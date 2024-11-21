Key Takeaways Injuries can hamper any players momentum and potential, with some of the very best having to deal with them.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Michael Owen relied on their pace but also left them vulnerable to muscle strains.

Jack Wilshere and Abou Diaby were tipped for greatness but fell short of expectations due to their fitness.

Football can be an incredibly cruel sport. Whether it be heartbreaking 90th-minute goals or seeing your best players sold to rivals, it's these trials and tribulations that keep fans addicted. However, regardless of who you are or what team you support, no one enjoys seeing players have their careers ruined by injuries.

While some are able to create a legacy for themselves despite battling constant wear and tear, others are left wondering "what if" as their potential is snatched away from them. Here, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of 15 of the most injury-prone footballers of all time, ranked solely based on their quality and the careers they had. We have also chosen to focus on those who were frequently sidelined with numerous injuries rather than players who missed a significant portion of time through a single spell away from the pitch.

15 Most Injury Prone Players In Football History [Ranked] 1. Ronaldo 2. Neymar 3. Gareth Bale 4. Franck Ribery 5. Arjen Robben 6. Michael Owen 7. Marco Reus 8. Michael Essien 9. Reece James 10 Jack Wilshere 11. Thiago Alcantara 12. Abou Diaby 13. Ledley King 14. Owen Hargreaves 15. Phil Jones

15-11

Kicking off with the five names who just missed out on the top 10. Phil Jones was tipped to be Manchester United's greatest ever player by Sir Alex Ferguson, but severe knee injuries ultimately forced him to cut his career short. Then there was Owen Hargreaves, who Ferguson described as his most disappointing signing. The Englishman could never seem to stay fit after a debut season at Old Trafford where he claimed a domestic and European double.

Ledley King is a Tottenham legend, but injuries prevented him from becoming a regular for the Three Lions when he had the quality to do so. Abou Diaby was seen as the next Patrick Vieira, but a horrible ankle break early into his Arsenal career and subsequent issues prevented him from becoming the heir to Vieira's throne. Finally, Thiago Alcantara finished his career in the treatment room at Liverpool, something he was all too familiar with during his playing days.

Rank Player Total Days Missed Through Injury 15. Phil Jones 1216 14. Owen Hargreaves 740 13. Ledley King 507 12. Abou Diaby 1747 11. Thiago Alcantara 1560

10 Jack Wilshere

1,470 days injured

Falling firmly in the category of 'what if' is Arsenal's own Jack Wilshere. In terms of technical ability, there are very few English players to possess the talent that the former midfielder did. This was notably on display when the teenage sensation single-handedly took on the greatest midfield in Europe as the Gunners bested Barcelona in 2011.

Wilshere suffered an injury that most doctors thought would end his career shortly after his greatest day, so the fact he went on to still achieve plenty was a miracle. However, consistent spells in rehabilitation ultimately meant that the incredible potential he once showed would not reach the heights it had promised.

9 Reece James

680 days injured

While his total days injured may not seem as drastic as some others on this list, it is important to remember that Reece James is only 24 years old and has already missed close to two years of his career through injury. The Chelsea captain has fortunately come up during a period where England are spoiled for choice at full-back, so they have never truly felt the impact of his absence.

However, his unreliability at Stamford Bridge is still a significant blow. While Malo Gusto has stepped up to the plate, he is still a slight drop-off from what the Englishman offers on the right flank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since being named Chelsea captain at the start of the 2023/24 season, Reece James has missed 49 games at the time of writing. He has played just 15.

8 Michael Essien

737 days injured

If you were to predict which types of players might be most susceptible to injuries, a bruising and physical defensive midfielder would likely be one of the first positions that spring to mind. So, it shouldn't be a surprise to see someone like Michael Essien appear on this list.

One of the greatest African players to reach the highest level, Essien was an incredible figure for Chelsea and also featured for both AC Milan and Real Madrid. The Ghanaian wasn’t the type to pick up minor niggles that would keep him out for a day or two. When he was injured, he was properly injured, which prevented him from becoming an even greater force.

7 Marco Reus

1,349 days injured

In a different lifetime, Marco Reus might have gone on to become one of Germany's greatest-ever players. With electric pace and skill to match, two factors prevented the winger from sitting atop the mountain of European football. One was his unwavering loyalty to Dortmund when bigger teams came calling. The other was his injury record.

Reus was plagued by fitness issues throughout his career, but the worst part was always the timing. The most prominent example came when he was ruled out of the 2014 World Cup. Having been almost a guaranteed pick for the plane to Brazil, Reus had to sit at home and watch as his compatriots lifted the famous trophy without him. A cruel tale for a player who never deserved such misfortune.

6 Michael Owen

868 days injured