Highlights Euro 2024 has now entered its knockout rounds after all group stages have come to a close.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have all struggled to get into their groove so far.

Spain's Dani Carjaval and Jamal Musiala of Germany have shone for their respective nations.

Euro 2024 is now entering its business end. The group stages are finished, every team's fate has been sealed, and the knockout rounds are now on the horizon. All the way from Group A to Group B, with the exception of England's Group C, this summer's prized competition has been packed to the brim with a collection of world-beating goals, unrivalled excitement and a layer of unpredictability around every corner.

From Georgia securing passage to the round of 16 in their first-ever major tournament to France not winning their group, the German-based competition has thrown up surprises aplenty. And, of course, that makes naming a Team of the Tournament of players who played in the group stages all the more difficult.

Related Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Power Rankings Euro 2024 has finally arrived and GIVEMESPORT looks at the top contenders to win the Player of the Tournament award.

The usual culprits: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and the like are all yet to find their groove, though that's not to say there haven't been a number of stars from every corner of the competition who have proven they are worthy of being included. But after whittling it down to the bare 11 players, here is the best group stage XI at Euro 2024.

Goalkeeper: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Georgia

You have to ignore the statistics for this inclusion. Giorgi Mamardashvili may have conceded a total of four goals in Georgia’s opening duo of fixtures - but if it wasn’t for the gangly 23-year-old, who plays for Valencia, it would doubtlessly be much, much worse. His imposing presence in the goalmouth has been evident across the group stages.

What has made Mamardashvili’s campaign so impressive is the amount of shots he has faced and subsequently dealt with. By virtue of him being stationed between the sticks of minnows, Georgia, he’s been kept relatively busy. Don’t let his lack of a clean sheet cloud over your perception of the youngster, who will no doubt be piquing the interest of clubs across Europe.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 270 Clearances per game 1.7 Clean sheets 1 Goals conceded 4 Overall rating 7.76

Left-Back: Marc Cucurella

Spain

At club level, Marc Cucurella has struggled since joining Chelsea, having arrived to a barrage of fanfare. But for Spain, under the stewardship of Luis da le Fuente, the Cucurella of Brighton & Hove Albion is shining through with a change in his role being one of the main contributors to his aforementioned improvement.

Heading into the tournament, the Spanish defender - who Gary Neville believes is his nation's weak link - suggested: “I think this is my best form since coming to Chelsea.” - and it looks as if he has carried that into his international duty for Spain. Whether he can carry this red-hot form into 2024/25 with the west Londoners remains to be seen, but those of a Stamford Bridge persuasion will be looking at his performances, wide-eyed, with a grin from ear to ear.

Marc Cucurella – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 180 Pass success rate (%) 86.7 Aerials won per game 3 Tackles per game 3.5 Interceptions per game 2 Overall rating 7.68

Centre-Back: Alessandro Bastoni

Italy

Heading into Euro 2024, Alessandro Bastoni had worked his way onto the list of the best centre-backs in world football - and in Germany this summer, he is proving that he deserves to stay on said list. Imperious in the air while equally composed on the deck, the towering Italian has provided comfortability and brute force in equal measure for Luciano Spalletti and Co thus far.

Still just 25 years of age, should Italy go far and Bastoni continues to be a huge part of their success, there is every chance that a career-defining move could soon be on the cards. Having played every minute of Euro 2024 so far, all while notching the first goal of their opening affair against Albania, the Casalmaggiore-born ace has been nothing short of fantastic.

Alessandro Bastoni – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 270 Goals 1 Pass success rate (%) 93.1 Tackles per game 1.7 Clearances per game 3.3 Average passes per game 86.7 Overall rating 6.87

Centre-Back: Pepe

Portugal

Ageing like the finest of wines, the former Real Madrid man has showcased his experience thus far for Portugal. Pepe may be older than one-third of the competing nations at Euro 2024 but he is proving that age is just a number with performances that any centre-half would be proud to put in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aged 41 years, three months and 29 days old, Pepe became the oldest footballer to play at the European Championships.

With Roberto Martinez’s side focused on the attacking exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the partnership that Pepe has struck with Ruben Dias, a man 14 years his junior, cannot go unnoticed. The Brazil-born veteran has been up to his old tricks: sweeping up any danger, getting his head to anything and putting in a crunching tackle every now and again.

Related Best 11 of Players Aged 35 or Over in World Football Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature among the best XI of players that have already celebrated their 35th birthday.

Pepe – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 173 Pass success rate (%) 94.5 Aerials won per game 1.5 Tackles per game 3 Clearances per game 4.5 Average passes per game 75 Overall rating 7.22

Right-Back: Dani Carvajal

Spain

Captain. Leader. Legend. That overused cliche simply epitomises Real Madrid and Spain’s reliable figure at right-back, Dani Carvajal. Interestingly, despite boasting experience aplenty, the Spaniard skippers neither club nor country - but that hasn’t stopped him from being as influential as ever this summer.

Flying up the flank like it's going out fashion, the veteran right-back has also ensured that his defensive duties have been fulfilled. Widely regarded as one of the best Spanish players right now, Carjaval is equally important inside the dressing room as he is out on the turf. Oh, and he’s also a goal threat, as showcased by his strike on the stroke of half-time against Croatia.

Dani Carvajal – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 180 Goals 1 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 Tackles per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 1 Overall rating 7.25

Central Midfielder: Toni Kroos

Germany

Putting on a passing clinic at any given opportunity is Toni Kroos. Having concluded his Real Madrid career with, yet another, Champions League triumph, the classy operator is looking to end his international stint by securing gold on home soil - and his passing - its tempo and precision - has been a standout aspect of Germany’s success thus far.

Related Why is Toni Kroos Retiring From Football and When is His Last Game? Kroos has decided to hang up his boots despite still playing at a world-class level at the age of just 34.

Having played all but 10 minutes for Die Mannschaft heading into Euro 2024’s knockout rounds, Julian Nagelsmann and his entourage are keen to utilise his senior experience to the best of their abilities. Deploying someone of Kroos’ ilk behind a young and fruitful unit is clever - and it could certainly pay off against the more stubborn nations.

Toni Kroos – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 260 Pass success rate (%) 95.3 Key passes per game 3 Average passes per game 113.3 Crosses per game 1.7 Long balls per game 5.7 Overall rating 7.45

Central Midfielder: N‘Golo Kante

France

In life, some things are just some defiant certainties. N’Golo Kante covering every blade of grass during a football match fits into that category. Eyebrows were certainly raised over the Frenchman’s inclusion by Didier Deschamps - but in typical Kante fashion, he silenced the critics within one half of football with a blinding Player of the Match display.

No longer testing himself against Europe’s elite, the 33-year-old has proven throughout the summer tournament that performing at the highest level is not a problem for someone of such heroic cardiovascular capacity. A vintage display against the eventual table-topping Austria propelled the former Chelsea man back into the spotlight, with him now one of the first names on the team sheet.

N'Golo Kante – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 241 Pass success rate (%) 87.4 Tackles per game 2.3 Interceptions per game 1 Key passes per game 2.3 Overall rating 7.26

Central Midfielder: Fabian Ruiz

Spain

In prior conversations, any mention of Spain being among the tournament favourites was merely laughed at. Though, if La Roja are to shock the continent, Fabian Ruiz will be one of the main reasons why and de la Fuente has been his biggest supporter of late. The Spain boss said:

“If his name wasn’t Fabian, you would be taking about him non-stop. He has everything and has known how to de everything well at all times.”

Able to keep it cool in possession, all while drifting through banks of opposition to make a difference further afield, the Paris Saint-Germain man’s piercing balls to those ahead of him are joyous to watch.

Fabian Ruiz – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 180 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass success rate (%) 93.5 Average passes per game 69.5 Dribbles per game 2.5 Overall rating 8.39

Left Wing: Florian Wirtz

Germany

His compatriot, Jamal Musiala, may be getting the majority of the plaudits - but let’s take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of Florian Wirtz. On the back of a Bundesliga-winning campaign with Bayer Leverkusen - of which he was front and centre of - many believed that the 21-year-old would tear it up on home turf.

And, well, they’d be right. It took the fleet-footed forward, considered one of the best wonderkids at Euro 2024, just 10 minutes to get the party started and, despite not getting on the scoresheet again, the intangible aspects of his game - the touch-tight dribbling, dynamism and ability to cover ground - have shone bright. Alongside Musiala, Nagelsmann has two of the brightest young stars at his disposal.

Florian Wirtz – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 197 Goals 1 Shots per game 1.3 Pass success rate (%) 92.5 Dribbles per game 1.3 Key passes per game 1 Overall rating 6.98

Striker: Georges Mikautadze

Georgia

As Georgia and its nation come to terms with its history-making night, one which saw them defeat Portugal 2-0, the name ‘Georges Mikautadze’ will forever be etched in their mythology thanks to his prowess in front of goal throughout their Group F campaign. Lyon-born Mikautadze proved his goalscoring ability for Metz in 2023/24, scoring 13 goals in 20 appearances.

And he’s hit the ground running in Germany in the same vein. With three goals to boot, the most of any player in the competition so far, his deafening partnership with Chelsea-linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be the difference maker for the European minnows this summer. What a summer this could end up being for the glittering 23-year-old.

Georges Mikautadze – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 268 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots per game 2 Pass success rate (%) 83.9 Dribbles per game 2.3 Overall rating 7.41

Right Wing: Jamal Musiala

Germany

Musiala, 21, has already mustered a compelling case for him to be named the competition’s player of the tournament - and we’re only three games in. From weaving in and out defenders like a wizard to being a deadly threat in front of goal, the young German - widely considered to be one of the best players plying their trade in the competition - has been on another level.

Both Federico Chiesa and Lamine Yamal have thrown their respective hats into the ring to be named as the operator in the right-wing berth, but Stuttgart-born Musiala’s tally of two goals - one against Scotland and one against Hungary - makes him the standout option. A silky dribbler of the highest order, the forward has been the home nation’s bright spark.

Jamal Musiala – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 222 Goals 2 Shots per game 1.7 Key passes per game 1.3 Dribbles per game 3 Overall rating 7.77