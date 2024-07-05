Highlights Jim Taylor is the best running back in Green Bay Packers history, recording 8,207 rushing yards and 81 rushing touchdowns during his time with the franchise.

Ahman Green is Green Bay's all-time leading rusher with 8,322 yards.

Aaron Jones averaged 5.0 yards per carry with the Packers, the highest among all RBs in team history.

When fans think about the Green Bay Packers, there are a few things that immediately come to mind. First, Vince Lombardi, who led the team to five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowl victories. Then, Curly Lambeau, who coached Green Bay for 29 years and had the Packers’ current stadium, Lambeau Field, named in his honor.

When shifting the focus to players, Green Bay has a well-documented history at the quarterback position. The lineage includes all-time greats such as Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers. Eventually, fans will work their way to the history of the Packers’ running backs.

While the position doesn’t feature the most noteworthy players in the 100-plus years of Packers football, it is still worth acknowledging. From Hall of Famers from the 1960s to 21st-century tailbacks, these are the five best running backs in Packers history.

1 Jim Taylor

Taylor was Green Bay's leading rusher throughout the 1960s

Although Jim Taylor was listed as a fullback during his illustrious career, he essentially acted as a running back. But omitting such an important piece of Packers history would besmirch this list. Taylor’s 8,207 rushing yards with the Packers rank second in franchise history and are only 115 behind the top spot.

Taylor’s numbers, while impressive, aren’t anything to write home about, at least not at first. It’s in the context of his era that makes the 1958 second-round selection the best running back in Packers history.

He led the league in rushing yards once and rushing touchdowns twice in his career and became the first player on record to compile five consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more rushing yards.

Taylor made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams during his run in Green Bay and also took 1962 NFL MVP honors. He was also one of the faces of the golden age of Packers football and has the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history with 81, 27 more than the second-highest total.

Green Bay won four championships, including the NFL’s inaugural Super Bowl, during his nine years with the franchise. Taylor and Paul Hornung formed a lethal running back-fullback tandem that the league had no answer to.

2 Ahman Green

Joining the Packers allowed Green to unlock his potential

After two rather unimpressive seasons with the Seattle Seahawks to begin his NFL career, Ahman Green joined the Packers via trade in 2000, a move that worked out well for both Green and the Packers.

The Nebraska product eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first five seasons with the Packers and in six of his seven years with the franchise. The only time he failed to reach the mark was in 2005, when he missed most of the season due to injury.

In 2003, Green notched a career-high 1,883 rushing yards and 2,250 yards from scrimmage, finishing in the top three in both categories. While Green also played for two other teams, the Seahawks and two years with the Houston Texans, he’s almost exclusively known for his time with Green Bay.

All four of his Pro Bowls, his two All-Pro selections, and 8,322 of his 9,205 career rushing yards came with the franchise, as well as 54 of his 60 touchdowns. As the Packers' all-time leading rusher, Green’s claim to this list is undeniable.

3 Aaron Jones

Jones' balanced running style will be missed

The placement of Aaron Jones on this list isn’t a product of recency bias. During his seven-year tenure with the Packers, he was one of the best pure runners in the game and averaged 5.0 yards per carry, the highest in franchise history and fifth-highest all-time among running backs.

With Aaron Rodgers running the show, Jones never needed to be a high-usage back. However, he proved to be a valuable asset in the run and pass game. Jones led the league in total touchdowns in 2019 with 19 (16 rushing, three receiving) and posted four consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage.

While he isn’t the strongest, Jones has a knack for staying on his feet and displayed exemplary contract balance with Green Bay. The Packers signed Josh Jacobs during the 2024 offseason before cutting Jones, ending his time with the franchise.

Although he isn’t as iconic as previous Packers backs, his talent and statistical output speak for themselves. Jones ranks third in Packers history of the Packers in rushing yards, with 5,940, and fourth in rushing touchdowns, with 45.

4 John Brockington

Brockington was a difference-maker early on in his career

Taken ninth overall in the 1971 NFL Draft, John Brockington made his presence felt early in his career, running for 1,105 yards in his first pro season en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Brockington would follow up this season with two more impressive campaigns in 1972 and 1973, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in both.

It appeared that Brockington was on pace to be the next great Packers fullback. Unfortunately, his body had other plans. While the Ohio State alum still ran hard, he was unable to break tackles and didn’t have the long speed to generate many explosive plays. As a limited north-south runner, Brockington’s utility to the offense dissipated.

He never made it back to the Pro Bowl after his third season and failed to top 700 yards from scrimmage after his fourth. Brockington did enough in his early years to secure a spot, but his brief prime loses him some points.

Nevertheless, he ranks fourth in franchise history with 5,024 rushing yards and ninth with 29 rushing touchdowns.

5 Paul Hornung

Hornung was used as a supplemental back and managed to reach superstar status

Paul Hornung is a rather complicated evaluation.

On the surface, he’s one of the most accomplished running backs of his time. Hornung made two Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, won four championships, and was an NFL MVP during his nine-year career. But on closer examination, it becomes clear that Hornung’s production doesn’t match his accolades.

He never finished higher than seventh in rushing yards or yards per carry in a single season. Still, Hornung led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1960 with 13 and is third in franchise history behind only Taylor and Green in rushing touchdowns with 54.

He is remembered as a smooth runner with exceptional fluidity for his frame and a highly versatile player who could make plays as a runner, passer, and returner.

The key to appreciating Hornung is finding a middle ground. While he may not have been fully deserving of all of his accolades, he shared touches with the great Taylor, making it difficult for him to fully display his talent. His 3,711 career rushing yards don't encapsulate his talent or abilities.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.