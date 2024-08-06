Highlights Don Hutson was one of the first great wideouts in NFL history and helped the Green Bay Packers to three championships.

Davante Adams helped Aaron Rodgers rack up multiple NFL MVP trophies in Green Bay.

Sterling Sharpe's career was cut short by injuries, but he did enough to be considered one of the greatest WRs in Packers history.

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most historically significant franchises in the NFL, so it stands to reason that they’ve had some pretty good players across all positions over the years. And pass-catchers have been no different, as the list of the greatest Packers wide receivers of all time is a doozy.

With Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks like Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers, it’s no surprise that the best Green Bay WRs run the gamut of pro football history. There are players who predate even Starr, though, starting in 1935 and one who most recently stepped onto the frozen tundra in a Packers uniform in 2021.

From the man who helped deliver Wisconsin some of its earliest NFL championships to one who helped Rodgers win his most recent NFL MVP, here are the five best Packers wide receivers of all time.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Green Bay Packers It's often easy to forget that a couple of Chicago Bears legends suited up for the Green Bay Packers.

1 Don Hutson

Don Hutson was the first true WR in the NFL and every pass-catcher today owes him a debt of gratitude

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There wouldn’t be wide receivers as we know them today if it wasn’t for Don Hutson. In a game that almost exclusively featured handoffs and runs, Hutson became the first true modern WR, inventing many of the route concepts players run today.

That’s why Hutson dominated the early NFL after signing with the Packers out of Alabama in 1935.

During his 11 seasons with the franchise, he led the league in receiving touchdowns nine times, receptions and yards per game eight times, and receiving yards seven times. The best of his four Pro Bowl and eight All-Pro campaigns came in 1942, when he put up 74 catches for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns, which are numbers that would constitute a fantastic season even today.

While Hutson doesn’t have the numbers — 488 catches, 7,991 yards, 99 touchdowns — that some of the players on this list do, he absolutely dominated in his day, and is the godfather of the wide receiver position.

2 Davante Adams

Davante Adams is the quintessential modern-day WR1 who helped Aaron Rodgers rack up MVPs

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Leaping all the way from the 1930s and 40s to the last few years, let’s move from Don Hutson to Davante Adams. While the former created the WR genre, the latter is the perfect modern-day embodiment of the position.

Adams was a decent, if somewhat unknown, prospect coming out of Fresno State in 2014, and the Packers took him in the second round with the 53rd overall pick No. 53. While he didn’t set the league on fire right away, like many wideouts, he had his breakout season in Year 3, catching 75 balls for 997 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

From there, Adams slowly but surely kept improving his game, and his connection with Aaron Rodgers, until he became one of the best pass-catchers in the game. He has led the league in receiving touchdowns twice and made six Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro squads. He ranks third in franchise history in receptions (669), fourth in receiving yards (8,121), and second in receiving touchdowns (73).

At 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, Adams has good size and speed with incredible hands and smooth, strong route-running. He is everything you would want out of a WR in the 2020s, just like Hutson was in his generation.

3 James Lofton

Early in his career James Lofton was a big-play home run hitter who lit up the field for the Packers

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

After the Packers' last Bart Starr Super Bowl in 1967 and before Brett Favre won his in 1996, Green Bay went through a tough time when the franchise made the playoffs just five times and only twice between 1968 and 1992. One of the lone bright spots during that stretch was WR James Lofton.

Fans of a certain age will remember Lofton in the second half of his career, mostly with the early '90s Super Bowl-losing Buffalo Bills, with whom he was the old but reliable counterpart to Andre Reed. However, in the 1980s, he was a top pass-catcher in the league, even if he toiled in obscurity in Green Bay.

Coming out of Stanford, Lofton was the sixth overall pick of the 1978 NFL Draft and made his mark immediately with 46 receptions for 818 yards and six TDs, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.

As a sprinter and national champion high jumper in college, Lofton’s athleticism made him a huge big-play threat in the NFL. He started putting up 1,000-plus-yard seasons in 1980 and twice led the league in yards per reception with 22.4 and 22.0 in 1983 and 1984, respectively.

Ultimately, while Lofton did his best catching passes from David Whitehurst and Lynn Dickey, the teams were just bad, and he only made the playoffs once as a Packer. That said, he made seven of his eight Pro Bowls in Green Bay and one First-Team and three Second-Team All-Pro lists there.

4 Sterling Sharpe

Even though Sterling Sharpe's career was cut short by injury, he is still one of the best Packers WRs of all time

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history, and Sterling Sharpe is a big reason why. Today, Sterling is overshadowed by younger brother Shannon and his constant hot takes whenever you turn a TV or computer on. But long before he even got to the NFL, it was Sterling who was the Sharpe brother of note.

Sharpe entered the NFL in the 1988 draft as the No. 7 overall pick out of South Carolina. He hit the ground running with 791 yards as a rookie and kept it going by leading the league in receptions (90) the next season and putting up 2,528 yards combined in his second and third seasons. And that was with Don “The Magic Man” Majkowski and Mike Tomczak as his QBs.

In 1992, Favre showed up and Sharpe took his game to the next level, finishing in the top five of Offensive Player of the Year voting in 1992 and 1993. He led the NFL in catches in '92 and '93 (108, 112), receiving yards in 1992 (1,461), and receiving touchdowns in 1992 and 1994 (13, 18).

All told, Sharpe had 595 receptions for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns in his all-too-short seven-year career with the Packers. He also made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

Sadly, a neck surgery ended Sharpe’s pro football career after his age-29 season. For Packers fans, thinking about what might have been is not a fun pursuit. Suffice it to say, if Sharpe did play even two or three more seasons, he may be even higher on this list of the best Packers wide receivers of all time.

5 Donald Driver

Donald Driver is the star WR who bridged the gap between Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve talked about a Favre guy in Sharpe and a Rodgers guy in Adams, so let’s go with a wideout who spanned the two QBs in Donald Driver.

Driver came into the league as a seventh-round pick in 1999 out of Alcorn State, which obviously came with super low expectations. All Driver did was exceed those expectations by carving out a four-time Pro Bowl career that spanned 14 seasons, all with the Packers.

Over that span, Driver was a favorite target of Favre and eventually helped Rodgers get his career off the ground in his early days as a starter and win a Super Bowl. He did all this by catching 743 balls for 10,137 yards and 61 touchdowns. Those first two numbers still stand as Packers franchise records today.

Driver was never flashy, but to be as reliable as he was for as long as he was is an incredible feat.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.