As the youngest franchise in the NFL , the Houston Texans have far fewer players to choose from for this list. Despite that fact, however, the best Texans wide receivers of all time are actually a stronger group than many teams have, thanks to a Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer at the top.

It should come as no shock that Andre Johnson, who went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, and DeAndre Hopkins , who should also end up in Canton someday, are at the top of this list. After that, though, there are some solid pass-catchers below them, despite only having 23 years’ worth of players to choose from.

While the third, fourth, and fifth spots on this list are filled with good players, there is also an opportunity for today’s Texans WRs to climb onto this list quickly. After just three seasons, Nico Collins was already eighth all-time in receiving yards (he should move into the top five with a good 2024), and Tank Dell ’s 709 yards as a rookie got him into the top 25.

So, Collins, Dell, Xavier Hutchinson , John Metchie III , or even offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs have a chance to make this list within a few years. For now, though, these are the five best Texans wide receivers of all time.

1 Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson being the first player drafted by the Texans to go into the Hall of Fame is fitting

In 2024, Andre Johnson became the first player drafted by the Texans to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is easily the best offensive player in franchise history, which means he is, of course, the best Texans wide receiver of all time.

Johnson was the No. 3 overall pick out of “The U” in 2003, the second season of the Texans’ existence. He missed a 1,000-yard season as a rookie by just 24 yards and crested that mark in his second campaign with 1,142 yards. That led to his first of seven Pro Bowl bids as a Texan.

His best seasons were his two First-Team All-Pro campaigns in 2008 and 2009. In those two years, he totaled 216 catches for 3,144 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. Johnson led the league in receptions in ’08 and led the league in receiving yards both years.

Johnson ultimately played 12 seasons in Houston, leading the team in receiving yards in 10 of those campaigns. His final Texans' stat line was 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns, which are all still franchise records.

2 DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins would be the best WR in many teams' history, just not quite with the Texans

As Johnson was winding down in Houston, the Texans took Clemson wideout DeAndre Hopkins at No. 27 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft . Playing with the best Texans wide receiver of all time as a rookie, Hopkins had a respectable 802 yards. However, he exploded in his second season — which would end up being Johnson’s last — with 76 catches for 1,210 yards and six touchdowns.

Hopkins would play seven seasons for the franchise before leaving for the Arizona Cardinals . In that time, he compiled 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 receiving touchdowns. He is only behind Johnson in all three of those categories.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound wideout led the team in receiving in all but his rookie year and made four Pro Bowls and earned three First-Team All-Pro selections during that time. He also finished in the top four of the Offensive Player of the Year voting twice, in 2017 and 2018. In that first year, he led the NFL with 13 receiving scores.

While Johnson was the first true Texans Hall of Famer and J.J. Watt will be next, don’t be surprised if Hopkins goes in third.

3 Kevin Walter

Kevin Walter made the most of his NFL opportunity when he finally got it

Kevin Walter is often overlooked as a great Texans wide receiver, which is understandable given that he played with Andre Johnson, right before DeAndre Hopkins, and with offensive stars like Arian Foster and Owen Daniels.

Still, Texans fans know how important he was to those early squads, even if he didn’t make the playoffs until his final two seasons in Houston.

Walter was a seventh-round pick of the New York Giants out of Eastern Michigan in 2003, but the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher never suited up for Big Blue in the regular season. The team cut him in training camp, and Walter ultimately suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals for the first three seasons of his career. There, he had just 296 yards in 43 games.

When he got to the Texans in 2006, though, he started to gain traction. In his second season, he became a full-time starter and put up 800- and 899-yard campaigns in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

In seven seasons with the team, Walter started 91 games, caught 326 balls for 4,083 yards, and scored 24 receiving touchdowns. And, believe it or not, despite his humble NFL beginnings, all those numbers are third among Texans WRs and fourth in team history behind only Johnson, Hopkins, and the tight end, Daniels.

4 Will Fuller

Unfortunately for Texans fans, injuries derailed Will Fuller's promising career

Will Fuller is a player who seems like he could have been much higher on this list if injuries didn’t limit him to just 53 of a possible 80 games in five seasons with the Texans. That’s because when this 6-foot-1 deep threat was on, he was one of the most explosive big-play receivers in the game.

Fuller was a first-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013 and had a promising 47-catch, 635-yard, two-touchdown season as a rookie. But playing in only 10 games the next season, he only managed 28 catches for 423 yards but did score seven touchdowns in that span.

This pattern continued for Fuller’s entire Texans career, with him making big plays when healthy, but not being healthy enough to become even a Pro Bowl wide receiver. Still, his production when on the field was still good enough for 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns, which are seventh, fifth, and fifth in team history, respectively.

5 Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks was an excellent receiver for a short stint with the Texans from 2020 to 2022. In his first two seasons, he posted 81 and 90 receptions, 1,150 and 1,037 yards, and six touchdowns each year.

In year three, Cooks only played 13 games due to injury, so his numbers fell off, and he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys . But while he was on and healthy, the 5-foot-10 pass-catcher was a valuable weapon for the Texans.

Overall, in just three seasons, Cooks compiled 228 catches, 2,886 yards, and 15 touchdowns, which represent the best of his career in terms of receptions and yards. These numbers also place him sixth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, all-time in Texans history.

