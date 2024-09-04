Key Takeaways Ricky Steamboat vs Randy Savage at WrestleMania 3 received a Cagematch Rating of 8.98, making it a standout match from the Golden Era.

Hulk Hogan vs The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 showcased charisma over athleticism, becoming a spectacular main event.

Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8 was a dramatic encounter for the Intercontinental Championship, with strong storytelling.

The Golden Era of WWE is recognised as one of the longest-running Eras in the history of the company, running well over a decade from 1980 to 1993. Vince McMahon, the son of WWWF promoter Vincent J. McMahon, founded Titan Sports Inc. and applied for trademarks on the name WWF, taking away one of the Ws from his father’s iconic brand. McMahon would then embark on the most ambitious and expansive growth of a single pro wrestling company in the history of the business, putting several smaller territory promotions out of business and starting the ‘Golden Era’ of pro wrestling in North America.

Without the Golden Era and the creation of WrestleMania as a PPV, there would likely not be a WWE in the guise that we know it now, so the matches and moments from this hugely influential Era still have repercussions in the modern-day. We've already ranked the best Ruthless Aggression era matches, so here, we’ll be going over the top seven matches from that Era between 1980 and 1993, which includes some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling like Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, Ultimate Warrior and Roddy Piper.

Ranking Factors

We’ve also considered the quality of the match as a reason for its placement Cagematch Rating: We have also taken the Cagematch rating as this is fan-voted and worth considering as a gauge of what fans enjoyed during that time frame.