Key Takeaways
Ricky Steamboat vs Randy Savage at WrestleMania 3 received a Cagematch Rating of 8.98, making it a standout match from the Golden Era.
Hulk Hogan vs The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 showcased charisma over athleticism, becoming a spectacular main event.
Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8 was a dramatic encounter for the Intercontinental Championship, with strong storytelling.
The Golden Era of WWE is recognised as one of the longest-running Eras in the history of the company, running well over a decade from 1980 to 1993. Vince McMahon, the son of WWWF promoter Vincent J. McMahon, founded Titan Sports Inc. and applied for trademarks on the name WWF, taking away one of the Ws from his father’s iconic brand. McMahon would then embark on the most ambitious and expansive growth of a single pro wrestling company in the history of the business, putting several smaller territory promotions out of business and starting the ‘Golden Era’ of pro wrestling in North America.
Without the Golden Era and the creation of WrestleMania as a PPV, there would likely not be a WWE in the guise that we know it now, so the matches and moments from this hugely influential Era still have repercussions in the modern-day. We've already ranked the best Ruthless Aggression era matches, so here, we’ll be going over the top seven matches from that Era between 1980 and 1993, which includes some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling like Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, Ultimate Warrior and Roddy Piper.
Ranking Factors
Taken place during the Golden Era: The match has to have taken place between
Quality of match: We’ve also considered the quality of the match as a reason for its placement
Cagematch Rating: We have also taken the Cagematch rating as this is fan-voted and worth considering as a gauge of what fans enjoyed during that time frame.
|Ranking
|Match
|Cagematch Rating
|1
|Ricky Steamboat vs Randy Savage at WrestleMania 3
|8.98
|2
|Randy Savage vs Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 7
|8.37
|3
|Bret Hart vs Mr Perfect at SummerSlam 1991
|8.79
|4
|Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8
|8.48
|5
|Hulk Hogan vs The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6
|7.49
|6
|The Brain Busters vs. The Rockers at WWF On MSG Network
|8.59
|7
|‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage vs Ric Flair at WrestleMania VIII
|8.54
‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage vs Ric Flair
WrestleMania VIII
The Macho Man Randy Savage and Ric Flair match at WrestleMania VIII was not technically the show's main event, but it was billed as one of the featured matches on the card. Fascinatingly, this match originally wasn’t meant to happen, as the company wanted to run with Flair vs Hulk Hogan as the top-billed match for that year’s Showcase of the Immortals.
There was a lot of speculation as to why the match didn’t happen, with Flair himself believing that the company had a ‘cash flow’ problem at the time
, but considering the quality that we ended up getting with Flair vs Macho Man it did not matter.
The contest was built around Flair claiming that Miss Elizabeth was his romantic partner before she was with Macho and that he would unveil a massive centrefold of her if he beat Randy at ‘Mania that year. Macho would get the win and defend the honour of his wife in a fantastic bout.
The Brain Busters vs. The Rockers
WWF On MSG Network 23rd January 1989
Two of the best tag teams in the world at the time putting on an absolute clinic at Madison Square Garden in January 1989 takes up the next slot on this list. Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard of The Brain Busters were the perfect foils to The Rockers (Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty), as they could ground the high-flying babyface tag team and build the heat as the match went.
Of the series of matches that the two teams had, this is quite easily the best, and while it just edges out a few different contests between The Rockers and The Hart Foundation to reach a place on this list, there are several incredible tag team matches from the Golden Era that you need to watch if you have not done so already.
Hulk Hogan vs The Ultimate Warrior
WrestleMania VI
Some pro wrestling matches rely on the athletic abilities of the two performers in the ring to tell a story, whereas some rely on the charisma of the two people clashing in the middle of the squared circle. This sensational bout between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior very much falls into the latter category.
On paper, this match should not have worked, with two of the biggest babyface competitors in the world at the time known for having ok to good matches with heel opponents that would work as hard as possible to make them look like the out-of-this-world stars they were. However, Hogan and Warrior knew exactly what their audience wanted, and they were able to produce one of the most spectacular WrestleMania main events of all time without having to do a huge amount of awe-dropping moves because their character work brought them to the dance was more than enough here.
Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper
WrestleMania VIII
Although the Savage vs Flair match at WrestleMania VIII was a cracker, this encounter for the Intercontinental Championship between Bret Hart and Roddy Piper just pips it to be the best match on the card. This was a very different type of babyface vs babyface match to Hogan and Warrior, as it was two technically gifted individuals who were able to build their competitive tension throughout and tease moments of animosity boiling over in a thrilling contest that stands near the top of Piper’s best matches ever. The ending was also dramatic, as Piper refused to give in to his usual heelish tendencies to cheat a win, which led to Hart being able to roll him up for the pinfall victory.
Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect
SummerSlam 1991
Another match for the Intercontinental Championship between two of the absolute best workers in the company, and this too delivered on an epic level. As well as being a technical masterpiece, the storytelling abilities and character work of both men worked in harmony to create a strong match that stands near the top of the Golden Era.
If you need a reason to see why the Intercontinental Championship is regarded as a ‘workhorse’ title from this era, this match is very much a reason why. Hart would go on to become an even bigger star in the New Generation Era, but it was matches like this against Curt Hennig and Piper that elevated him to that main event level later in his iconic career.
Randy Savage vs Ultimate Warrior
WrestleMania VII
Somewhat bafflingly, Randy Savage would lose this ‘retirement’ match at WrestleMania VII and then challenge for the World Title just a year later…but who cares? What Randy and Warrior were able to produce here is Warrior’s best match in his entire career, but for Savage, it was just another in his quite frankly ridiculous resume of sensational contests.
These two men would have a few great matches, but this ‘Mania 7 bout tops them all, with the ‘Macho King’ being an effective heel and foil to the babyface Warrior. As mentioned, Savage would lose this match and his in-ring ‘career’ at the time, but it was what happened after the match with Miss Elizabeth finally reuniting with the Macho Man that pushed this over the top and made it into one of the most celebrated angles and matches in Golden Era WrestleMania history.
Ricky Steamboat vs Randy Savage
WrestleMania III
WrestleMania III is remembered mainly in the eyes of the general public for Hulk Hogan body slamming Andre The Giant, and rightly because it was a massive moment. For pro wrestling fans though, this bell-to-bell almost perfect match between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat from ‘Mania 3 is the highlight of the entire PPV.
Once again this match was for the Intercontinental Championship, and it is regarded by many as the first genuine ‘classic’ match in WrestleMania history. While Savage is often remembered as a brilliant babyface by fans it was his heel work that elevated him to his greatest performances, as seen by the fact that he sits in the top two positions on this list. This sublime contest still holds up today and is a masterclass in wrestling from two of the greats from the mid to late 80s.
Cagematch ratings correct as of 02.09.2024
