Highlights There is no shortage of talented managers working in international football right now, including France's Didier Deschamps and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann.

The 15 best managers in international football have been ranked based on the silverware they have won, how their teams are performing right now, and legacy within international football.

England manager Gareth Southgate has impressed since his appointment in 2016, but is only the sixth-best manager in international football presently.

There's nothing quite like international football. Although the thrills of the club game bring out tribalism among fans, all of whom are eager to see their sides thrive, supporting your nation is what binds people together during some of the biggest games in football.

From the World Cup to the Copa America, and from the European Championships to AFCON, every football fan is eager to see their country lift silverware. And the difference between glory and falling short can often come down to which man you have in the dugout.

Although club managers like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp get all the plaudits, there is no shortage of football masterminds coaching in international football right now. And using a variety of ranking factors, the 15 best managers of national teams have been ranked.

Ranking Factors

Silverware - lifting trophies with a national side after knockout football is one of the hardest things to do, so special credit must be given to those who have done it.

Recent performance - legacy counts for a lot, but this is about who the best managers are right now. For that reason, how well a nation is performing presently is key.

Overall success in international football - what someone has accomplished in their years of management can't be discounted completely.

15 Best International Football Managers Ranked Rank Manager National Team 1. Didier Deschamps France 2. Lionel Scaloni Argentina 3. Julian Nagelsmann Germany 4. Luciano Spalletti Italy 5. Roberto Martinez Portugal 6. Gareth Southgate England 7. Domenico Tedesco Belgium 8. Ronald Koeman Netherlands 9. Luis de la Fuente Spain 10. Walid Regragui Morocco 11. Aliou Cisse Senegal 12. Marcelo Bielsa Uruguay 13. Zlatko Dalic Croatia 14. Roberto Mancini Saudi Arabia 15. Ralf Rangnick Austria

1 Didier Deschamps

France

2020's rendition of the European Championships was a sore one for France and Didier Deschamps, with them crashing out at the Round of 16 stage. Entering the competition three years later, once again as the pre-tournament favourites, the likes of Kylian Mbappe could be a crucial part in leading Deschamps' stars to European glory.

With his stock still high from their World Cup-winning campaign in 2018, coupled with reaching the final of the competition's next instalment in Qatar, the native Frenchman has some of the deadliest players at the tournament - and should, at least, be making it to the latter stages. A steady central midfielder in the park of his powers, he's developed into one of the best managers in the game right now.

Didier Deschamps - France Statistics Appointed July 8, 2012 Matches 152 Wins 99 Draws 27 Losses 26 Points per Match 2.13 Trophies World Cup (2018), Nations League (2021)

2 Lionel Scaloni

Argentina

A figure in making Lionel Messi's career somewhat complete, his namesake, Lionel Scaloni, has enjoyed a rather productive stint overseeing La Albiceleste with their World Cup win in 2022 - their first since 1986 - the obvious pinnacle of his stewardship.

Having never managed at club level, there were many skeptics that worried about the 46-year-old's suitability to take on a job of such magnitude but, as evidenced by his memorable win over Deschamps' France, they picked the right man for the job. Although there had been speculation that he might leave his post following a career high, Scaloni reversed his decision and will be hoping to add more silverware to his cabinet as Argentina seek to win the 2024 Copa America.

Lionel Scaloni - Argentina Statistics Appointed August 2, 2018 Matches 68 Wins 50 Draws 12 Losses 6 Points per Match 2.38 Trophies World Cup (2022), Copa America (2021), CONMEBOL (2022)

3 Julian Nagelsmann

Germany

While he may not be the best international manager heading into Euro 2024, Julian Nagelsmann is certainly among the most exciting. Young and tactically astute, the former RB Leipzig chief was harshly treated at Bayern Munich and has been given the opportunity to kick-start his career this summer in his home nation.

Loosely linked with the Manchester United post, Nagelsmann has become a household name while still in his 30s, playing an exciting brand of football which has seen his stock rise and rise over the years. The Germany manager will be hoping that his talented squad, which includes the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, will sweep other nations aside for years to come.

Julian Nagelsmann - Germany Statistics Appointed September 22, 2023 Matches 8 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 2 Points per Match 1.75 Trophies N/A

4 Luciano Spalletti

Italy

After leading former club Napoli to a Scudetto lift after a 33-year trophy drought, Luciano Spalletti has turned his hand to international management. Having begun his career at Sampdoria and Udinese, his real breakthrough came while he was plying his trade at AS Roma, a club where he racked up a duo of Coppa Italias and an Italian Super Cup.

Taking his status to another level in Naples, he moved onto pastures new after achieving the somewhat unthinkable. Widely considered to be one of the greatest Italian managers in football history, could the veteran boss retain Italy's status as European champions this summer at his first time of trying?

Luciano Spalletti - Italy Statistics Appointed September 1, 2023 Matches 9 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 1 Points per Match 2.00 Trophies N/A

5 Robert Martinez

Portugal

Currently preparing for his fourth major tournament at international level, Roberto Martinez is considered something of a trailblazing figure in English football in the noughties. His respective stints at Swansea City, Everton and Wigan Athletic exceeded expectations with him hoisting an FA Cup with the latter.

Turning his hand to international management after a three-year period at Goodison Park, the Spaniard took on the mundane task of winning something with Belgium's 'golden generation'. After struggling, the Portugal national team job beckoned – and in 14 outings thus far, he boasts a more-than-impressive win percentage of 85.71%, having won 12 of them.

Roberto Martinez - Portugal Statistics Appointed January 9, 2023 Matches 14 Wins 12 Draws 0 Losses 2 Points per Match 2.57 Trophies N/A

6 Gareth Southgate

England

Too pragmatic? Possibly. But England have come ever so close to glory under Gareth Southgate, especially during Euro 2020. Having reached the final of the tournament, many thought it would be Three Lions time to shine – but a defeat to Italy brought the nations to their knees as, once again, their star-studded roster failed to get the job over the line.

A decent player back in the day, Southgate has football’s impossible job: being the manager of England and his deficiencies often cloud over peoples' perceptions of the former defender. Should the Euro 2024 favourites not come up trumps in Germany, it could well be the end of Southgate's eight-year-long tenure.

Gareth Southgate - England Statistics Appointed September 28, 2016 Matches 95 Wins 60 Draws 18 Losses 17 Points per Match 2.08 Trophies N/A

7 Domenico Tedesco

Belgium

Martinez's successor, Domenico Tedesco, has enjoyed a near perfect record since taking over Belgium in February 2023. From 14 outings, the 38-year-old has lost zero and won 10, which is mightily impressive, and the feeling around the squad will be a positive one heading into this summer's tournament.

Belgium's need to taste success has never been so high, with their golden generation nearing the end of their playing days as international footballers. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku will be key in their push for glory at Euro 2024, but it will be up to Tedesco to ensure he maximises the potential of his squad.

Domenico Tedesco - Belgium Statistics Appointed February 8, 2023 Matches 14 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 0 Points per Match 2.43 Trophies N/A

8 Ronald Koeman

Netherlands

For the second time in his managerial career, Ronald Koeman has a chance to succeed with the Netherlands. From a national standpoint, the former Everton (yes, Everton!) chief hasn't always been the most successful as a coach. During his first stint as manager of his national side, Koeman only tasted victory in 11 games out of a possible 20 before departing for Barcelona.

While his stint in Spain might not have gone down well with fans of the Blaugrana, the legendary centre-back found himself back in the Netherlands hotseat and has impressed in his 13 games so far, winning eight and losing five. Koeman will be hoping that the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Xavi Simons can help boost his record even further as the Oranje look to win a second European Championship.

Ronald Koeman - The Netherlands Statistics Appointed January 1, 2023 Matches 12 Wins 7 Draws 0 Losses 5 Points per Match 1.75 Trophies N/A

9 Luis de la Fuente

Spain