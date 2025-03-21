Summary Argentina are one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, having won the 2024 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to lead England to their first major trophy since 1966 next summer.

Uruguay have impressed under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is underway, with 48 spots available from six confederations. The tournament will start in June 2026 and take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Argentina will be the favourites going into the competition, having won the last two Copa Americas and the World Cup in 2022.

Thomas Tuchel, who officially became England men's head coach in January 2025, will be looking to lead the Three Lions to their major trophy since 1966. They came close to silverware at Euro 2024 but lost to Spain in the final, who are the dominant force in Europe currently. Here is a closer look at the best international teams in football right now.

Ranking factors

Major tournament performance: Recent performances at Copa America and World Cup.

Recent performances at Copa America and World Cup. World Ranking: Where they rank in FIFA Men's World Rankings.

Where they rank in FIFA Men's World Rankings. Star players: Players who have excelled domestically and for their national team.

Top 10 Best International Teams in Football Right Now Rank Team Most Recent European Championship/Copa America Performance 1. Argentina Winners 2. Spain Winners 3. England Runner-Up 4. France Semi-Final 5. Netherlands Semi-Final 6. Colombia Runner-Up 7. Portugal Quarter-Final 8. Germany Quarter-Final 9. Brazil Quarter-Final 10. Uruguay Semi-Final

10 Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as Uruguay's new manager in May 2023. Since then, he has won 12 out of 21 games, losing only four. This includes an impressive 2026 World Cup qualification campaign in the South American section, as they sit ahead of the likes of Colombia and Brazil after 12 games. Bielsa has inspired notable victories against Argentina and Brazil, ending La Albiceleste's 14-match winning run.

After beating Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America, it looked like Uruguay could go all the way. However, they came unstuck against Colombia in the final four, with Jefferson Lerma scoring the only goal of the game at the Bank of America Stadium.

9 Brazil

Brazil have endured a torrid 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, winning only five out of their 12 matches. Recent results have seen them draw to Uruguay and Venezuela and suffer a 1-0 away defeat at Paraguay. It looks like they will qualify for the biggest international tournament next summer, but in their current form, they will not be one of the favourites.

At last year's Copa America, they lost in the quarter-finals against Uruguay. Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz missed the vital spot-kicks in the penalty shootout to spell the end of their campaign. Selecao face two crucial matches, against Colombia and Argentina in the March international break.