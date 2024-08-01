Highlights Arian Foster was one of the best backs of his generation and is easily the best running back in Houston Texans history.

Domanick Williams could have been a force had his career not been cut short due to injury.

Lamar Miller had a 1,000-yard season and made a Pro Bowl with the Texans.

While the NFL may be a storied league with over 100 years of history, the same can’t be said about all of its franchises. This certainly applies to the Houston Texans, who joined the league in 2002 as an expansion team, filling the void left by the Houston Oilers' departure for Tennessee ahead of the 1997 season.

It took the Texans several years to find their footing in the league, with their first playoff appearance coming in 2011. Since then, Houston has been a highly competitive team that consistently finds itself in the playoff mix. With that said, such a new franchise is bound to be lacking in all-time talent.

Whereas older teams have had many decades to accumulate great players, Houston has had to do so in a constricted time frame. As good as the current top running backs in Texans history were, there are bound to be new entries in the coming years.

But for now, here's a look at the five best running backs in Houston Texans history.

1 Arian Foster

Foster was one of the best backs of his generation

Arian Foster was one of the best running backs of the early 2010s, finishing his time with the Texans as the most decorated and statistically dominant back in franchise history. Foster, who went undrafted in 2009 out of Tennessee, was a bigger back and weighed around 230 pounds for most of his playing career, but he had the burst and fluidity of someone 20 pounds lighter.

In addition to his physical gifts, Foster was a cerebral runner who followed his blocks and made timely cuts to maximize his yardage. At his apex, Foster was considered by many to be the best all-around back in football.

He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2010 and led the league in several statistical categories, including rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, rushing yards per game, touches, yards from scrimmage, and total touchdowns.

Foster’s statistical output wasn’t just empty numbers; he helped the Texans reach the postseason in 2011 and willed them back to the playoffs in 2012 with a league-high 351 carries and 391 touches. Houston would fall in the Divisional Round both times, but the Texans have yet to advance any further since.

Foster made four Pro Bowls in his seven seasons with Houston and ran for a franchise-record 6,472 yards and 54 touchdowns during that time. Simply put, he checks all the boxes to be the top-ranked Texans running back. The numbers, talent, and accomplishments all suggest he is in a league of his own.

2 Domanick Williams

Williams’ career was cut short due to injury

After Foster, the Texans’ lack of depth at running back becomes evident. Domanick Williams (he actually was known as Domanick Davis during his playing days) is statistically the second-best rusher to suit up for Houston, but he only played three seasons, limiting his overall impact on the organization.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft, the LSU product began his career rushing for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie and added 47 receptions for 351 yards, making him one of the more versatile backs in the game. He then topped 1,000 yards again in 2004 and recorded 1,776 yards from scrimmage.

Although the Pro Bowl eluded him, Williams had proven himself to be an impressive young back. He was poised to break the 1,000-yard mark yet again in 2005, only to suffer a knee injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the year. He then missed the entire 2006 season and was released by Houston in the 2007 offseason. He never played another NFL snap.

The game of football can be cruel, and Williams learned that firsthand. He went from one of Houston’s franchise building blocks to out of the sport of the league in two years. Still, he finished his career with 3,195 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, trailing only Foster in both categories.

3 Lamar Miller

Miller gave the Texans’ offense a boost

Lamar Miller joined the Texans with high expectations, having signed a four-year, $26 million contract in the 2016 offseason.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, he'd played out his rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins and showed plenty of promise. With the Texans, Miller continued to produce, rushing for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns in 2016, helping Houston reach the Divisional Round in the playoffs.

He ran for 888 yards in 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after running for 973 yards and five touchdowns. Miller ran for 2,934 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Texans and spent the rest of his career bouncing around the league.

He was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 but suffered an ACL tear in the preseason. He then had brief stints with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints.

4 Steve Slaton

Slaton starred as a rookie

For a more storied organization, Steve Slaton wouldn’t touch the top five. He only spent four seasons in the NFL and topped 500 rushing yards in one of them. However, the Texans don’t have the longevity of an original NFL franchise and have a smaller number of backs to choose from.

To Slaton’s credit, talent was never the issue. After an illustrious college career at West Virginia, he transitioned seamlessly to the professional ranks, running for 1,282 yards and recording 1,659 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. It’s hard to know for certain what stopped Slaton from replicating his 2008 season.

One theory is that when he bulked up from around 195 pounds to roughly 210 in the 2009 offseason, he lost a step and was unable to run the way he did before. There was also the issue of health, as Slaton missed time in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Finally, Slaton developed a fumbling problem in his second season and put the ball on the ground seven times on just 131 carries. These mistakes may have stopped coaches from entrusting him with a large number of touches.

Regardless of the exact reason, Slaton was phased out of Houston's offense and ran for 1,832 yards and 12 touchdowns with the franchise.

5 Alfred Blue

Blue was a quality backup

Alfred Blue spent most of his five years with the Texans as a backup, only starting 16 games and appearing as a reserve in 57. But over time, he amassed enough touches to climb the Texans’ rushing leaderboard and is currently fourth in franchise history in rushing yards with 2,407.

Blue served as a backup to Foster and Miller and started nine games when Foster spent time on the IR in 2015. Admittedly, there wasn’t anything extraordinary about Blue’s game; he was just a solid backup runner.

Playing five years with the Texans and staying mostly healthy during that time is enough to land him a spot in the top five, though it’s only a matter of time before someone takes his spot.

