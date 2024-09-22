Key Takeaways Marvin Harrison Sr. is the Colts' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Raymond Berry was Johnny Unitas' favorite target and went from being a 20th-round pick to a Hall of Famer.

Reggie Wayne would easily take the No. 1 spot if he'd played for another franchise.

The Indianapolis Colts have a long, rich history dating back to the franchise’s days in Baltimore, and the team is best known for its two iconic quarterbacks, Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning.

So, it’s no surprise that most of the players on this list of the best Colts wide receivers of all time played with one of those two signal-callers.

This list is arguably the most impressive of all NFL teams when you look at the players on it. Of the five, there are two Hall of Famers and at least one more who deserves to be in Canton. And all five have multiple Pro Bowls and a few All-Pro nods as well.

Yes, Manning and Unitas are the legends of this franchise, but quarterbacks can’t throw the ball and catch it, too, as Tom Brady’s then-wife once infamously pointed out. So, let’s take a look at the Colts wide receivers who played a massive role in making their QBs, and their franchise, great.

1 Marvin Harrison Sr.

Marvin Harrison was a model of consistency for over a decade with Peyton Manning

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

For 13 seasons in Indianapolis, Marvin Harrison Sr. was one of the best wide receivers in the game. After the Colts took him 19th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Harrison put up solid, but not mind-blowing, numbers without Peyton Manning in his first two years and in the Hall of Fame QB’s rookie season in year three.

In 1999, though, Manning figured things out and Harrison was there to reap the benefits. That season, the WR had 115 catches, led the league with 1,663 receiving yards, and posted 12 touchdowns. For his efforts, he made the first of his eight Pro Bowls and earned one of his three First-Team All-Pro nods.

Harrison would go on to lead the NFL in receiving one more time, with 1,722 yards in 2002, and twice led in receptions with 102 in 2003 and a staggering 143 in 2002. That second number was an NFL record for 17 years and is still third all-time in league history.

When the Class of 2016 Hall of Famer hung up his cleats after the 2008 campaign, he walked away with 1,102 receptions for 14,508 yards and 128 touchdowns, which are all tops in Colts history to this day.

2 Raymond Berry

Johnny U's big target went from a 20th-round pick to the Hall of Fame

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

We have a Manning pass-catcher at No. 1, so let’s get a Unitas guy at No. 2. Raymond Berry is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played 13 seasons for the Baltimore Colts, from 1955 to 1967. Not bad for a 20th-round pick out of SMU.

The 6-foot-2 Berry played on a run-heavy Mustangs squad in college. He never started a game and caught a total of 33 passes in three seasons, which accounts for his incredibly low draft position. However, when he got to the NFL, things changed.

As a rookie, Berry made 13 catches for 205 yards. In 1956, though, the team signed a 1955 ninth-round pick out of Louisville who'd been cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers to play QB. As you probably guessed, that player had a high-and-tight flattop and wore black high tops, so the rest, as they say, is history.

Over their 12 seasons together, Unitas and Berry formed one of the best QB-WR tandems in league history. The wideout made six Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro squads, and led the league in receptions and receiving yards three times each. Plus, the Colts won two NFL Championships with Berry on the outside.

When he walked away, Berry had racked up 631 catches for 9,275 yards, and 53 touchdowns, which are still third, fourth, and third in Colts history.

3 Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne would easily be the greatest receiver for many franchises

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Harrison was not a one-man show in Peyton Manning’s offense. There was Marshall Faulk, then Edgerrin James, then Joseph Addai in the backfield, Dallas Clark at tight end, and, of course, the franchise’s second-leading WR, Reggie Wayne.

Wayne was the 30th pick in the first round of the 2001 draft. He came to the Midwest from Miami, where he played with plenty of future NFL stars, such as James, Santana Moss, Dan Morgan, Clinton Portis, Andre Johnson, Jeremy Shockey, Ed Reed, and more.

When he got to the NFL, Wayne brought some of the swagger from The U to the horseshoe.

The wide receiver improved his numbers in each of his first three years, and in year four, he went over 1,000 yards for the first time, a feat he would go on to accomplish seven straight times and eight times in his next nine seasons. In 2007, a season after helping the Colts win the Super Bowl , he led the league with 1,510 yards.

After 14 seasons, Wayne, who made six Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro squad, finally retired with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards, and 82 touchdowns. Those first two numbers are 10th overall in NFL history, but all three are second on the Colts behind only Harrison.

4 T.Y. Hilton

Speedster T.Y. Hilton quickly formed a bond with a young Andrew Luck

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Unlike Harrison and Wayne — but still much better than Berry — T.Y. Hilton wasn’t a high draft pick coming out of Florida International. He was the 97th player selected in the 2012 NFL Draft but shocked the NFL by putting up 861 yards and seven touchdowns in his (and Andrew Luck’s) rookie season.

With Luck, and later Philip Rivers, Hilton led the Colts in receiving yards in seven of his 10 seasons in Indianapolis. He made four Pro Bowls and went for over 1,000 yards five times. In 2016, Hilton led the league with 1,448 yards.

Despite not playing with Manning or Unitas, Hilton became a wildly productive wideout in Indy and walked away with 638 receptions for 9,691 yards and 53 TDs, which are fourth, third, and fourth, respectively, in team history.

5 Jimmy Orr

Decades before T.Y. Hilton, Jimmy Orr was the Colts' first dangerous deep threat

Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11 Jimmy Orr was the speedy wideout playing next to the big, physical 6-foot-2 Berry with Unitas in the 1960s. Orr was a 25th-round pick out of Georgia who won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1958 for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Los Angeles Rams drafted him as a defensive back and then shifted him to WR.

Pittsburgh eventually traded Orr to Baltimore and the speedster would go on to play a decade with the Colts. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl in 1967 and led the league in yards per reception twice.

Orr won an NFL Championship with his QB and WR partner, but unlike Berry, he was able to hang on until 1970 to be part of the team that won Super Bowl 5. The South Carolina native retired after lifting that championship trophy.

Orr’s 5,859 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns are sixth and fifth in the Colts’ record books, but his 19.3 yards per catch rank first among all those with at least 50 receptions.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.