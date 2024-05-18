Highlights Mark Brunell led the Jaguars to multiple appearances in the AFC title game and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Despite a poor win-loss record, Blake Bortles ranks second to Brunell in passing yardage and TD passes.

Despite playing just three seasons, Trevor Lawrence is already one of the top signal-callers in Jacksonville history.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were introduced to the NFL as an expansion team in 1995.

Entering the league with the Carolina Panthers, the Jags stumbled out of the gates and finished with a 4-12 mark. The Panthers, meanwhile, went 7-9 and set a new mark for the best record of any expansion team in its inaugural season.

While the Jags had a tough first season, they rebounded nicely and made the NFL Playoffs in each of the next four years, and with quarterback Mark Brunell leading the way, Jacksonville won division titles in 1998 and 1999.

Brunell was the Jaguars quarterback on Day 1, coming over from the Green Bay Packers in the franchise's first trade. The move was a good one, as Brunell is widely considered the best quarterback in franchise history.

We took a look back at the short history of Jacksonville football and compiled a list of the top five quarterbacks in Jaguars history, a list that already includes Trevor Lawrence. Exactly where does he rank? Let's take a look.

1 Mark Brunell

Mark Brunell led the expansion Jaguars to playoff berths in four of the first five years of their existence

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brunell spent three seasons with the Packers, only appearing in two games as he found himself sitting behind Brett Favre, who went on to start 297 consecutive NFL games. When the Packers sent him to the Jaguars via trade in 1995, Brunell had a team he could call his own.

The former Washington Huskie started 10 games for Jacksonville during the team's first year of play, going 3-7. Despite the record, he showed promise as a scrambling, left-handed quarterback by throwing for 2,168 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In his second year with the Jaguars, Brunell guided the Jags to a 9-7 record and won a pair of playoff games before dropping a 20-6 decision to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Mark Brunell Jaguars Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 120/117 Record 63-54 Comp% 60.4 Pass Yards 25,698 Pass TD 144 Interceptions 86 Rating 85.4

During that 1996 season, Brunell threw for an NFL-best 4,367 yards, also completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first of three times in Jacksonville.

From 1996 to 1999, Brunell went 41-18 as the Jaguars' starter and led the team to the playoffs in each of those seasons. In 1999, Brunell went 13-2 as the starter, threw for 3,060 yards, and again led the team back to the AFC title game, where they fell to the Tennessee Titans.

Brunell ultimately played nine seasons with the Jaguars. In 2003, he suffered an injury and was replaced by Byron Leftwich during Week 3. He finished his Jacksonville career with a 63-54 mark and remains the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (25,698) and touchdown passes (144). Brunell also rushed for 2,219 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Jags.

2 David Garrard

David Garrard put together his lone Pro Bowl season in 2009

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Jaguars selected David Garrard in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft as the team saw him as the eventual successor to Brunell. He spent much of the first three years of his professional career as a backup to Leftwich, but in 2006, he made 10 starts, going 5-5 while completing 60.2% of his passes.

In 2007, Garrard made 12 starts, going 9-3 and throwing for 2,509 yards and 18 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. The Jaguars finished the season with an 11-5 mark and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off the postseason before falling the following week to the undefeated New England Patriots.

David Garrard Jaguars Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 86/76 Record 39-37 Comp% 61.6 Pass Yards 16,003 Pass TD 89 Interceptions 54 Rating 85.8

The Jaguars went 5-11 in 2008, but Garrard threw for a career-best 3,620 yards. In 2009, he earned his lone Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 3,597 yards and 15 touchdown passes. In his final season with the Jags in 2010, Garrard went 8-6 and threw a career-high 23 touchdown passes while completing a career-best 64.5% of his passes.

During his nine seasons with the Jaguars, Garrard compiled a record of 39-37. He's third on the team's all-time passing list with 16,003 yards and also ranks third in franchise history with 89 touchdown passes.

3 Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles led Jacksonville's magic run in 2017

Gary Lloyd McCullough/For the Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Jaguars selected Central Florida's Blake Bortles with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and while he didn't quite live up to expectations, he nearly led the Jaguars to a Super Bowl berth.

Bortles, a 6-foot-5, 236-pound QB with a strong arm, went just 11-34 in his first three years with the Jaguars but put up some big numbers in his second season, throwing for a career-best 4,428 yards while tossing a career-high 35 touchdown passes. His 18 interceptions, however, were the most in the NFL.

Blake Bortles Jaguars Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 75/73 Record 24-49 Comp% 59.3 Pass Yards 17,646 Pass TD 103 Interceptions 75 Rating 80.6

In 2017, Bortles started all 16 games and led the Jags to a 10-6 record. They won the AFC South and then survived a 10-3 defensive struggle against the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the playoffs. The Jags then won a 45-42 shootout against the Pittsburgh Steelers, setting up a meeting with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville held a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter, only to see the Pats score a pair of unanswered touchdowns to pull out a 24-20 victory.

Bortles spent five seasons with the Jaguars and went only 24-49 as the starter. Nevertheless, he ranks second on the team's all-time passing list with 17,646 yards and his 103 touchdown passes are also second in team history.

4 Trevor Lawrence

For now, Trevor Lawrence sits at No. 4, but the promising young star likely won't be there for long

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars hope Trevor Lawrence will be No. 1 on this list before everything is said and done.

Jacksonville made Lawrence, who had a stellar college career at Clemson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Although he struggled in his first year as a pro, going 3-14 and throwing a league-high 17 interceptions, he had a bounce-back season in 2022.

Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 50/50 Record 20-30 Comp% 63.8 Pass Yards 11,770 Pass TD 58 Interceptions 39 Rating 85.0

Lawrence guided the Jaguars to a 9-8 record in his second NFL season after showing significant improvement, throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdown passes while completing 66.3% of his passes. He was also intercepted just seven times.

Lawrence and the Jags won the AFC South and then pulled off a miraculous comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their run the next week with a 27-20 victory.

Jacksonville had the same 9-8 record in 2023 but failed to make the postseason. Lawrence again surpassed the 4,000-yard mark but threw fewer touchdowns (21) and more picks (14) than he had the previous year.

In three seasons, Lawrence is 20-30, but he's expected to be the foundation of the Jaguars for years to come.

5 Byron Leftwich

Byron Leftwich showed plenty of promise until ankle injuries derailed his career

Doug Engle/The Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of only three full-time Jaguars starting quarterbacks to have a winning record, Leftwich fills out the final spot on this list.

Selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, the Marshall product was unexpectedly thrown into action as a rookie. As mentioned, during Week 3 of the 2003 season, Brunell went down with an injury, and Leftwich finished the season by going 5-8, throwing for 2,819 yards and 14 touchdown passes.

He showed plenty of promise over the next two seasons. In 2004, he went 8-6 in his 14 starts, completing a career-high 60.5% of his passes, throwing for a career-best 2,941 yards, and adding 15 touchdown passes. The following year, he was on his way to his best season, taking the Jags to an 8-3 mark before an ankle injury ended his campaign.

Byron Leftwich Jaguars Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 46/44 Record 24-20 Comp% 58.7 Pass Yards 9,042 Pass TD 51 Interceptions 36 Rating 80.5

The Jaguars finished second in the division in '05 with a 12-4 record and made the playoffs but lost to the New England Patriots in their postseason opener. Leftwich finished the season with 2,123 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes.

In 2006, he started just six games before suffering another injury to his ankle, after which he was never the same. Garrard replaced him, and Leftwich never played for the Jags again.

Leftwich finished his career with short stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished his Jaguars career with a 24-20 record.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.