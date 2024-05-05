Highlights Peyton Manning earned four NFL MVPs with the Colts and also won a Super Bowl.

Johnny Unitas notched three MVPs with the Colts and also led the franchise to four championships.

Despite retiring early, Andrew Luck ranks third in franchise history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

From Baltimore to Indianapolis, the Colts have certainly had their fair share of star quarterbacks over the years. More recently, however, they've struggled to find stability at the position since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019.

In 2023, they selected Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, but he appeared in just four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

While their recent QB situation has been tough, the Colts have had some pretty impressive signal callers throughout their history, from Johhny Unitas to Peyton Manning. We took an up-close look at every QB in franchise history and narrowed the list to five.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the list of the top five quarterbacks the Colts have ever had.

1 Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning's five MVPs secure his spot atop the Colts' list of best QBs

It's a no-brainer to put Peyton Manning above all on this list. He earned four NFL MVPs with the Colts (five overall) and never missed a game in 13 years until a neck injury forced him to sit out the entire 2011 season.

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, the Tennessee alum got off to a rocky start in his pro career, going 3-13 as a rookie while throwing a league-high 28 interceptions. But it didn't take long for Manning to turn things around. In his second season, he went 13-3 and threw for 4,135 yards and 26 touchdowns, tying for second in the MVP voting.

Manning earned his first MVP award in 2003 after guiding the Colts to a 12-4 mark. His 67.0% completion rate was best in the NFL, as were his 4,267 passing yards. But while Manning earned his hardware, his Colts fell to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. In 2004, Manning notched his second straight MVP, but his season came to a close at the hands of the Patriots once again in the postseason.

Peyton Manning Colts Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 208/208 Record 141-67 Comp% 64.9 Pass Yards 54,828 Pass TD 399 Interceptions 198 Rating 94.9

In 2005, Manning finished second to Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander in the MVP voting, but in 2006, he led the Colts to a victory in Super Bowl 41, taking Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Manning added MVP honors in 2008 and 2009 with the Colts and then chalked up another one in his second season with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

In 13 years with the Colts, Manning went 141-67 in his 208 regular-season starts. His 54,828 passing yards and 399 touchdown passes are easily No. 1 on the Colts' all-time list in both categories.

2 Johnny Unitas

Johnny Unitas chalked up three MVPs in his illustrious Colts career

It was the Pittsburgh Steelers who drafted Johnny Unitas in the ninth round of the 1955 NFL Draft, but it was also the Steelers who released the future Hall of Famer before he ever suited up in an NFL game.

The Louisville product played semi-pro ball upon his release until the Baltimore Colts came calling, asking Unitas to try out. He played sparingly in 1956 but became Baltimore's starting quarterback in 1957 and made an instant impact. Unitas earned the first of his 10 Pro Bowl selections in '57 after leading the league with 2,550 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes.

In 1959, Unitas claimed the first of his three NFL MVP trophies after leading the league in both passing yards (2,899) and touchdown passes (32). He went 9-3 in his 12 starts and led the Colts to their second straight NFL title.

Johnny Unitas Colts Stats Seasons 17 Games/Starts 206/181 Record 117-60-4 Comp% 54.7 Pass Yards 39,768 Pass TD 287 Interceptions 246 Rating 78.8

From 1957 to 1960, Unitas led the NFL in passing on three occasions. In 1960, he eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the first time, throwing for a league-high 3,099 yards. He also tossed a league-best 25 touchdown passes.

Unitas also captured MVP honors in 1964 and 1967 and led the team to a third championship in 1968. He also helped the Colts win Super Bowl 5 following the 1970 season after going 10-2-1 in his 13 regular-season starts.

Unitas, who earned eight All-Pro selections, is second on the Colts' all-time passing list with 39,768 yards. His 287 touchdown passes are also second to Manning.

3 Andrew Luck

Injuries were too much to overcome for Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck is a classic NFL case of what could have been.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012, the Stanford superstart appeared to be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Colts after Manning's departure. As just mentioned, like Manning, he was the first overall pick in the draft. He also displayed the smarts and passing accuracy of Manning during his short time in the NFL. Unlike Manning, however, Luck got off to a tremendous start in his NFL career.

As a rookie in 2012, Luck started all 16 games and guided the Colts to an 11-5 record. Indy had gone 2-14 the previous season, with Curtis Painter, Dan Orlovsky, and Kerry Collins splitting time under center.

Luck earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first three NFL seasons, also leading the Colts to a pair of division titles during that stretch. In each of his first three years in the NFL, Luck started all 16 games and went 11-5 each season.

Andrew Luck Colts Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 86/86 Record 53-33 Comp% 60.8 Pass Yards 23,671 Pass TD 171 Interceptions 83 Rating 89.5

Injuries began taking their toll on Luck in 2015. To start, he missed two games with a shoulder injury early in the season. After returning, he then suffered a lacerated kidney during a game against the Denver Broncos and missed the rest of the season. He ultimately went 2-5 in seven starts that season.

After going 8-7 in 2016, Luck missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He returned to Pro Bowl form in 2018, going 10-6 and throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdown passes.

But two weeks before the start of the 2019 season, Luck shocked the NFL world by abruptly announcing his retirement, citing injuries as the main reason. Despite his relatively short stint with the Colts, Luck is third on the team's all-time passing yards list with 23,671 and also third in touchdown passes with 171. He went 53-33 as a starter during his six seasons.

4 Bert Jones

Bert Jones was named NFL MVP of the 1976 season

Bert Jones played nine seasons with the Colts after they made him the second pick in the 1973 NFL Draft. After struggling through the first two years of his professional career, Jones strung together one heck of a three-year stretch.

After going 2-11 in 13 starts over his first two NFL seasons, the LSU product got things going in 1975, when he went 10-4 and threw for 2,483 yards and 18 touchdown passes. It was the first of three straight division titles for Jones and the Colts, but they failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs in each of those years.

Bert Jones Colts Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 98/92 Record 46-46 Comp% 56.1 Pass Yards 17,663 Pass TD 122 Interceptions 97 Rating 78.8

Jones put together his best NFL season in 1976, when he led the Colts to an 11-3 record and led the NFL with 3,104 passing yards. He also tossed 24 touchdown passes and was named the league's MVP, also taking Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Pro honors.

In 1977, the Colts went 10-4 under Jones, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors that season. But he then suffered a separated shoulder during the 1978 preseason that limited him to just three regular-season starts, going 2-1.

Injuries plagued Jones the final three seasons of his Colts career, and he went 11-23 during that stretch. He finished his career playing a lone season for the Los Angeles Rams.

5 Earl Morrall

Earl Morrall filled in for Johnny Unitas and went 22-3-1 as a starter

In 21 NFL seasons, Earl Morrall played for six different teams, including a strong four-year run with the Colts. In 1968, Morrall's first season in Baltimore, he put together the best season of his career.

Filling in for an injured Unitas, Morrall went 13-1 and led the NFL with 26 touchdown passes. He was named league MVP and led the Colts to an NFL championship and a berth in Super Bowl 3 against Joe Namath and the New York Jets.

Earl Morrall Colts Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 51/26 Record 22-3-1 Comp% 53.7 Pass Yards 5,666 Pass TD 47 Interceptions 40 Rating 80.3

Despite Namath's famous guarantee to win the Super Bowl, the Colts were significant favorites in the game. Namath proved to be a prophet as the Jets posted the upset of all upsets, winning 16-7.

The Colts returned to play in Super Bowl 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, and Morrall was forced to come into the game after Unitas left with a rib injury. The Colts pulled out a 16-13 victory.

Morrall played his final season with the Colts in 1971. He started nine games and went 7-2.

In his four seasons with the Colts, Morrall went 22-3-1 as the starter and threw for 5,666 yards, good for sixth on the all-time list.

