Highlights Deshaun Watson had a strong four-year run with the Houston Texans, making three Pro Bowls and leading the team to back-to-back division titles.

Matt Schaub is the Texans' all-time leader in passing yardage and touchdown passes.

After just one season, C.J. Stroud already ranks among the best quarterbacks in Texans history.

In 2002, the Houston Texans were introduced to the National Football League, filling the void left by the Oilers, who left town to become the Tennessee Titans in 1997. It took the franchise eight years to have a winning season and 10 to earn a playoff berth. But things have gone better since then.

In their brief history, the Texans have won seven division titles, including in 2023 when they went 10-7 with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way. The Ohio State alum showed plenty of promise, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after going 9-6 in his 15 starts.

But is Stroud's big season already enough to vault him into the top five of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in Texans history? Let's find out.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Dallas Cowboys Quarterbacks of All Time Where does three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman land among the best QBs in Cowboys history?

1 Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson made three straight Pro Bowls in his four seasons with the Texans

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans selected Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But after going 3-3 in his first six pro starts, he tore his ACL, ending a promising rookie season that saw him throw 19 touchdown passes.

Watson bounced back in 2018, starting all 16 games and compiling an 11-5 record. He earned the first of his three straight Pro Bowl seasons by throwing for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdown passes while completing 68.3% of his throws.

The Clemson alum also proved he was healed from his knee injury by rushing for 551 yards and five touchdowns. The Texans won the AFC South but lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the playoffs.

Deshaun Watson Texans Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 54/53 Record 28-25 Comp% 67.8 Pass Yards 14,539 Pass TD 104 Interceptions 36 Rating 104.5

Watson helped Houston win its second straight division title in 2019 after going 10-5 in his 15 starts. He threw for 26 more touchdowns and helped the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in their playoff opener. The Kansas City Chiefs knocked Houston from the postseason the following week.

In 2020, the Texans went 4-12 under Watson, who still managed to earn Pro Bowl honors, as he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and racked up a career-high 33 touchdown passes.

In his four-year run with the Texans, Watson went 28-25 and threw 104 touchdown passes against 36 interceptions while completing 67.8% of his passes. He ranks second in franchise history in both passing yards (14,539) and touchdown passes (104).

2 Matt Schaub

Matt Schaub is the all-time leader in Texans history for passing yardage and touchdown passes

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

After spending three years with the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he made just two starts, Matt Schaub hooked on with the Texans in 2007. He made 11 starts in his first season with the team, compiling a 4-7 record.

In 2009, Schaub had his breakout season. He led the NFL in pass completions (396), pass attempts (583), and passing yards (4,770) as the Texans finished 9-7. In 2011, he went 7-3 in his 10 starts and helped the Texans to their first-ever AFC South title. However, he injured his foot in that 10th start and missed the rest of the season.

Matt Schaub Texans Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 90/88 Record 46-42 Comp% 64.6 Pass Yards 23,221 Pass TD 124 Interceptions 78 Rating 90.9

Schaub bounced right back in 2012, starting all 16 games, going 12-4, and earning his second Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 4,008 yards and tossing 22 touchdown passes. Schaub also completed 64.3% of his passes as the Texans won a second straight division title and then beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their postseason opener. Houston then fell to the New England Patriots the following week.

Schaub spent seven seasons leading the Texans, finishing with a 46-42 record. His 124 touchdown passes are No. 1 in Texans history, as are his 23,221 passing yards.

Schaub left Houston following the 2013 season. He played one year with the Oakland Raiders and another with the Baltimore Ravens before returning to the Falcons for four seasons as a backup to Matt Ryan.

3 C.J. Stroud

It took one season for C.J. Stroud to crack the top three on the all-time Texans QB list

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

To prove precisely how thin things are in the quarterback department in Texans history, we have C.J. Stroud ranked third overall after just one NFL season.

But what a season it was.

Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and quickly proved his worth. A year removed from Ohio State, he slipped right into the starting role with Houston and made quite the impact.

Not only did he win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he also made the Pro Bowl after going 9-6 and throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. He completed 63.9% of his passes, but more importantly, he took care of the ball, throwing just five interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud Texans Stats Seasons 1 Games/Starts 15/15 Record 9-6 Comp% 63.9 Pass Yards 4,108 Pass TD 23 Interceptions 5 Rating 100.8

Stroud guided the Texans to a division title and into the playoffs. In the postseason opener, he became the youngest QB ever to win a playoff game as Houston cruised to a 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He earned a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2 in the win, completing 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards with three touchdowns and zero picks.

Houston was eliminated the next week, suffering a 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Now armed with even more weapons, including Stefon Diggs, Stroud is one of the favorites to win NFL MVP in 2024. And if he continues to play the way he did in year one, he could move up this list in a hurry.

4 David Carr

David Carr had a tough time staying upright during his five seasons with the Texans

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

David Carr was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, but he never lived up to the expectations of being the top selection. How much of that was his fault is tough to gauge.

Carr spent the first five years of his NFL career as the starting QB for the Texans. Amazingly, he started all 16 games in four of those five seasons. But the Fresno State product had a tough time staying upright behind a below-average offensive line.

In three of his first four seasons, he was the most sacked quarterback in the league.

David Carr Texans Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 76/75 Record 22-53 Comp% 60.0 Pass Yards 13,391 Pass TD 59 Interceptions 65 Rating 75.5

As a rookie, Carr was sacked 76 times as the Texans went 4-12. In Years three and four, he was sacked 49 and 68 times, respectively. Carr never had a winning season during his five-year run with Houston, finishing with a 22-53 record.

Statistically, Carr's best season came in 2004, when he threw for a career-high 3,531 yards and added a career-best 16 touchdown passes. In 2006, he led the NFL in completion percentage (68.3%).

After his time in Houston, Carr played for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers and had two stints with the New York Giants, the second of which resulted in him winning a Super Bowl ring as a backup to Eli Manning.

5 T.J. Yates

T.J. Yates led the Texans to their first-ever playoff victory

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The pickings are slim for the fifth spot on the all-time Texans quarterback list, so we'll give the last spot to T.J. Yates, who had two stints with the team as a backup.

While he was a backup to Schaub in his first go-round with the Texans, Yates came in when Schaub went down with the foot injury mentioned above and backup Matt Leinart suffered a collarbone injury. Yates held down the fort by getting the Texans into the playoffs, going 2-3 in five starts to close out the 2011 season.

T.J. Yates Texans Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 21/10 Record 4-6 Comp% 55.0 Pass Yards 1,993 Pass TD 10 Interceptions 10 Rating 71.3

He then led Houston to its first-ever playoff win. On January 7, 2012, Yates got the start against the Cincinnati Bengals and led the Texans to a 31-10 victory. The following week, the Texans fell to the Baltimore Ravens 20-13.

Yates went 4-6 in his five seasons with the Texans and only has the 12th-most passing yards in team history with 1,993. But leading them to their first-ever playoff win is enough to get him to No. 5 on the list.

Davis Mills ranks fourth on the team's all-time passing yards list with 5,955, but he had just one more regular-season win than Yates in 15 more games, which kept him out of this slot.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.