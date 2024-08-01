Highlights Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt takes the title of the greatest player in Houston Texans history.

The Texans have employed two of the best receivers of the 21st century in Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.

Arian Foster was one of the best running backs of the early 2010s.

The Houston Texans might be the NFL’s newest team, but they have already had some great players come through their doors in their first two-plus decades of existence. So, while they don’t have the long, rich history of many other clubs, the list of the best Texans players of all time is still impressive.

After losing the Oilers to Tennessee in 1997, Houston got an NFL team back in 2002 when the league expanded to its current size of 32 teams. The franchise struggled initially, missing the playoffs in its first nine years. However, since then, the Texans have made the playoffs a respectable seven times.

The team looks like it is entering a golden period after drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Maybe someday soon, Stroud and others on this team like Will Anderson Jr., Stefon Diggs, or Tank Dell will join the names on this list in Texans lore.

For now, though, let’s look at who is currently on the list of the five best Texans players of all time.

1 J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt is not just the best Texans player of all time, but one of the most dominant defenders of his generation

The top Texans player on this best-of-all-time list is one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, J.J. Watt.

Watt went to Central Michigan as a tight end out of high school and then walked on at Wisconsin as a defensive end, delivering pizzas to pay his way without a scholarship. That scholarship would eventually come, though, as he became an All-American.

That led the Texans to draft Watt 11th overall in 2011, a move that would change the course of their franchise. He had a solid rookie season with 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, but in his sophomore season, Watt truly blossomed.

In 2012, he led the league with 20.0 sacks and a staggering 39 TFLs en route to taking Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The 3-4 DE was the most dominant defensive player in football from 2012 to 2015, winning DPOY three times in four years and making the Pro Bowl and the First-Team All-Pro squad each season. He struggled with injuries the next two seasons but rebounded in 2018 with 16.0 sacks and a second-place finish in the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

When Watt finally left to spend his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he had 101.0 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 quarterback hits, and 27 forced fumbles.

In 2023, the Texans inducted him into their Ring of Honor, and Watt will certainly walk into Canton on the first ballot when he’s eligible in 2027.

2 Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson was the best offensive weapon in Texans history and the first player drafted by the team to make the Hall of Fame

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Andre Johnson is the best player in Houston history. He was the second-ever first-round pick of the team in 2003, and in 2024 became the first Texans draft pick to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Coming out of Miami, Johnson was the second receiver taken in the 2003 NFL Draft, one spot behind Michigan State’s Charles Rodgers, who went to the Detroit Lions. That pick worked out as poorly for the Lions as it did perfectly for the Texans.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound wideout came up just 24 yards short of 1,000 as a rookie and put up 1,142 yards in his second season, which sent him to the first of his seven Pro Bowl appearances while playing in Houston.

Johnson was one of the best WRs of his era, leading the NFL in catches in 2006 and 2008, receiving yards in 2008 and 2009, and in yards per game in 2007, 2009, and 2010. He was the Texans' leading receiver in 10 of his 12 seasons with the team and his 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns are all still franchise records.

3 DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins should be joining Andre Johnson in Canton one day

At some point in the next decade, Andre Johnson will no longer be the only WR drafted by the Texans to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. That’s because DeAndre Hopkins is going to eventually end up there, too.

Hopkins was the 27th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Clemson and spent seven seasons in Houston. Over that time, he compiled 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers are all second in franchise history to Johnson.

He was his team’s leading receiver in six of his seven seasons, and the team made the playoffs four times with Hopkins as the primary pass-catcher. That led to four Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro nods.

4 Arian Foster

The Texans once cut the fourth-best player in team history

After over a decade of not making the playoffs, things started to turn around for the Texans when an undrafted running back out of Tennessee burst onto the scene in 2009. However, Houston almost whiffed on one of the best Texans players of all time in the beginning.

After signing Arian Foster as an undrafted free agent, the Texans actually cut him but re-signed him to the practice squad and then eventually elevated him to the roster as a rookie. Then, he only got a total of 54 carries for 257 yards.

Still, the organization saw something in Foster, and that paid off when he won the starting RB job in his second season. The former Volunteer rewarded his team with a league-leading 1,616 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns that season.

Foster’s big sophomore campaign led to the first of four Pro Bowls and his lone career First-Team All-Pro nod. He would go on to crest 1,000 rushing yards three more times in the next five years for the Texans and again led the league in rushing touchdowns (15) in 2012.

Most importantly, Foster was the offensive key that helped the Texans finally break their franchise playoff drought in 2011 and 2012.

5 Deshaun Watson

His Texans career was short and ended ugly, but Deshaun Watson still deserves a place on this list

The last player on the list of the best Texans of all time was a hard one to figure out, as players like linebacker (and current Houston head coach) DeMeco Ryans and offensive tackle Duane Brown were worthy of inclusion.

However, the Texans were never better than the short time that quarterback Deshaun Watson was at the top of his game.

Watson was the third QB selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, and while the Pittsburgh Steelers probably wish they had taken him over Mitchell Trubisky, the Kansas City Chiefs are probably okay that they took Patrick Mahomes two picks ahead of Watson.

Watson only played four seasons in Houston before a contract dispute and a multitude of sexual misconduct allegations ultimately led to his demise with the franchise. In terms of talent, though, the QB is easily one of the best to ever don a Texans jersey.

After starting just six games as a rookie, Watson became the full-time starter in 2018 and led the team to a 21-10 record the next two seasons. He threw for over 4,000 yards twice, including a league-leading 4,823 yards in 2020, and made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive years.

As one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the league, Watson threw for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns and just 36 interceptions in a Houston uniform. He also ran for 1,677 yards and 17 rushing TDs.

Yes, the end was absolutely ugly, and his tenure was short, but on pure talent, Watson had to make this list.

