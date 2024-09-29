Key Takeaways Chelsea have boasted iconic home kits throughout their long, illustrious history.

Blue is the colour - or so the song goes. Chelsea have worn blue since their inception in 1905, originally wearing 'Eton Blue' before switching to the traditional royal blue that they still wear today.

The variations of that particular colour have been splashed across some iconic home kits over the years. Umbro, Le Coq Sportif, Adidas and Nike have all produced memorable designs for the Blues throughout their long existence. Some of these were worn in the most historic matches in the club's history and are remembered fondly by the Chelsea faithful.

Shirts hold special memories for fans - whether that's because of players who wore them, trophies won in them, or just the style of the kit, Chelsea fans have been treated to some gems over the years. In this list, we have narrowed it down to rank the top eight home kits in club history.

Ranking Factors

Style - how timeless the kit looks.

- how timeless the kit looks. Iconic moments - this will look at what trophies were won while wearing each respective kit.

- this will look at what trophies were won while wearing each respective kit. Players who wore the jersey - the more legends that wore the kit, the better its rating.

Best Chelsea Home Kits in History Rank Season(s) Manufacturer 1. 2005-06 Umbro 2. 1970 FA Cup Final In-House 3. 2012-13 Adidas 4. 2011-12 Adidas 5. 2006-08 Adidas 6. 1995-97 Umbro 7. 1997-99 Umbro 8. 1999-01 Umbro

8 1999-01

Umbro

Umbro features prominently on this list, having designed Chelsea's kits for 30 years across two separate partnership deals. Chelsea's first kit of the 21st century may be simple in design, but it was a smart strip worn by the Blues. The club not only looked fashionable on the pitch, they lifted trophies wearing it as well.

Gianluca Vialli led the Blues to FA Cup success over Aston Villa in 2000, before adding the club's name to the list of Community Shield winners with a victory over Manchester United at the same venue later that year. The Autoglass sponsor and Chelsea logo compliment the design well. Overall, this was a classy effort by Umbro, which went down well with the fans.

7 1997-99

Umbro

A different look for the club, again presented very stylishly by Umbro. The collar matches the 1990s era it was made in, while the white panels and pinstripes give it a unique style.

The club won three trophies in this kit - all in 1998. Chelsea lifted the League Cup - following a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough - the European Cup Winners' Cup against Stuttgart and then added the UEFA Super Cup trophy to their cabinet with a triumph over Real Madrid. This kit has been reproduced by companies such as Score Draw over the years, and stands out for not only its style, but the success the club had in the kit.

6 1995-97

Umbro

This shirt is remembered for its classic Coors sponsor and was worn by club icons Gianfranco Zola and Ruud Gullit. Chelsea struggled in the first year they wore this shirt, finishing 11th in the Premier League for the third time in four seasons. Glenn Hoddle was sacked at the end of the season and was replaced by Ruud Gullit, who took on a player-manager role.

Things got better the following season, however, as the Blues lifted the FA Cup against Middlesbrough in 1997 under Gullit. This was another classy home shirt produced by Umbro and is memorable because Chelsea lifted their first major trophy in 26 years wearing it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud Gullit became the first overseas manager to ever win the FA Cup when he led Chelsea to the title in 1997.

5 2006-08

Adidas

Adidas took over from Umbro in 2006, and they gave the Blues a simplistic and traditional kit to mark their debut season. With the famous three stripes on the jersey, Chelsea continued their success under Jose Mourinho, the self-proclaimed 'Special One', as the London side won a domestic cup double in 2007. The shirt was worn in both finals, as they beat Arsenal 2-1 in the League Cup final, before winning the first FA Cup final at the new Wembley against Manchester United.

The clean look featured a traditional royal blue colour with subtle white piping and was sponsored by Samsung Mobile. Club icons such as Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba all wore this kit during a very successful period for the club.

4 2011-12

Adidas

Although the design had larger white patches on the sleeves than normal, this kit will be remembered as Chelsea's history-making shirt. The Blues sacked Andre Villas-Boas in March 2012, with the club on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League and struggling in the league.

Roberto Di Matteo took control on an interim basis and led the club to glory in both the Champions League and FA Cup. Having looked down and out in Europe, they overcame a 3-1 deficit against Napoli to progress to the quarter-finals. The shirt was worn throughout their route to Munich, including the 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge over Napoli. It was also worn as they overcame Benfica in the quarter-finals and for the first leg of their semi-final with Barcelona.

The final in Munich was arguably the finest night in Chelsea's history, as the Blues defeated Bayern Munich on penalties. In doing so, they became the first team from London to win the Champions League.

3 2012-13

Adidas

Chelsea's 2012-13 home kit had a golden look to it. To mark the club's success in Europe the previous season, the German brand swapped the blue and white look for blue and gold. The club's badge, Adidas logo and Samsung sponsor were also gold, giving the shirt a stunning look. The Blues failed to defend the Champions League crown, getting knocked out in the group stages. The poor form in Europe played a part in Roberto Di Matteo's dismissal in November 2012.

Chelsea went into the Europa League as a result of finishing third in their Champions League group, behind Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk. Former Liverpool boss, Rafael Benitez, was made interim manager of the club following Di Matteo's departure, much to the fans' displeasure.

The Spaniard guided the club to Europa League glory in 2013, as the Blues beat Benfica 2-1 in the Amsterdam final. Fernando Torres put Chelsea ahead on the hour mark before Oscar Cardozo's penalty appeared to be sending the game to extra time. That was until Branislav Ivanovic scored a late header to seal further European glory for the London side.

2 1970 FA Cup Final

In-House

Due to a sock clash, a coin toss decided which team would wear alternate socks for the 1970 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leeds United. The Blues won the toss, so Leeds wore red socks for the original final. A 2-2 draw meant a replay was needed to settle the final. That meant it was Chelsea's turn to switch socks - and they opted for yellow. To accompany the yellow socks, the traditional white trim and numbering were also made yellow for the replay.

Chelsea won their first FA Cup in 1970 in the iconic blue and yellow look. In 2020, the club wore a modern version of the kit in an FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1970 cup triumph.

1 2005-06

Umbro

Umbro's partnership with Chelsea ended in 2006 after 19 years of working together. Their parting gift to the club was a wonderful blue shirt with a golden trim to mark the club's 100th anniversary in 2005. Worn by the likes of Arjen Robben, Michael Essien and Damien Duff, Chelsea's kit had the golden Premier League patch to match, having won the league in 2004-05.

Jose Mourinho's Blues won the title once again in 2006, finishing eight points clear of their nearest challengers, Manchester United. A kit fit to mark their anniversary, the club hit new heights in this design, as they dominated in the Premier League for a second successive season. Chelsea also lifted the Community Shield in their first competitive outing in this kit, with a 2-1 win over Arsenal in August 2005.