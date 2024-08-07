Highlights Fred Taylor is the only running back to rush for 10,000 yards in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform.

Maurice Jones-Drew was dynamic in his prime and owns the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.

Travis Etienne has already become one of the top Jaguars running backs of all time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the NFL’s newest franchises, debuting during the 1995 season. The team has seen its share of ups and downs since then, having reached the AFC Championship Game three times but also holding the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on multiple occasions. The erratic nature of the franchise is also reflected in the talent.

There have been years when the Jaguars boasted a well-rounded roster and many others when they were lacking in talent and team chemistry. Running back has been one of the organization’s more stable positions. Even when Jacksonville has struggled as a whole, many of its runners have still managed to make contributions.

While the Jaguars are a newer team with fewer players to choose from, several running backs are worth celebrating. These are the five best in team history.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Jacksonville Jaguars Players of All Time The Jaguars have historically been among the worst franchises in NFL history, but that doesn't mean they haven't had some great players.

1 Fred Taylor

Taylor was constantly overlooked during his career

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars' all-time rushing leader is none other than Fred Taylor, who ran for 11,271 yards and 62 touchdowns in his 11 seasons in Jacksonville. He was hampered by injuries in his earliest years, missing 24 games in his first four seasons. This didn’t completely stop the former Florida Gator from making a difference, but it certainly limited him.

It wasn’t until 2002, Taylor’s fifth season, that he finally played in all 16 regular-season games. And the Jaguars benefitted, as he rushed for 1,314 yards. He had another strong campaign in 2003, running for a career-high 1,572 yards and posting 1,942 yards from scrimmage. Taylor’s consistency was always his selling point, and when he was healthy, he was a lock for 1,100 or more rushing yards.

The only thing stopping him from being in most Hall of Fame discussions is the lack of accolades. Taylor never led the league in any major statistical category and made just one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro team.

While it can be argued he should’ve made more, the HOF selection process often centers around superficial details. Without the individual and team accolades, Taylor is a prime example of a very good but not quite Hall of Fame-worthy player.

2 Maurice Jones-Drew

Jones-Drew was dynamic in his prime

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In a league filled with giants, 5-foot-7 Maurice Jones-Drew definitely stood out on Sundays. Although he was on the shorter side of NFL players, he wasn’t lacking in terms of strength and power. He was a sturdy 210-pound runner and was extremely fast, especially early in his career.

Additionally, Jones-Drew’s shorter stature actually provided him with some advantages. His lower center of gravity made him a shifty runner and difficult for defenders to keep up with. Jones-Drew made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2009 to 2011 and ran for over 1,300 yards in each of those seasons.

He led the league in both carries and rushing yards in 2011 with 1,606 and 343, respectively. Jones-Drew earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for his efforts that year and was viewed as one of the league’s best runners.

But he was unable to build on this run and retired from football after the 2014 season. Jones-Drew ran for 8,071 yards and 68 touchdowns in his Jaguars career, the latter being the most in franchise history, making him one of the franchise’s most statistically successful offensive players.

3 Leonard Fournette

Fournette was a quality starter with Jacksonville

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

To appreciate Leonard Fournette’s time with the Jaguars, one must disregard his draft placement. As the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, he certainly failed to meet expectations. However, not being worthy of a top-five pick in what turned out to be a loaded draft class doesn’t equate to being a bad football player.

Fournette was a built back who moved well for his size, reaching top speed relatively quickly. He was also powerful and could drive through defenders with his lower body strength. This made Fournette a successful college back at LSU and a blue-chip prospect coming into the pros.

What prevented Fournette from being an All-Pro or a generational talent was his inability to force missed tackles. There was never much finesse to his game, forcing him to win almost exclusively with power and brute force.

This had some success in Jacksonville, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards twice and helped the Jaguars make the AFC Championship Game in his rookie season. Fournette ran for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in three years with the Jags, which was solid but seemed to leave fans wanting more.

Jacksonville ultimately declined Fournette’s fifth-year option, making it clear his time with the organization was coming to an end, and eventually waived him in 2020.

4 Travis Etienne

Etienne has shown promise during his first couple of years

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne only has two years of professional football under his belt, having missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury. But in his limited reps, he’s proven to be a solid back and has impacted games as both a runner and a receiver.

At Clemson, where he teamed with Trevor Lawrence, Etienne was among college football’s most dynamic ball carriers. He had loose hips and used his burst and fluidity to explode through creases in the defense.

This has translated to the NFL, as he has run for 2,133 yards and 16 touchdowns in two years and has added 792 yards and a score as a receiver. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, though. Etienne’s fumbling problem stopped him from being more heavily involved in 2022, and his yards per carry dipped from 5.1 to 3.8 in 2023.

He’ll never be a spectacular runner between the tackles, and he could make sharper cuts with more subtle movements, but Etienne remains an uber-talented back. With a couple more solid seasons, he can continue to climb this list.

5 James Stewart

Stewart helped Jacksonville get its feet off the ground

Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY Sports

After becoming one of the NFL's newest franchises, the Jaguars selected James Stewart 19th overall in their first-ever draft and installed him into the offense as a rookie.

Stewart recorded 715 yards from scrimmage and started eight games in the team’s inaugural season. He then ran for 723 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 starts in 1996 and took on a more limited role in the 1997 season.

Stewart missed most of 1998 due to injury and returned to action in 1999, rushing for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns. He became a free agent in the 2000 offseason and signed with the Detroit Lions.

There, Stewart would have the best years of his career, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards twice in three years. He finished his Jaguars career with 2,951 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.