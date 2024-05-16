Highlights Italy are renowned for producing brilliant defenders and that has contributed to their successes on the international stage.

Paolo Maldini is ranked first despite failing to win a major international trophy with his country.

World Cup winners Franco Baresi and Fabio Cannavaro are both inside the top three.

Brazil may boast flair, skill, and joga bonito; the Dutch might be the masters of total football, and the Germans have always operated like a well-oiled machine - but Italian pride has always laid within the art of defending. Needless to say, then, Italy has produced some truly legendary defensive artists, from pioneering liberos to modern wing-backs, and everything in between.

The Azzurri won the World Cup in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 with finals appearances in 1970 and 1994. Adding to this overawing success, Italy have also been European champions on two occasions, in 1968 and 2020. A lot of this is down to their time-honoured history of uprooting polished defensive diamonds from their fertile hotbed of football superstars.

With that knowledge in mind, it was always going to be difficult to whittle down a 104-year archive of defensive craftsmanship into 10 of the best troubadours. But after meticulous delineation and extensive research into Italian football's tallest peaks, 10 faces that would form the Dolomites' answer to Mount Rushmore have been decided.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

Football Ability

Best Italian defenders of all time Rank Player 10 Alessandro Costacurta 9 Giuseppe Bergomi 8 Tarcisio Burgnich 7 Alessandro Nesta 6 Claudio Gentile 5 Giacinto Facchetti 4 Gaetano Scirea 3 Fabio Cannavaro 2 Franco Baresi 1 Paolo Maldini

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team has ever conceded fewer goals on the way to winning the World Cup than Italy did in 2006 (two).

10 Alessandro Costacurta

Career Span: 1986 - 2007

Except for a loan spell at Monza when he was younger, Alessandro Costacurta kickstarts a list brimming with Italian loyalty. He was a one-club man for AC Milan, with 663 appearances for the Rossoneri in total, for which he helped them to an incredible seven Serie A titles and five European Cups.

Alongside Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, and Mauro Tassotti in particular, the versatile defender helped form one quarter of some of the greatest Milan backlines ever - and, after completing this list, readers will learn that there were a lot.

Costacurta's International Career Italy Caps 59 Italy Goals 2 Italy Assists 1 Italy Honours None

9 Giuseppe Bergomi

Career Span: 1979 - 1999

Sporting a moustache that even the Liverpool team of the 70s would be proud of (although, ironically, not in the picture we used), Giuseppe Bergomi was handed the nickname 'Lo Zio' (The Uncle), and his defensive qualities were almost as notable as the enviable facial hair.

Featuring 756 times in his career with Inter Milan, spanning 20 years from 1979-1999. Unfortunately for Bergomi, his time with Nerazzurri coincided with one of the less successful eras in its history, as he only won one scudetto in 1989, but did manage to win three UEFA cups, in 1991, 1994 and 1998. A more successful international career saw him win the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Bergomi's International Career Italy Caps 81 Italy Goals 6 Italy Assists 1 Italy Honours 1982 World Cup

8 Tarcisio Burgnich

Career Span: 1958 - 1977

An integral component of the ‘Grande Inter’ backline under Helenio Herrera, full-back great Tarcisio Burgnich helped the Nerazzurri to four Serie A crowns, in addition to successive European and Intercontinental Cups. Internationally, he won the 1968 European Championship and helped The Azzurri reach the 1970 World Cup final, 'Italy's Rock' did his work in silence, often not being one to want much attention.

However, with his hard-working playing style - which he adopted from his youth years playing as a box-to-box midfielder - it was hard to ignore the legendary defender. Even if his attacking contributions didn't match those of Giacinto Facchetti on the other side, the two were spoken of as a duo, and as such, they became one of the greatest full-back pairings to ever grace the field.

Burgnich's International Career Italy Caps 66 Italy Goals 2 Italy Assists 0 Italy Honours 1968 European Championship

7 Alessandro Nesta

Career Span: 1993 - 2014

Revered by fans of Lazio and AC Milan – winning the title with both, and the Cup Winners’ Cup with the former and two Champions Leagues with the latter – Alessandro Nesta was one of the finest defenders on the planet during the late 20th century and early 21st century.

A complete - and very much elite - centre-back, Nesta was voted Serie A Defender of the Year four years running between 2000 and 2003. The only downside to such a stunning career was his plague of injuries. Luckily, he still got a World Cup winners' medal in 2006 for his involvement in the qualifying stages, but he played no part in the tournament itself after a groin injury.

Nevertheless, imitation is the best form of flattery, and every defender that has come after him in the boot-shaped country has tried - and failed - to complete their defensive work with the same excellence as Nesta.

Nesta's International Career Italy Caps 78 Italy Goals 0 Italy Assists 0 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

6 Claudio Gentile

Career Span: 1971 - 1988

World Cups are made up of villains as much as they are heroes. Each triumphant World Cup yin has a grindingly stifling yang - in modern football, the best example of this is an Erling Haaland to a Virgil Van Dijk or, slightly further ago, a Roy Keane to a Patrick Vieira. Back in the 70s and 80s, though, Diego Maradona had Claudio Gentile.

In the Argentine playmaker's maiden World Cup - the one that Italy would win in 1982 - a must-win game between the two saw Gentile foul Maradona 23 times in the final group-stage match-up, as the Italian hard man became the ultimate anti-hero to the best player in the world at the time. His dedication to man-marking and the referee-may-care attitude showed a player who was not to be stopped in this morally ambiguous task - a unified set of traits that helped Italy's misunderstood bruiser to countless apexes with Juventus.

He won six scudetti, two Coppa Italia, UEFA Cup, Cup Winners' Cup and the Champions League during the greatest period in the Old Lady's history. He was simply outstanding, but in his own ungent(ile) way. While others in this list are artists of defence, Gentile was a sorcerer of the dark arts.

Gentile's International Career Italy Caps 71 Italy Goals 1 Italy Assists 2 Italy Honours 1982 World Cup

5 Giacinto Facchetti

Career Span: 1960 - 1978

While the red and black half of Milan often reflect on Paolo Maldini, the blue and black of Internazionale choose to reminisce on their own defensive stalwart through Giacinto Facchetti. He was a one-club man his entire career with the Nerazzurri, featuring 629 times. But what sets him apart from his compatriots is the fact he scored a remarkable 75 goals from left-back before the position evolved into an attacking role.

Facchetti won four scudetti and two European Cups with Inter to become one of their all-time greatest players, with the number three shirt being retired because of his expert blend between attack and defence. At international level, his endeavours refused to slow down as he played an important role in their first-ever European Championship triumph in 1968 before missing out on World Cup glory two years later in a final thumping by Brazil.

Facchetti's International Career Italy Caps 94 Italy Goals 3 Italy Assists 1 Italy Honours 1968 European Championship

4 Gaetano Scirea

Career Span: 1972 - 1988

The back five which formed the bedrock layer of Italy’s 1982 World Cup triumph is the stuff of legend – and Gaetano Scirea was the most pivotal member of it. An astonishingly gifted and classy libero, Scirea started out with Atalanta before going on to enjoy enormous success with Juventus, winning six Serie A titles and tasting glory in all three major European competitions on offer in that period.

Tragically, Scirea died in a car crash at just 36 years old, but his legend lives on. Due to his defensive skill and sportsmanship, Scirea's name has become attached to various youth tournaments and fair-play awards as a role model for sportsmanship and sporting excellence, including the 'Premio Nazionale Carriera Esemplare Gaetano Scirea', which is awarded to a legendary Serie A footballer for their career achievements, talent, and personality.

Scirea's International Career Italy Caps 78 Italy Goals 2 Italy Assists 1 Italy Honours 1982 World Cup

3 Fabio Cannavaro

Career Span: 1991 - 2011

Only Gianluigi Buffon has appeared for Italy more times than Fabio Cannavaro, who was the leading figure in Italy's defensive renaissance period of the early 00s. He wore the famous tricolor badge on 136 occasions, and his defensive qualities harked back to the glory days of 60s Italia at the turn of the decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or award in 2006, which made him the only defender to win the award in a decade and only the third of all time after Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer.

Excellently nicknamed 'The Berlin Wall' after leading his nation to World Cup triumph in Germany in 2006, the former Real Madrid centre-back played a starring role, with Italy earning five clean sheets and only conceding twice en route to the final. As a result, he was named the 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year, making him the only defender in history to have won the award.

Cannavaro's International Career Italy Caps 136 Italy Goals 2 Italy Assists 2 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

2 Franco Baresi

Career Span: 1977 - 1997​​​​​​

Playing for the Rossoneri's esteemed Invinicibili group, Franco Baresi - otherwise known as "Kaiser Franz" by football purists for his parallelism with Germany's Franz Beckenbauer - is one of the most successful sweepers the sport has ever witnessed. He won six Serie A titles, three European Cups, and a World Cup across 20 years where he exemplified the Italian belief that defending is an acquired art form.

Alongside Mauro Tassotti and Paolo Maldini, Baresi made up one-third of one of the greatest defensive backlines in world football and remains a benchmark for the modern-day ball-playing defender. He flew ferociously into tackles yet remained intelligent and composed when necessary - while his elegance on the ball allowed AC Milan to transition the ball from defence to attack nonchalantly.

Surprisingly, Baresi only stood at 5ft 9in, making him one of the shortest elite central defenders ever. But what he lacked in height, he made up for in honours, attributes, and loyalty. Finishing his career 20 years after making his debut as a sprightly 17-year-old, the Italian sweeper goes down as another extraordinary one-club legend, with his 716 appearances in Rossoneri beaten only by number one in this ranking.

Baresi's International Career Italy Caps 81 Italy Goals 1 Italy Assists 0 Italy Honours 1982 World Cup

1 Paolo Maldini

Career Span: 1984 - 2009

There's certainly no denying that Baresi was amazing. But whatever he could do, Paolo Maldini could - somehow - do it better. A roaming, technically sound left-back who later evolved into an intelligent and composed centre-back, the refined Italian helped the Rossoneri win 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and seven Serie A titles.

Famously, he never lifted a trophy with the Azzuri, with his untimely retirement after four World Cup participations seeing him miss out on the 2006 escapades. But as a defender who lived by the notion that "If I have to make a tackle, then I’ve already made a mistake," Maldini didn't need the international accolades to prove he might just be the greatest defender of all time.

The ultimate one-club man, Maldini – who, just like his father, wore the Azzurri armband – racked up a whopping 902 appearances for AC Milan over the course of a career which lasted a quarter of a century.

Maldini's International Career Italy Caps 126 Italy Goals 7 Italy Assists 5 Italy Honours None

