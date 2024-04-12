Highlights Italy's football history mirrors its panache in art and literature, with so many top talents shining on the world stage.

Italian pride in defending is exemplified by legends like Francesco Totti and Dino Zoff, showcasing long-lasting careers filled with honours and achievements.

As a nation with four World Cups and two European Championships, Italy has produced some of the greatest-ever football players.

Everything Italy achieves is done with an undeniable panache. From their coffee culture to their unsullied archive of art and literature, there's an overwhelming sense of pride. And, certainly, football is no exception to this narrative.

Having won four World Cups and two European Championships, it's not difficult to see that the boot-shaped country has long been a talent factory for some of the world's most dazzling footballers. From the otherworldly dribbling abilities of Roberto Baggio to the inch-perfect passes of Andrea Pirlo, the Azzuri has been producing special talents since the 1930s.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has set about ranking the finest Italian players in football history. The caveat is that, instead of a top 10 list, there were far too many superstars to pick from, and so an 11th slot was needed.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

11 Fabio Cannavaro

Career Span: 1991 - 2011

Brazil may boast of flair, skill, and jogo bonito, the Dutch might be the masters of total football, and the Germans have always played like an organized machine - but Italian pride has always lied within the art of defending.

As the second most capped Italian footballer of all time, Fabio Cannavaro typified this notion. His ability to read the game, thwart dangerous attacks, and then set them up himself, harked back to the glory days of 60s Italia at the turn of the century.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or award in 2006, which made him the only defender to win the award in a decade and only the third of all time after Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer.

Excellently nicknamed 'The Berlin Wall' after leading his nation to World Cup triumph in Germany in 2006, the former Real Madrid centre-back played a starring role, with Italy earning five clean sheets and only conceding twice en route to the final. As a result, he was named the 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year, making him the only defender in history to have won the award.

Cannavaro's International Career Italy Caps 136 Italy Goals 2 Italy Assists 2 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

10 Alessandro Del Piero

Career Span: 1991 - 2014

Alessandro Del Piero's technical magic, paired with his set-piece prowess, saw the striker become Juventus' top goalscorer with 290 goals in 705 appearances, making him a record-breaker on both fronts. Leading by example from the number 9 position, the forward played a mind-boggling 19 seasons for the famous black and white of Juve, with 11 of those being with a captain's armband on. In this time, he played an instrumental role in the club's last Champions League win by scoring six times in the 1996 edition, while also helping the Old Lady to six league titles.

For the Azzurri, Del Piero has appeared at three World Cups and four European Football Championships. He is the joint fourth-highest scorer for the Italy national team, with 27 goals, alongside Roberto Baggio, and behind only Silvio Piola with 30 goals.

It was during the 2006 World Cup that Del Piero proved he was a cut above the rest. The marksman scored the second in a 2-0 semi-final victory over Germany before converting a penalty in the final to help Italy lift their fourth Jules Rimet trophy.

Del Piero's International Career Italy Caps 91 Italy Goals 27 Italy Assists 11 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

9 Francesco Totti

Career Span: 1993 - 2017

He may never have won the silverware that his talent desperately deserved, but Francesco Totti's one-club career in the eternal city of Rome leaves his legacy and reputation on world football's highest pedestal.

The attacking midfielder once said that his football "was made with love", and after watching just one highlight reel of his, it's easy to see he wasn't lying. Totti was the master of perfection - deft touches, a graceful passing technique, and the ability to fade in and out of opposition defences with ease are just a few attributes that make up a boundless skillset.

Retiring in 2017, Totti finished his playing career as the second-top scorer in Serie A history with 250 goals. With Roma, he won one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias, and a further two Supercoppa Italianas. However, this is heavily outweighed by his personal accolades, as Totti won Serie A Young Footballer of the Year in 1999; Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2000 and 2003; Serie A Italian Footballer of the Year on four occasions; alongside winning the 2006/07 European Golden Shoe for the most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues.

He was also crucial to Italy’s 2006 World Cup success, playing every match despite pre-tournament fitness concerns and scoring a crucial penalty to beat Australia in the last 16, before eventually finishing as the tournament’s joint-top assist provider on four, level with Argentina’s Juan Roman Riquelme.

Totti's International Career Italy Caps 58 Italy Goals 9 Italy Assists 25 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

8 Dino Zoff

Career Span: 1961 - 1983

Winning his first and only World Cup at 40 years old in 1982, Dino Zoff is a goalkeeping legend who illustrates perfectly what it means to age like a fine wine. He may have retired just a year later, but he did so on a high, winning the summer's goalkeeper of the tournament award in the process.

Such is his longevity, Zoff's other notable achievement with his national team came 14 years before in the victorious 1968 European Championship campaign, making him one of Italy's most successful footballers. He also has the international football record for most time without conceding a goal after he went 1,142 minutes without conceding for the Azzurri.

Across 330 appearances for Juventus, the shotstopper also won six Scudetti, two Coppa Italias, and a UEFA Cup. He was only ranked behind Lev Yashin and Gordon Banks when the International Federation of Football History & Statistics named their greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century.

His interminable love for football saw him become a successful manager in his post-playing career as he led Italy to the 2002 EURO final, missing out on glory by way of a David Trezeguet golden goal. Nevertheless, Zoff's commitment to the Azzuri is irreplicable.

Zoff's International Career Italy Caps 112 Italy Goals 0 Italy Assists 0 Italy Honours 1968 European Championship, 1982 World Cup

7 Andrea Pirlo

Career Span: 1995 - 2017

If there was ever a footballer who encapsulated the Italian ethos of doing the finer things right, it would be Andrea Pirlo. His vision and passing range from a deep-lying playmaker role was at the heart of AC Milan's success in a period they reached three Champions League finals in five years.

He was also the crux of some great Italian teams between 2002 and 2015, as he was another that played a pivotal part in the Azzuri's 2006 World Cup adventure. The midfield metronome earned Man of the Match in the semi-final victory over Germany as he assisted Fabio Grosso for the opening goal before taking the corner that would lead to Marco Materazzi's goal in the final.

Unlike other virtuosos, Pirlo backed the revere that surrounded his name with high numbers, too. Across a career that spanned 22 years, he scored 73 goals and assisted 133 – helped in part thanks to his wonderful free-kicks – making him one of the highest-yielding creative midfielders of his generation.

Pirlo's International Career Italy Caps 116 Italy Goals 13 Italy Assists 25 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

6 Franco Baresi

Career Span: 1977 - 1997

Playing for the Rossoneri's esteemed Invinicibili group, Franco Baresi - otherwise known as "Kaiser Franz" by football purists - is one of the most successful sweepers the sport has ever witnessed. He won six Serie A titles, three Champions Leagues, and a World Cup across 20 years, where he exemplified the Italian belief that defending is an acquired art form.

Alongside Mauro Tassotti and Paolo Maldini, Baresi made up one-third of one of the greatest defensive backlines in world football and remains a benchmark for the modern-day ball-playing defender. He flew ferociously into tackles, but yet, remained intelligent and composed when necessary - while his elegance on the ball allowed AC Milan to transition the ball from defence to attack nonchalantly.

Surprisingly, Baresi only stood at 5ft 9in, making him one of the shortest elite central defenders ever. But what he lacked in height, he made up for in honours, attributes, and loyalty. Finishing his career 20 years after making his debut as a spritely 17-year-old, the Italian sweeper goes down as another extraordinary one-club legend, with his 716 appearances in Rossoneri beaten only by Maldini.

Baresi's International Career Italy Caps 81 Italy Goals 1 Italy Assists 0 Italy Honours 1982 World Cup

5 Gianni Rivera

Career Span: 1959 - 1979

From one Rossoneri royal to another, Gianni Rivera's natural talent from a young age is the stuff of Calcio folklore. Noted by historians and Italians alike as the pioneer of the modern-day 'number 10', the attacking playmaker seemed to have a bird's eye perspective of the pitch, as he often boasted the flair and intelligence to pick out passes, long and powerful or short and elegant, to teammates without ever lifting his head up to scan the field of play.

But to suggest he only brought out the best in others, with his unmatched qualities of feeding his teammates often a delight for AC Milan onlookers, is an injustice. Rivera scored an average of one goal every four games at club level, proving the 'Golden Boy of Italian Football' was a multi-faceted phenomenon.

Rivera formed a close bond with legendary head coach Nereo Rocco during his time in Milan, winning three Scudetti and two European Cups, before his magnum opus came in 1969, when he became the Azzuri's second Ballon d'Or winner after Omar Sivori won it eight years before. At international level, Rivera was just as prominent. He went to four World Cups, scoring the winner in the famous 1970 epic semi-final against Germany, as well as winning the 1968 European Championship - although an injury in the final four left him out of the final.

Rivera's International Career Italy Caps 60 Italy Goals 14 Italy Assists 4 Italy Honours 1968 European Championship

4 Gianluigi Buffon

Career Span: 1995 - 2023

Comparisons between fine wine and Italian footballers are a regular theme throughout this article. But perhaps there's nobody who better fits the criteria than Gianluigi Buffon.

The octopus between the posts started his burgeoning career with Parma in 1995 - and, remarkably, only stopped playing last year, in 2023. In that time, Buffon won almost everything there is to offer, with the only notable exception being the well-documented absence of a Champions League.

But by becoming the most expensive goalkeeper ever when he joined Juventus in 2001, the show-stopper endured a mesmerising playing career. Buffon won a record 12 Serie A goalkeeper of the year awards and 10 league crowns in Turin, and holds the league appearance record with 658 run-outs.

Buffon won the Golden Glove after keeping a record five clean sheets as Italy were crowned world champions in 2006, and his remarkable longevity owed much to his ability to adapt his game, relying less on the explosive agility that used to mark him out, and more on world-class positioning and command of his area.

Buffon's International Career Italy Caps 176 Italy Goals 0 Italy Assists 0 Italy Honours 2006 World Cup

3 Giuseppe Meazza

Career Span: 1927 - 1947

Giuseppe Meazza is so iconic that one of football's most historic coliseums was named after him. Although better known as the San Siro, the ground’s official moniker pays homage to a double World Cup-winning superstar who represented both of Milan’s big clubs - and for good reason.

From humble beginnings to becoming one of the Serie A's most prolific marksmen, Meazza won three Scudetti and three Capocannoniere crowns during his time in Lombardy, scoring 216 goals in 367 league appearances.

However, it is for the red, white and green of Italy that Meazza earned his stripes as one of the nation's greatest of all time. The striker is one of just three players, along with Giovanni Ferrari and Eraldo Monzeglio, to win two World Cups, winning the Golden Ball in the 1934 victory on home turf and captaining his country to a successful defence four years later.

Meazza's International Career Italy Caps 53 Italy Goals 33 Italy Assists N/A Italy Honours 1934 World Cup, 1938 World Cup

2 Paolo Maldini

Career Span: 1984 - 2009

There's certainly no denying that Baresi was amazing. But whatever he could do, Maldini could - somehow - do it better. A roaming, technically sound left-back who later evolved into an intelligent and composed centre-back, the refined Italian helped the Rossoneri win 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and seven Serie A titles.

Famously, he never lifted a trophy with the Azzuri, with his untimely retirement after four World Cup participations seeing him miss out on the 2006 escapades. But as a defender who lived by the notion that "If I have to make a tackle, then I’ve already made a mistake," Maldini didn't need the international accolades to prove he might just be the greatest defender of all time.

Il Capitano was a peerless defender, one that only ever picked up one red card, and modern-day ball-playing defenders base their playing style off the nonchalant Italian.

Maldini's International Career Italy Caps 126 Italy Goals 7 Italy Assists 5 Italy Honours None

1 Roberto Baggio

Career Span: 1982 - 2004

Affectionately known as "Il Divino Codino" (The Divine Ponytail) for his famous ponytail, Roberto Baggio is highly regarded as not only one of the best midfielders of all time but one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the pitch. Despite playing for most of Italy's top Serie A clubs, showing no loyalty to any one team, the first iteration of a trequartista is still a beloved figure in every part of the boot-shaped peninsula.

His playing style demanded undivided attention, with quick turns and unparalleled dribbling magic paramount to a skillset that lit up the sport on national and international stages. Unfortunately, he will always have the burden of missing the decisive penalty in the 1990 World Cup final hang over him, but it shouldn't take away from the fact there has never been a player like Baggio before or since his playing career.

Baggio's International Career Italy Caps 56 Italy Goals 27 Italy Assists 14 Italy Honours None