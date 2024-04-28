Highlights Aaron Rodgers had a remarkable career with the Packers, winning four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl.

Brett Favre won a Super Bowl, three consecutive NFL MVP awards, and holds the record for the most passing yards in Packers history.

Bart Starr led the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowl victories, earning MVP honors in both games.

Taking a look back at the all-time great quarterbacks in Green Bay Packers history, it's clear who makes the top three. Placing them in the proper order is the challenging part.

It's obvious Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers are Green Bay's best, but who's the top dog? And who follows them? We took a deep look at all the signal-callers in the storied franchise's history and found a pair to join this terrific trio. Spoiler alert: While Jordan Love may someday join this group, he's not there just yet.

Here is a closer look at the top five quarterbacks in Packers history.

1 Aaron Rodgers

The wait was worth it for Aaron Rodgers, who won four MVPs with the Packers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Many remember Aaron Rodgers playing the waiting game at the 2005 NFL Draft. The biggest question heading into that draft was whether the San Francisco 49ers would select Rodgers or Alex Smith with the No. 1 overall pick. They obviously went with Smith.

No team chose a quarterback for the next 22 selections, leaving Rodgers sitting alone awaiting his NFL fate. Despite still having Brett Favre, the Packers came calling with their selection at No. 24, and the rest is history.

Rodgers had to play another waiting game once he arrived in Green Bay, as Favre flip-flopped over a retirement decision. In his first three years in the NFL, Rodgers appeared in just seven games, mostly in mop-up duty. With No. 4 finally gone, Rodgers got his shot in 2008, going 6-10 as the starter.

Aaron Rodgers Packers Stats Seasons 18 Games/Starts 230/223 Record 147-75-1 Comp% 65.3 Pass Yards 59,055 Pass TD 475 Interceptions 105 Rating 103.6

From 2009 on, Rodgers had just two losing seasons. He earned the first of his 10 Pro Bowl selections in 2009 after leading the Packers to an 11-5 mark. The following season, he guided Green Bay to a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers was named NFL MVP for the first of four times in his career in 2011 after going 14-1 in his 15 starts. He also won the award in 2014, 2020, and 2021. He's second to Favre on the team's all-time passing list with 59,055 yards, and his 475 touchdown passes are No. 1 in franchise history.

In his 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers went 147-75-1. He was traded to the New York Jets before the 2023 season and threw one pass in Week 1 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

2 Brett Favre

Brett Favre strung together three straight MVP seasons

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Favre or Starr? It's a difficult decision, but it's tough to overlook the three straight MVP awards earned by Favre.

Favre, a second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL Draft, threw just four passes for the Falcons as a rookie before being traded to the Packers ahead of the 1992 season. The Favre era began in Green Bay in 1992 after starting quarterback Don Majkowski went down with an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Favre relieved Majkowski and rallied the Packers to a victory. He then went 8-5 in his 13 starts that season.

Brett Favre Packers Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 255/253 Record 160-93 Comp% 61.4 Pass Yards 61,655 Pass TD 442 Interceptions 286 Rating 85.8

From 1995 to 1997, Favre was named the league's MVP and led the NFL in touchdown passes in each of those years. In 1996, he went 13-3 during the regular season, tossing a career-high 39 touchdown passes, and then led the Packers to a 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 31.

Favre went 13-3 the following season, helping Green Bay make a return trip to the Super Bowl, where they came up short to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

Known as a gunslinger, Favre finished his career in Green Bay with 442 touchdown passes and 286 interceptions. He was also known as one of the toughest players in the league, having started a record 297 games (321 including playoffs). His 61,655 passing yards are the most in Packers history.

With Rodgers ready to roll, Favre left Green Bay in 2008 and suited up for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings to close out his career.

3 Bart Starr

Bart Starr was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There's no getting around the fact that Starr's career numbers pale in comparison to Rodgers and Favre.

But the game was far different in that era, as Starr played during a time when the ground game took center stage. Despite that, he still ranks third on the Packers' all-time passing list with 24,718 yards.

The Packers selected the Alabama alum in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft. He went 7-16-1 in his first four seasons before notching the first of his four Pro Bowl seasons in 1960. In 1961, Starr went 11-3 and led the Packers to an NFL championship. In 1962, the Packers repeated as NFL champions after Starr went 13-1 and led the league in completion percentage at 62.5%.

Bart Starr Packers Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 196/157 Record 94-57-6 Comp% 57.4 Pass Yards 24,718 Pass TD 152 Interceptions 138 Rating 80.5

With Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor in the backfield, Starr didn't have to run the show. His career-best season for touchdown passes was only 16, a number he reached in both 1961 and 1965.

In 1966, Starr was named NFL MVP after going 11-2 and throwing 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He then led the Packers to victory in the first-ever Super Bowl, also winning Super Bowl MVP, an honor he received again the following year as Green Bay became back-to-back champions.

Starr went 94-57-6 in 16 seasons with the Packers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

4 Don Majkowski

Don Majkowski's promising career was plagued by injuries

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Majik Man is the biggest what-if case among Packers quarterbacks. Majkowski was a 10th-round draft choice by Green Bay in 1987 and took over for Randy Wright as the starter in 1988, going 3-6 in his nine starts.

Majkowski became Green Bay's full-time starter in 1989 and had his breakout season, going 10-6. He led the NFL in passing that season with 4,318 yards and also tossed 27 touchdown passes, finishing second to Joe Montana in the MVP vote.

Don Majkowski Packers Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 68/49 Record 22-26-1 Comp% 55.3 Pass Yards 10,870 Pass TD 56 Interceptions 56 Rating 73.5

In 1990, he started the first eight games of the season before getting tackled by Freddie Joe Nunn of the Phoenix Cardinals, tearing his rotator cuff. Injuries would prove to be the downfall of Majkowski's career. He returned in 1991 but went 2-6 and was benched before returning as the team's starter in 1992.

In a late-September game against the Bengals, Majkowski tore a ligament in his ankle, opening the door for Favre to take over the job for good.

Majkowski is sixth on the team's all-time passing list with 10,870 yards and is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

5 Lynn Dickey

Lynn Dickey ranks fourth on the Packers' all-time passing list

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lynn Dickey spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Houston Oilers, who selected him in the third round of the 1971 NFL Draft. In 1976, the Oilers traded him to the Packers, where he went 4-6 in 10 starts that year.

In 1977, Dickey suffered a broken leg that forced him to miss the entire 1978 season. After a few average seasons, he went 5-3-1 in the strike-shortened 1982 season, leading the Packers into the playoffs, where he threw four touchdown passes in a 41-16 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lynn Dickey Packers Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 105/101 Record 43-56-2 Comp% 56.2 Pass Yards 21,369 Pass TD 133 Interceptions 151 Rating 73.8

Dickey had his best season in 1983 when he finished fifth in the MVP voting. He led the NFL with 4,458 passing yards and was also tops in the league with 32 touchdown passes. However, his 29 interceptions also ranked No. 1. The Packers' 8-8 record likely cost him some votes.

Dickey spent nine seasons with the Packers, going 43-56-2 in 101 starts. His 21,309 passing yards put him fourth on the team's all-time list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.