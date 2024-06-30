Highlights Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers define 50 years of Green Bay Packers history.

Ray Nitschke defined toughness for Green Bay in the 1950s and 1960s.

Reggie White changed the way the NFL viewed the Packers franchise.

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most important franchises in NFL history. They are the team that won the first two Super Bowls and the one that still survives and thrives in one of the smallest markets in all of pro sports.

How do they do it? By having great players.

The Packers have had a ton of great players over the years, including three quarterbacks who spanned 50 years of the team’s history. So, the biggest challenge at the top of the five best Packers players of all time list is how to rank Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Dynasties in NFL History Are the current Kansas City Chiefs already one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history?

1 Bart Starr

The winner of the first two Super Bowls ever gets the slight nod over the Packers' other great quarterbacks

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned above, there are three quarterbacks — Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers — who define 50 years of Packers history, and it is hard to differentiate between the three in terms of greatness and importance to the franchise.

While Rodgers played in Wisconsin longer (18 seasons to Starr and Favre’s 16) and Favre has more Pro Bowls (11 to Rodgers’ 10 and Starr’s four), Starr has the lead in the category that ultimately matters most for quarterbacks: Super Bowl trophies.

The 17th-round pick in the 1956 NFL Draft out of Alabama led the Packers to two Super Bowl victories (and five overall NFL championships), while the other two have one apiece. Starr is the biggest winner in Packers history, and that puts him first on this list.

While Starr doesn’t have the gaudy stats that modern-day QBs like Favre and Rodgers do, his numbers were still incredibly impressive in his day. He led the league in completion percentage and quarterback rating four times and interception percentage three times. And in addition to the Pro Bowls, he made four All-Pro teams, won NFL MVP in 1966, and took home two Super Bowl MVPs.

Finally, for any NFL historian, Starr is one of the most important and iconic players in pro football history. His QB sneak to win the 1967 Ice Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys, which remains the coldest game in NFL history, is still one of the most legendary plays ever. And come on, he won Super Bowls 1 and 2! What’s greater than that?

2 Aaron Rodgers

It didn't end well for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but when fans look back at his career, they'll realize just how good he was

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After Bart Starr, there is another tough decision between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. In the end, though, it is the understudy who became the second-greatest Packer of all time.

Over the course of 18 seasons in Green Bay, 15 of them as a starter, Rodgers put up incredible numbers, posted a 147-75-1 regular-season record, and won a Super Bowl. He also made 10 Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams, and won four NFL MVP Awards.

During his 18-year run in Green Bay, he threw for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns with just 105 interceptions. That includes 10 seasons of over 4,000 passing yards, three with 40 or more touchdowns, and only three with double-digit INTs.

Rodgers also could use his legs to make defenses bend to his will. During his time with the Packers, he had 3,466 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

The knock on “A-Rod” was that he sometimes came up short in the playoffs. He only led his team to two or more playoff victories in two of his 12 playoff campaigns. Still, in 2010, he went 4-0 and won the trophy named after legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

Like Favre, the end in Green Bay for Rodgers wasn’t the best with Jordan Love waiting in the wings, just as Rodgers was a decade and a half prior. But once the dust settles on his NFL career, Rodgers will once again be beloved by Cheeseheads everywhere.

3 Brett Favre

The ol' gunslinger may have been tough to watch at times, but when Brett Favre was good, he was really good

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, Brett Favre was just too Brett Favre to surpass Aaron Rodgers or Bart Starr on this list. Was he the most exciting of these three great Packers QBs? Yes. Was he also the one who made Packers fans want to pull out their hair most often? Also, yes.

Favre is why football fans and pundits use the word “gunslinger” to describe certain signal-callers.

He led the NFL in touchdown passes and attempts three times, completions and yards twice, and, of course, interceptions three times. He threw for 61,665 yards, 442 touchdowns, and 286 interceptions with the Packers and his career numbers (71,838/508/366) are fourth, fourth, and first all-time in those categories, respectively.

Like Rodgers, Favre has a Super Bowl win on his resume as well as some dubious playoff games. Also like his successor, he only won two or more playoff games in a single season twice in 11 shots with the Packers.

With the career he had, Brett Favre would be the best player in many franchises' histories. However, this is the Packers, and that’s just not in the cards in an organization like this one.

4 Ray Nitschke

Ray Nitschke was the Packers defender who defined toughness in the early days of the NFL

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The first non-quarterback on this list is legendary linebacker Ray Nitschke. As important as Bart Starr was on his side of the ball in the early NFL glory days of the Packers, Nitschke was that dude on the defensive side.

From 1958 to 1972, Nitschke struck fear in the hearts of opponents. He was hard-hitting, tough as nails, and as skilled a linebacker as you’d see in those days. While tackling and official sack stats weren’t around back then, the five-time NFL champ did pick off 25 balls in his career and recovered 23 fumbles.

Just how tough was Nitschke?

Well, in 1960, a reportedly 5,000-pound photographer’s tower next to the Packers' practice field fell on him in a storm and sent a steel pipe through his helmet, just missing his temple. Despite this, Nitschke returned to practice shortly after and didn’t miss a game that season.

5 Reggie White

Reggie White played less than half his career in Green Bay, but he changed the way the NFL thought about the Packers franchise

USA Today-USA TODAY NETWORK

“The Minister of Defense” would be higher on this list if half his Hall of Fame exploits weren’t with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite Reggie White only playing six seasons in Green Bay, he is among the best players in Packers history, both for what he did on the field and what he meant to the franchise off of it.

White was incredible with the Packers, despite not joining the team until he was 32. In six seasons, the defensive lineman had 301 tackles, 68.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Those numbers earned him six Pro Bowl appearances, two First-Team and four Second-Team All-Pro nods, and the Defensive Player of the Year Award in his final season in Green Bay at the age of 37.

More importantly, White brought the Packers credibility once again. After the Starr and Nitschke era, the franchise lost a lot of its luster, and by the early 90s, coaches on other teams would threaten to send players to Green Bay if they didn’t shape up.

In 1993, White voluntarily signed with the Packers in free agency. Not only was he the missing piece that would bring the organization a Super Bowl in 1996, but he also made NFL players, fans, and media remember that the frozen tundra is a great place to play football.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.