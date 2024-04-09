Highlights A total of 24 Heisman Trophy winners have been taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

1968 Heisman winner O.J. Simpson takes the No. 1 spot as he was the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards.

Carson Palmer beat the likes of Bo Jackson, Vinny Testaverde, and Jim Plunkett to make his way into the top five.

If (more likely when) the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will mark the 25th time a Heisman Trophy winner has gone No. 1 overall.

Being a Heisman winner and the top pick, however, doesn't necessarily translate into a Hall of Fame career, as there have been plenty of winners of college football's top prize whose NFL careers didn't pan out. But there have also been several who had stellar runs at the professional level.

From Jay Berwanger (Philadelphia Eagles, 1936) to Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers, 2023), there have been plenty of talented college players who took home the Heisman and became the top pick in the NFL draft.

We ran through the list and ranked the top five players of this exclusive group who went on to have impressive NFL careers.

1 O.J. Simpson

It didn't take long for 'The Juice' to get going in the NFL

After coming up short in the 1967 Heisman Trophy race, O.J. Simpson put together quite the season for the USC Trojans in 1968 to capture the award, rushing for 1,880 yards and 23 touchdowns. Making the easy call, the Buffalo Bills selected Simpson with the first overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft.

"The Juice" wasted little time making his mark in the league, carrying the ball 181 times for 697 yards with a pair of touchdowns as a rookie. That was just a small taste of things to come.

From 1972 to 1976, Simpson was a Pro Bowler each season and earned First-Team All-Pro honors every year as well. He led the NFL in rushing in 1972, 1973, 1975, and 1976, and also led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1973 (12) and 1975 (16).

O.J. Simpson NFL Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 135/129 Rush Attempts 2,404 Rush Yards 11,236 Rush TD 61 Receptions 203 Receiving Yards 2,142 Receiving TD 14

Simpson's best year came in 1973 when he was named NFL MVP. He became the first player in league history to surpass the 2,000-yard rushing mark, finishing the season with 2,003 yards, a stat made all the more impressive by the fact that he achieved the historic feat in just 14 games.

In his nine seasons with the Bills, Simpson collected 10,183 yards on the ground and racked up 57 rushing touchdowns, adding 203 receptions for 2,142 yards and 14 scores as a receiver. He finished his career with two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

2 Earl Campbell

Earl Campbell led the NFL in rushing in his first three seasons

Like Simpson, Earl Campbell wasted no time going from Heisman hero to No. 1 pick to NFL superstar. The Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) took the Texas running back with the first pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, and Campbell didn't disappoint.

He immediately made his presence felt by becoming the workhorse of the Houston offense, starting 14 of the 15 games he played as a rookie. Campbell led the NFL in rushing that year with 1,450 yards on 302 carries, and his 96.7 yards-per-game average also topped the league. Not only was he named Rookie of the Year, but he also finished second in the NFL MVP vote.

But Campbell didn't stop there, as he led the NFL in rushing in each of his first three years in the league. In 1979, he collected a league-high 19 touchdown runs while racking up 1,697 rushing yards. His 106.1 yards per game were also the best in the league. Campbell finished what he started the previous year by winning NFL MVP.

In his third season in 1980, Campbell just missed the 2,000-yard rushing mark, finishing with 1,934 yards despite missing a game. His 13 touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry, 128.9 yards per game, and 373 rushing attempts all led the league. He finished second to Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe in the MVP voting.

Earl Campbell NFL Career Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 115/102 Rush Attempts 2,187 Rush Yards 9,407 Rush TD 74 Receptions 121 Receiving Yards 806 Receiving TD 0

After an early playoff exit following two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances, head coach Bum Phillips was fired after the 1980 season. In 1981, Campbell made his fourth straight Pro Bowl, but his numbers dipped a bit. He was fifth in the league in rushing with 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns, but Houston went 7-9, and Campbell failed to make the playoffs for the first time.

In the strike-shortened 1982 season, Houston went 1-8 as Campbell rushed for 538 yards and just 59.8 per game. In 1983, Campbell rushed for 1,301 yards and 12 touchdowns, but Houston finished 2-14, and he grew frustrated and asked to be traded. After an 0-6 start to the 1984 campaign, the Oilers traded him to the New Orleans Saints, reuniting him with Phillips.

He played parts of two seasons in New Orleans, rushing for 833 yards and a touchdown. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

3 Paul Hornung

The hard-nosed running back was named NFL MVP in 1961

1956 Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung, who played collegiately at Notre Dame, played nine seasons for the Green Bay Packers after they selected him with the top pick in the 1957 NFL Draft.

In those nine seasons, Hornung won four NFL titles, including the first-ever Super Bowl, although he didn't appear in that victory over the Kansas City Chiefs because of a pinched nerve.

The Packers halfback made his first Pro Bowl in his third NFL season, rushing for 681 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. In 1960 and 1961, Hornung strung together consecutive First-Team All-Pro seasons.

Paul Hornung NFL Career Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 104/88 Rush Attempts 893 Rush Yards 3,711 Rush TD 50 Receptions 130 Receiving Yards 1,480 Receiving TD 12

In 1960, he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (13) and total touchdowns (15). Hornung was then named NFL MVP of the 1961 season, rushing for eight more touchdowns and adding two more as a receiver.

Hornung missed the entire 1963 season after he was suspended for the year for betting on NFL games. After admitting to doing so, he was reinstated ahead of the 1964 campaign. Hornung finished his career with 50 rushing touchdowns and another 12 as a receiver.

It should also be noted that not only was he a running back, but he also handled kicking duties at times and made 190 of 194 extra-point attempts during his career. His field goal percentage wasn't nearly as strong as he made less than half of his attempts and still holds the NFL record for the most misses in a single season, missing 26 of 38 in 1964.

Hornung was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

4 Cam Newton

Cam Newton could do it both through the air and on the ground

There weren't many NFL quarterbacks as athletically gifted as Cam Newton, who won the Heisman Trophy in his lone season at Auburn in 2010.

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he not only had the size to run over defenders but also the speed to run past them. A dual threat at the position, Newton quickly made his presence felt in the pros.

The Carolina Panthers took Newton first overall in 2011, and he came in and threw for what ultimately turned out to be a career-high 4,041 yards and 21 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 706 yards and added 14 touchdowns. Although the Panthers went 6-10 that season, Newton was crowned Offensive Rookie of the Year.

During his 11-year career, Newton rushed for more than 700 yards in a season three times and also scored double-digit touchdowns on three occasions.

Cam Newton NFL Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 148/144 Record 75-68-1 Comp% 59.9 Pass Yards 32,382 Pass TD 194 Interceptions 123 Rating 85.2 Rush Yards 5,628 Rush TD 75

Newton made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year and in 2013 and 2015. His best year came in 2015 when he led Carolina to a 15-1 regular-season record and a berth in Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

During that '15 campaign, Newton threw for 3,837 yards with 35 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and rushed for 636 yards and 10 scores en route to winning NFL MVP.

For his career, which included a one-year stint with the New England Patriots, Newton threw for 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns and rushed for 5,628 yards and 75 scores. His record as a starting quarterback was 75-68-1.

5 Carson Palmer

Carson Palmer battled various injuries and earned three Pro Bowl nods

It's tough to leave a player like Bo Jackson out of the top five, but 2003 Heisman winner Carson Palmer deserves the No. 5 spot over Jackson, Vinny Testaverde, Jim Plunkett, or Billy Sims. After a few more years pass, Joe Burrow may find himself in the top five.

But for now, Palmer's longevity gives him the nod over both Jackson and Sims, and his overall numbers are better than Testaverde's and Plunkett's.

Unlike the top four guys on this list, Palmer eased his way into the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals took it easy with Palmer as a rookie, letting him sit and learn from the sidelines. He took over the starting job in 2004 and had an up-and-down season, going 6-7 in his 13 starts.

The USC alum made the first of his three Pro Bowls in 2005, leading the NFL in completion percentage (67.8%) and touchdown passes (32). He started all 16 games and went 11-5 while throwing for 3,836 yards.

But in a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Palmer was hit low after completing a long pass to Chris Henry, which resulted in a torn ACL and MCL, requiring reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

Carson Palmer NFL Career Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 182/181 Record 92-88-1 Comp% 62.5 Pass Yards 46,247 Pass TD 294 Interceptions 187 Rating 87.9

Amazingly, Palmer didn't miss any games in 2006. In fact, he responded with another Pro Bowl season when he threw for better than 4,000 yards for the first time (4,035) and tossed 28 touchdowns.

Palmer battled an elbow injury in 2008 and went 0-4 in his only four starts. He had a falling out with the Bengals in 2010, and midway through the 2011 season, they traded him to the Oakland Raiders. After two ugly seasons in Oakland, he rejuvenated his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2015, he made his third and final Pro Bowl, leading the Cards to a 13-3 record and an NFC title game appearance, where they lost to Newton's Panthers. He threw for a career-best 4,671 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns that year and tied for second in the MVP voting, again losing to Newton. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Palmer went 38-21-1.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.