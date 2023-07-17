Football is a team game, but that doesn't mean we can't take a moment to recognise the individual brilliance that has graced the Premier League over the years.

While teamwork is undoubtedly important, games can be won and lost off the back of some incredible moments of brilliance, and those are definitely worth looking at.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look back at the 15 best individual performances in Premier League history, ranking them from worst to best.

15 Eden Hazard 2014/15

In the 2014-15 season, Eden Hazard took the Premier League by storm, leading to many thinking that he was one of the best in the world at the time.

The Belgian wizard scored 14 goals and provided nine assists, leading Chelsea to the title with his low center of gravity, rapid acceleration, and mesmeric dribbling made him a constant menace for defenders.

Hazard's ability to glide past defenders with ease and create opportunities out of nothing was unmatched, and many that have come after him have failed to replicate what the Chelsea winger could do with the ball at his feet.

His electrifying performances this season cemented his place among the Premier League's best players at the time.

14 Didier Drogba 2009/10

The 2009-10 season saw Didier Drogba in sublime form, netting 29 times and providing 10 assists in 32 appearances, which was his best G/A run during his time in England.

His physicality, aerial dominance, and clutch goal-scoring made him the perfect focal point for Chelsea's attack, and is a key reason they won the double in 2010, which also saw him win the Golden Boot.

Drogba's raw power was coupled with a delicate touch and knack for scoring in important games, making his 2009/10 run one of the best we've ever seen from an individual player in the Premier League.

13 Roy Keane 1999/00

During the 1999-00 season, Roy Keane demonstrated why he is considered one of the greatest captains, and even players, in Premier League history.

His leadership and determination drove Manchester United to a then record-breaking points total.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, the Irishman's seven goals were incredibly impressive, but it was his influence on the pitch, ability to control games, and desire to win that set him apart.

His performances that season were an embodiment of Sir Alex Ferguson’s winning mentality, and remain some of the most impressive that the league has ever seen.

12 Gareth Bale 2012/13

The 2012-13 season saw Gareth Bale evolve from a promising talent to a bona fide superstar, earning him a move to Real Madrid shortly afterwards.

The Welshman found the back of the net 21 times and contributed four assists. His blistering pace, thunderous left foot, and ability to score from distance making him a real handful for defences.

His performances earned him the PFA Player of the Year award and attracted the attention of Real Madrid, leading to a then world-record transfer the summer after the 2012/13 season, and Spurs really struggled after this departure.

11 Sergio Aguero 2011/12

In his debut Premier League season, Sergio Aguero proved to be a game-changer for Manchester City, seeing them win the Premier League title for the first time.

The Argentinian striker netted 23 goals, including the most dramatic one in Premier League history.

With the game basically over on the last day of the season, Aguero's title-winning goal against QPR etched his name into English football folklore, and see him earn a deserved spot on this list.

His exceptional pace, deadly finishing ability, and remarkable composure under pressure made him a lethal forward, even one of the best the Premier League has ever seen.

Aguero's debut campaign was a testament to his exceptional ability, and remains one of the best individual seasons in the league history, with it setting the stage for a stellar Premier League career.

10 Frank Lampard 2004/05

The 2004-05 season saw Frank Lampard deliver a box-to-box masterclass under the guidance of Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

With 13 goals and 16 assists, all from midfield, the Englishman drove the Blues to their first Premier League title.

Lampard's ability to control the game from midfield, coupled with his goal-scoring knack, made him an indispensable asset, and is why he's recognised as one of the best players in Premier League history.

Frank's late runs into the box were a nightmare for defenders, while his set-piece delivery added another layer to his game. Lampard's superb season set a new standard for midfielders in the Premier League, and is seen as one of the best in Premier League history.

9 Eric Cantona 1992/93

Cantona's arrival at Manchester United marked a turning point for the club.

The charismatic French forward was instrumental in United's first title win in 26 years, scoring 15 goals and assisting 16 more during what can only be described as a truly incredible season.

Cantona's flair and creativity, coupled with a few rather crucial goals, completely transformed United's attack.

He was an entertainer, a player who played with real swagger, but did so while also achieving tangible results and scoring big goals.

Cantona's character on and off the pitch injected a new belief into United, making his inaugural Premier League season one of the most successful in the club's history.

8 Kevin De Bruyne 2019/20

Kevin De Bruyne’s 2019-20 season with Manchester City showcased the Belgian at his absolute best, and interestingly came during a campaign where his side didn't win the Premier League.

He notched up a record-equalling 20 assists and added 13 goals in 35 appearances, showcasing his impeccable vision, pinpoint passing, and incredible shooting ability.

He played a key role in Guardiola's system, often serving as the creative outlet for the team, and did it better than anyone in the world at the time.

Whether it was a cross from the right, a through ball from deep, or a shot from the edge of the box, De Bruyne's delivery was frequently frightening.

His outstanding performances throughout the season solidified his reputation as one of the world's best midfielders, if not the best.

7 Alan Shearer 1994/95

Alan Shearer's 1994-95 season with Blackburn Rovers remains one of the most impressive individual campaigns in Premier League history.

The England striker netted a whopping 34 goals in 42 games, helping the club to secure their first and only Premier League title.

Shearer's combination of power, precision, and incredible aerial ability made him a constant threat, His lethal right foot meant he could score from anywhere, and his positional intelligence often put him in the perfect place to finish off any chance.

The Englishman's performances this season went a long way towards him becoming the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, and his 1994-95 season remains one of the best the Premier League has ever seen from an individual player.

6 Mohamed Salah 2017/18

The 2017-18 season marked Mohamed Salah's arrival at Liverpool, and no one expected him to be as good as he was.

The Egyptian winger etched his name into the record books by scoring an astounding 32 goals in 36 appearances, the most in a 38-game Premier League season at the time.

Salah combined blistering pace with extraordinary close control and an incredible eye for goal, becoming a nightmare for defenders, many of whom simply didn't know how to deal with him.

His ability to drift inside from the right flank and score with his left foot became a trademark move, and still has defenders confused, even six years later.

Salah's record might have been broken this year, but his debut campaign for Liverpool was still incredible, and remains one of the best individual seasons we've ever seen from a player in the Premier League.

5 Luis Suarez 2013/14

From one Liverpool legend to another.

Luis Suarez’s exceptional 2013-14 season had Liverpool fans dreaming of a first Premier League title.

His impressive 31 goals and 12 assists in 33 games was a truly staggering G/A return, and it nearly clinched the title for the Reds.

The Uruguayan forward was utterly relentless, showing off his remarkable skill, agility, and clinical finishing in every game he played.

Suarez was an unpredictable opponent, weaving through defences with his quick footwork and outsmarting goalkeepers with his audacious shots, making him an incredible difficult player for managers to deal with.

While Liverpool didn't end up winning the league, if they had done it'd have all been down to Luis Suarez, and his incredible performances during the 2013/14 season, his last before quitting Anfield for Barcelona.

4 Erling Haaland 2022/23

We noted previously that, during the 2017/18 season, Salah broke the record for the number of goals scored during a 38-game Premier League season with 32.

That record stood until this year, when in his debut season, Erling Haaland scored 36 goals in the Premier League, in just 35 games, helping Man City win the Premier League in the process.

Haaland was an utter freak in front of goal, and his goalscoring exploits in England thus far have been unlike anything the league has ever seen, particularly in recent memory.

The Norwegian might not be the prettiest player on the ball or the most technically gifted, but he's able to put the ball in the back of the net better than anyone to ever play in the Premier League, making his 2022/23 season one of the greatest in PL history.

3 Yaya Toure 2013/14

While Luis Suarez's season in 2013/14 might have been incredible, there's another player during that same period that arguably performed better.

Arguably, no one has produced more magic from midfield and been more dominant in Premier League history than Yaya Toure was during the 2013/14 campaign, with City winning the league at its climax.

That season saw Toure redefine the role of a central midfielder in the Premier League, with the Ivorian powerhouse notched up an astounding 20 goals and nine assists.

Combining physical strength with technical elegance, Toure's performances that season were truly extraordinary, and arguably haven't been matched by a midfielder since.

To top it all off, Yaya scored some beautiful long range goals during that period too, with his record-breaking season, which encompassed his exceptional talent and versatility, being one of the best from an individual player in Premier League history.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo 2007/08

It's hard to overlook a player who, in the 2007/08 season, won the Ballon d'Or...

Few players have had an impact on the Premier League like Cristiano Ronaldo, and in the 2007-08 season, the Portuguese forward became one of the best players in the world, if not the single best.

Ronaldo found the net 31 times in 34 appearances, carrying United to the Premier League title, the Champions League, and earning him his first Ballon d'Or in the process.

It was during this season that the world truly began to take notice of Ronaldo's powerful runs, incredible skill, and lethal finishing.

His ability to single-handedly change the course of a game was on full display, and his blend of goals and relentless work ethic puts his 2007-08 season among the greatest individual performances in Premier League history.

1 Thierry Henry 2003/04

It shouldn't be surprising that Thierry Henry, the best player the Premier League has ever seen, is also responsible for the best individual season in the division's history.

Unparalleled in his ability to find the back of the net and create for others, Henry’s 2003-04 season was a masterclass in offensive football.

The Frenchman was the lynchpin of the 'Invincibles' squad, scoring 30 goals and providing nine assists over 37 appearances.

His lightning pace, beautiful control, and predatory instincts proved too much for defences, with Arsenal failing to lose a single game during the season, a feat that hasn't been repeated in the Premier League.

Whether he was drifting out wide or surging through the middle, Henry always seemed to be in the right place at the right time, displaying an uncanny understanding of the game. His great remarkable season cemented his status as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.