Since joining the NFL in 1922, the Green Bay Packers have been one of the most storied and influential franchises. From winning several championships in the pre-merger NFL to four Super Bowl victories, Green Bay has a penchant for winning football that goes back decades.

In addition to their on-field talent, the Packers have been blessed with several quality coaches, including two who reached all-time great status. These men shaped the Packers into the organization they are today and inspired other franchises and coaches across the league.

1 Vince Lombardi

Lombardi dominated the NFL in his nine years with the Packers

There aren’t enough superlatives in the English language to describe Vince Lombardi’s greatness. In only 10 seasons as an NFL head coach, he made a bigger impact on the game than most players or coaches do in a lifetime. When Lombardi took over in Green Bay in 1959, the Packers were already one of the league’s most celebrated franchises, but in the coming years, a new challenge would emerge.

The NFL and rival league AFL reached an agreement to merge the two leagues and have the winner of each play in a championship game now known as the Super Bowl. Most viewed the NFL as the superior league, but it was Lombardi’s Packers who actually proved this theory true when Green Bay won the first two Super Bowls.

Lombardi was the stereotypical old-school football coach: intense, focused, and a natural-born leader. He both inspired and motivated his players and the results from his tenure speak for themselves.

Lombardi won a total of five NFL Championships in his career and finished with a regular-season record of 96-34-6, going 89-29-4 with Green Bay. No matter what the future holds for the Packers, it’s hard to imagine a coach being as transcendent and iconic as Lombardi. There's a reason the Super Bowl trophy bears his name.

2 Curly Lambeau

Lombardi may hold the title of greatest Packers coach, but it was Curly Lambeau who set the stage for the franchise's 1960s run.

Lambeau coached the Packers for 29 seasons and was a head coach in the NFL for a total of 33 years. This allowed his on-field contributions to span multiple decades and forced him to evolve and adapt as the game around him changed.

In his earliest years, Lambeau was both a player and coach, operating as a utility player for Green Bay. He would move to the sideline full-time in the 1930s and continued to rack up the hardware. There were many commendable aspects of Lambeau’s coaching.

Firstly, he is believed to be one of the first coaches to mandate daily practices. This might seem customary today, but before the NFL was a multibillion-dollar enterprise, this was a novel concept.

Additionally, Lambeau was more aggressive and took an interest in advancing the passing game. This combination of passion and innovation led to a highly successful 226-132-22 record and a record of 209-104-21 with the Packers. Green Bay won six championships under Lambeau’s tutelage and continued their winning ways in the years that followed.

3 Mike Holmgren

Holmgren was crucial to Brett Favre's development

With coaches like Lambeau and Lombardi, the list really starts at the third spot, as this is the earliest any type of real debate can begin. Mike Holmgren was a head coach for 17 seasons, 10 of which came in Green Bay. In 1992, Holmgren wasn’t the only notable newcomer, as the Packers had also traded for quarterback Brett Favre from the Atlanta Falcons.

Holmgren had spent most of his coaching career as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Favre was a young, talented quarterback who was in need of a mentor. The two forged a strong relationship that would lead to great success for Favre, Holmgren, and the Packers organization as a whole.

Holmgren went 75-37 in seven seasons in Green Bay and won a Super Bowl in the 1996 season. After 1998, Holmgren left for the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he was both head coach and general manager. Favre continued to produce after Holmgren left, but it’s no coincidence that his best years came before 1999.

4 Mike McCarthy

McCarthy helped the Packers win with Aaron Rodgers

Mike McCarthy has become one of the most polarizing and scrutinized coaches in the NFL today. However, looking beyond complaints from disgruntled fans and disappointing performances in the postseason, it is clear that he has been a very successful head coach. It all began in 2006 when McCarthy took the reins after the Packers fired Mike Sherman.

McCarthy immediately elevated the team, and by his second season, the Packers were 13-3 and in the NFC Championship Game. Green Bay would spend most of McCarthy’s tenure in the postseason and won a total of 10 playoff games under him. McCarthy also oversaw one of the most important transitions in franchise history when the Packers went from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers in 2008.

Throughout it all, the Packers were a relatively stable franchise under McCarthy. They went 125-77-2 during his time as coach and won Super Bowl 45, the franchise’s most recent championship to date.

It wasn’t until McCarthy’s final two years that the Packers missed consecutive postseasons. This, paired with Rodgers’ reported frustration with his head coach, led to McCarthy’s firing in 2018.

5 Matt LaFleur

LaFleur's career is off to a promising start

To some, it may be too early to put Matt LaFleur on this list, but if his first five seasons with the Packers are any indicator of what the future holds, his admission will be inarguable in the coming years.

Since taking over in 2019, LaFleur has compiled a record of 56-27 and made the playoffs in four of his five seasons. His .675 win percentage trails only Lombardi in Packers history and speaks to what the current coach is building in Green Bay.

LaFleur is considered one of the best offensive minds in the game today and is a product of the famous Mike Shanahan coaching tree. Under LaFleur, Rodgers recaptured his MVP form, winning the award in 2020 and 2021. While it’s too early to tell what the future holds for current quarterback Jordan Love, things are off to a promising start.

The key for LaFleur to earning his place in Packers lore is winning in the postseason. He’s 3-4 in the playoffs and has allowed multiple winnable games to slip away. So far, he’s been given grace due to his inexperience, but another handful of years without a Super Bowl appearance could cause some turbulence in Green Bay.

