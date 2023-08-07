Highlights Hannah Wilkinson's goal against Norway was not only historic for New Zealand but also secured their first three points of the tournament.

Katie McCabe's outrageous screamer directly from a corner kick was an incredible goal for Ireland, despite their eventual defeat to Canada.

Linda Caicedo's fancy footwork and plowed finish against Germany helped Colombia triumph and top Group H, a stunning performance.

After fifteen days of scintillating football, the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is done and dusted.

48 games have been played by 32 nations, but only sixteen teams have made it through to the knockout round.

During the group stage, we saw World Cup debuts from Haiti and Morocco, Jamaica defying expectations to book their place in the round of 16, and the USA limp to second place in Group E.

While we were celebrating England, Sweden and South Africa’s advancement, we also said farewell to the likes of the Republic of Ireland, co-hosts New Zealand and reigning Olympic champions Canada.

It’s been a fierce fifteen days, but the competition is just getting started.

To celebrate the conclusion of the group stage, GiveMeSport is looking back at the 11 best goals scored during the tournament’s opening round.

Our list of stunning screamers features Katie McCabe’s brilliant corner kick, the goal born from Linda Caicedo’s fancy footwork, and Lauren James’s first-touch strike.

1 Hannah Wilkinson, New Zealand vs Norway

Opening the tournament with a historic win, Hannah Wilkinson’s goal against Norway for New Zealand was sublime.

The only goal of the game came in the 48th minute after Jacqui Hand charged down the right and popped the ball to Wilkinson.

The 31-year-old got it past Norwegian keeper Aurora Mikalsen from the six-yard box, and earned The Football Ferns their first three points of the tournament.

While the competition co-hosts failed to make it out of the group stage, Wilkinson’s goal will forever be special.

2 Katie McCabe, Ireland vs Canada

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe had the honour of leading her nation to its first major tournament this summer.

After narrowly defeating Scotland, the Girls in Green booked their place at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and were unfortunate to get drawn into Group B, this year's group of death.

Falling to a 1-0 defeat to hosts Australia, Ireland were close to redeeming themselves against the reigning Olympic champions, Canada.

In the fourth minute, McCabe took a corner kick for her country and ended up scoring an outrageous screamer straight from the spot.

Despite scoring one of the greatest goals at this year’s tournament, Ireland eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat by Beverly Priestman’s side.

However, nothing can be taken away from McCabe’s sensational goal.

3 Linda Caicedo, Germany vs Colombia

While many will argue that McCabe’s corner kick is the golden goal, others would disagree and point to Lina Caicedo’s.

In a thrilling 2-1 victory over Germany in the group stages, Caicedo danced past Die Nationalelf defenders, showed off some fancy footwork, and plowed the ball into the back of the net.

Celebrating the stunning 52nd-minute goal, the 18-year-old rushed over to Colombia fans to bask in the moment.

Not only was the goal brilliant, but Caicedo’s effort simultaneously helped her nation triumph over two-time World Cup champions Germany and top the tricky Group H.

4 Lauren James, England vs China

Chelsea’s Lauren James has come alive on the world stage, and has three World Cup goals in three matches to her name.

The 21-year-old star scored two stunning strikes in England’s final group game against China, as well as a third which was unfortunately chalked off for offside.

However, it was her second-standing goal of the match which was truly incredible.

With vision and trust in her Chelsea teammate, Jess Carter sent a ball pinging into the penalty area. James, being in the right place at the right time, didn’t even let the ball touch the pitch as she drove it past Chinese goalkeeper Yu Zhu.

A world-class talent – the future is bright with James.

5 Esmee Brugts, Netherlands vs Vietnam

Esmee Virginia Brugts’s most-recent goal efforts were akin to a cheat code.

In the Netherlands’ 7-0 demolishing of Vietnam in the group stages, the midfielder contributed her first goal in the 18th minute.

Receiving the ball 25 yards out, Brughts whipped the ball into the top corner of the Vietnamese goal. Incredibly, this brilliant goal was not just a one-off, as the midfielder produced a carbon copy of the strike again in the 57th minute.

Arguably, the second goal is much more impressive, because recreating a goal like that requires pure skill.

6 Marta Cox, Panama vs France

Another goal that could be a contender for the goal of the tournament is Marta Cox’s free-kick against France.

The Panama midfielder managed to whip it past Pauline Peyraud Magnin in the second minute of play from 35 yards out.

Not only did Cox produce Panama’s first ever Women’s World Cup goal, but she also displayed one of the greatest celebrations of the tournament thus far.

7 Manuela Vanegas, Germany vs Colombia

Alongside her Colombian teammate Caicedo, Manuela Vanegas’s goal against Germany helped her team cement their place in the round of 16.

Scored in the seventh minute of injury time, the 22-year-old rose up to meet a powerful ball played from the corner by Leicy Santos.

Passing Merle Frohms, Vanegas's ball was buried in the bottom right-hand corner of the net and allowed Las Chicas Superpoderosas to triumph.

8 Sophia Braun, Argentina vs South Africa

One of the most thrilling matches of the Women’s World Cup group stage took place between Argentina and South Africa on Friday, 28 July 2023.

While Bayana Bayana pulled ahead 2-0 with goals from Linda Mothalo and the prolific Thembi Kgatlana, it was Sophie Braun’s 74th-minute blinder that caught the internet’s attention.

Putting Argentina back in the game, Braun found a poor clearance ball at her feet. Taking her moment, the defender shot a strong ball that smacked into the top right-hand corner of the South African net.

A goal that gave La Albiceleste and put them back in the game. Thanks to another goal from Romina Núñez five minutes later, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

9 Mina Tanaka, Japan vs Spain

Japan’s Mina Tanaka has scored four goals this tournament, and every single one deserves to be on this list.

However, one that stands head-and-shoulders above the rest is the wicked curveball she scored against Spain in the 82nd minute.

After receiving a ball down the right wing, the 29-year-old stormed the lacklustre Spain defence and charged into the penalty area.

Poised for brilliance, Tanaka successfully bent the ball, hit the top-left corner of the Spanish net, and produced a flawless finish.

It’s fair to assume that this is one of the finest goals we will have the pleasure of experiencing at this year’s tournament.

10 Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway vs Philippines

After a drop to the bench, a frustrated outburst at a press conference and a public apology, Caroline Graham Hansen eventually got back to doing what she does best — scoring sensational goals.

Before making it 3-0 against The Philippines, the 28-year-old received the ball on the edge of the box. With the vision, the Norwegian saw space between the dispersing white shirts and shot her rocket past Olivia McDaniel.

Travelling at 100.72km/ph, Hansen’s goal was the third-fastest strike of the group stage, topped only by Georgia Stanway’s penalty against Haiti (102.6km/ph) and Brugts's goal (104.46km/ph) against Vietnam.

11 Aoba Fujino, Japan vs Costa Rica

Nadeshiko Japan successfully sealed their place in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the group stages.

Hikaru Naomoto opened the proceedings in the 25th minute with a low ball that just clipped 26-year-old Daniela Solera. However, it was Aoba Fujino’s goal two minutes later that truly sealed the deal.

Becoming the youngest Japanese player in history to score at a Women’s World Cup, the 19-year-old recovered the ball on the edge of the Costa Rican box and gave defender Maria Elizondo the slip.

Pelting up the right-hand side, she cut back inside the box and proceeded to slot the ball past Solera.

A brilliant goal that has undoubtedly marked Fujino for future stardom.