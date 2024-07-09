Highlights The Green Bay Packers secured three Hall of Famers and solidified its championship roster in the 1958 NFL Draft.

Bart Starr wasn't the only superstar Green Bay selected in 1956.

Aaron Rodgers' selection made the Packers' 2005 draft class one of the best in franchise history.

The Green Bay Packers are the ultimate small-market success story. A publicly owned team located in a small city in Wisconsin has the most wins and overall championships in NFL history. The franchise's century of sustained success is a reflection of its stellar team-building. As great players have aged and retired, the team has found other greats to replace them.

Much of this has been done through the NFL draft. Green Bay has come away with some great draft hauls over the years, paving the way for the organization’s future success. Looking back on over 100 years of Packers football, these five draft classes rise above the rest.

1 1958

The 1958 NFL Draft was brimming with talent

In 1958, the Packers put together one of the greatest drafts in NFL history, securing three eventual Hall of Famers and six Pro Bowlers.

With their first selection, the Packers took Michigan State linebacker Dan Currie at No. 3 overall. The draft picked up in the second round when Green Bay selected fullback Jim Taylor, who would retire as the Packers' all-time rushing leader with 8,207 yards and still ranks second in that category today.

In the third round, the Packers added linebacker Ray Nitschke, who would spend the next 15 years with the organization and win five NFL Championships and two Super Bowls. The following round saw the selection of center Jerry Kramer, who developed into an elite interior lineman and was a crucial piece of Green Bay's running attack.

The biggest steal of the class would’ve been guard Ken Gray, who made six Pro Bowls in his career with the Chicago/St. Louis Cardinals. However, he never played for the Packers, as he was the final player cut during training camp, making his career success a moot point.

Green Bay’s dominance in the early Super Bowl era established the team as one of the elites of the NFL, making them a permanent part of football history. Much of this success can be directly attributed to this 1958 draft. It was here where Green Bay assembled a championship roster and selected multiple franchise-defining talents.

2 1956

Green Bay secured its franchise quarterback in the 17th round

The Packers' 1956 class featured two Hall of Famers taken at two very different points in the draft. With the 20th overall pick, Green Bay selected offensive lineman Forrest Gregg. Gregg would go on to play 14 seasons with the franchise and made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams.

Additionally, the Packers added left tackle Bob Skoronski in the fifth round. He would spend 11 years in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl in 1966. Bolstering the offensive line was crucial for Green Bay, but none of it would matter without the right quarterback. Thankfully, in the 17th round, the Packers grabbed Alabama quarterback Bart Starr with the 200th overall selection.

By 1957, Starr was a full-time starter, and in 1960, he made his first Pro Bowl. Starr ultimately won five championships with the Packers and two Super Bowls, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in both Big Game victories.

His numbers may not be impressive by today’s standards, but for his era, Starr was the cream of the crop and an irreplaceable piece of Green Bay’s championship run.

3 1978

The Packers shored up the defense with an impressive 1978 draft haul

Green Bay started off the 1978 draft strong, selecting eventual Hall of Famer James Lofton sixth overall. Lofton would go on to make seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams with the Packers. He ranks second in franchise history in receiving yards with 9,656 and receiving yards per game with 71.0.

Green Bay used its second first-round selection on linebacker John Anderson, who would be named to the 1980s All-Decade team and started 141 games for the franchise. Although tackles weren’t officially recorded until after Anderson retired, he is regarded as one of the best tacklers of his time.

The Packers added to their linebacker room when they picked Arizona State product Mike Douglass in the fifth round. Douglass started 106 games for Green Bay in eight seasons and was a fairly productive pass-rusher during his career.

Guard Leotis Harris and defensive tackle Terry Jones round out the late-round picks to start for multiple seasons with Green Bay. No one will deny that Lofton was the star of the draft, but he was far from the only contributor.

4 1995

Green Bay’s 1995 class had serious depth

While this class lacked a Hall of Fame talent, it had surprising depth and helped the Packers win a championship. First-round pick Craig Newsome started all 16 games as a rookie and recorded three interceptions in the 1996 postseason.

Fullback William Henderson was the first Pro Bowler taken by Green Bay. The third-round pick played 12 seasons in the NFL and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2004.

Later in the third round, the Packers would take deep threat Antonio Freeman. Freeman was one of the Packers' most explosive playmakers during his tenure and led the league in receiving yards in 1998. Green Bay added running back Travis Jervey in the fifth and turned him into a Pro Bowl special-teamer.

Seventh-round pick Adam Timmerman’s best days may have come with the St. Louis Rams, but he started all 19 of the Packers' total games in their 1996 championship run. Quality tackle play is hard to come by to begin with, let alone in the seventh round, making this selection an incredibly valuable one.

This is one of the deepest classes in Packers history, with difference-makers coming as early as the first and as late as the seventh and final round. This speaks to the Packers’ holistic approach to scouting. The organization focuses on so much more than just the blue-chip talents and continually finds diamonds in the rough.

5 2005

Aaron Rodgers’ selection alone makes the 2005 draft worth celebrating

Positional value boosts this class into the top five.

In reality, there were only two impressive players the Packers picked up from the 2005 draft: first-round pick Aaron Rodgers and second-round pick Nick Collins. Both players made multiple Pro Bowls, but it’s Rodgers who really solidifies this draft. Simply put, he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, has won a Super Bowl, and has four NFL MVPs.

The accumulated value of a historically great quarterback supersedes that of several great players and different positions. The Packers never drafted Brett Favre, but if they had, his class would have a similar case.

Collins was the cherry on top, providing Green Bay with six seasons of starting defensive back play. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro and played a role in the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl victory.

Day 3 picks Brady Poppinga and Mike Montgomery had runs as starters with the Packers but failed to do anything of note.

