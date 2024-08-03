Highlights The Indianapolis Colts are best known for elite quarterback play, but the franchise has had several great running backs over the years.

Edgerrin James is the Colts' all-time leader in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

It's easy to forget that Marshall Faulk began his Hall of Fame career in Indianapolis.

When discussing the Indianapolis Colts, it’s easy to immediately think about somewhat recent superstars Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison Sr. Perhaps older fans and NFL historians will mention Johnny Unitas and John Mackey.

Today, though, it’s running back Jonathan Taylor, who is one of the franchise’s most recognizable figures.

After a strong rookie campaign in 2020, Taylor truly burst onto the scene in 2021, finishing runner-up in Offensive Player of the Year voting, and looks to be the team’s next great running back. However, Taylor still has some work to do to crack the top five.

These are the former Colts he’s chasing.

1 Edgerrin James

James’ longevity and favorable situation helped him earn a spot in the Hall of Fame

Edgerrin James wasn’t as complete as Marshall Faulk or as dynamic a runner as Eric Dickerson, but he takes the top spot on this list because almost his entire prime took place in Indianapolis. James was drafted by the Colts with the fourth overall pick in 1999 and hit the ground running as a rookie.

He ran for a league-best 1,553 yards and added 13 touchdowns, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and finishing third in Offensive Player of the Year voting. James led the league in rushing yards again in 2000 with 1,709 and posted 2,303 yards from scrimmage. This historic start put him on the fast track to superstardom and made the Colts' offense one of the most entertaining in the league.

James was also a beneficiary of the talent around him. As Peyton Manning became an all-time great quarterback and his connection with Marvin Harrison Sr. proved to be lethal, he faced fewer stacked boxes than his peers, allowing him to continue producing into his second contract.

James topped 1,500 rushing yards in his first two and final two seasons with the Colts and finished his time with the franchise with a total of 9,226 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns, both team bests.

The only thing missing from James’ resume is a Super Bowl ring. He left the Colts a season before the franchise’s second Super Bowl win and was a part of the 2008 Arizona Cardinals team that fell in Super Bowl 43 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nevertheless, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

2 Lenny Moore

Moore was among the best of his time

Few players exemplified efficiency during their careers better than Lenny Moore, who played for the Baltimore Colts in the 1950s and 1960s. Taken by Baltimore in the first round in 1956, he led the league in yards per carry in each of his first three seasons and surpassed seven yards per carry in two of them.

Generally, a player with such a high average earns more carries, but that never happened with Moore. It wasn’t until his seventh season that he saw more than 100 rushing attempts and maxed out at 157 in 1964. However, part of the reason Moore wasn’t more involved in the run game was that he was always getting heavy usage as a receiver.

He finished in the top five in receiving yards four times in his career and caught a total of 363 passes for 6,039 yards and 48 receiving touchdowns. Moore made seven Pro Bowls and earned five First-Team All-Pro selections during his 12-year career, all of which was spent with the Colts, and ran for 5,174 yards and 63 scores.

The counting stats are quite good, but it’s the efficiency and well-roundedness of Moore’s game that earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

3 Marshall Faulk

Faulk’s NFL career started in Indianapolis

As Marshall Faulk is best known for his time with the St. Louis Rams, it's sometimes easy to forget that he spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Colts and made the Pro Bowl three times (1994, 1995, 1998).

Faulk’s talent was always evident, but the Colts sometimes failed to make the most of it during his time with the franchise. For one, Indy's offensive line created fewer holes, limiting Faulk's yards per carry to an unimpressive 3.8.

Additionally, while the Colts made use of Faulk’s pass-catching ability, it wasn’t close to what the Rams did to accommodate his rare receiving talent, limiting the San Diego State product’s yards from scrimmage. This isn’t to suggest that Faulk didn’t produce with the Colts; it’s more to elucidate why his time with the team isn’t as celebrated.

Faulk still managed to make three All-Pro teams in addition to his three Pro Bowls while with Indianapolis and ran for 5,320 yards and 42 touchdowns, putting him in the top five in franchise history in both.

Ahead of the 1999 season, the Colts traded Faulk to St. Louis, where he would win three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year trophies, a Super Bowl, and an NFL MVP.

4 Eric Dickerson

The Colts traded for Dickerson

Whereas Faulk began his career with the Colts and was traded to the Rams, Eric Dickerson spent his earliest years with Los Angeles and was traded to Indianapolis after a contract dispute.

Like Faulk, Dickerson is best remembered for his time with the Rams. He led the league in rushing yards in three of his four full seasons with the team, including 1984, when he ran for an NFL-record 2,105 yards.

Dickerson was no slouch with the Colts, though. He ran for 1,011 yards in nine games after he was acquired midseason in 1987 and led the league in rushing in 1988 with 1,659 yards and 2,036 yards from scrimmage.

Dickerson made the final Pro Bowl of his career in 1989 and left the Colts after the 1991 season. In four and a half seasons, he amassed 5,194 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. Considering the mileage Dickerson had on his body upon his arrival, the Colts got a good run out of him.

5 Lydell Mitchell

Mitchell was a do-it-all back

Lydell Mitchell suited up for the Baltimore Colts in the 1970s and ranks second in franchise history in rushing yards with 5,487 to go with 27 rushing touchdowns. Mitchell was among the most versatile backs of his time and became a staple of Baltimore’s pass game. He led the league in receptions in 1974 and 1977 with 72 and 71, respectively.

Mitchell made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1975 to 1977 and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in all three, which was especially noteworthy, considering seasons were only 14 games at the time. The Colts rode Mitchell to the postseason in all three years but fell in the Divisional Round each time.

Following the 1977 season, Mitchell left Baltimore for the San Diego Chargers and played two years there before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1980. He finished his career with 6,534 rushing yards and 9,737 yards from scrimmage.

Over 50 years after his debut, Mitchell still ranks as one of the best Colts rushers ever.

