Key Takeaways Jimmy Smith is the Jacksonville Jaguars' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Keenan McCardell formed a formidable tandem with Smith, ranking second in team history in receptions and receiving yards.

Allen Robinson excelled in his brief tenure with the Jaguars, making the lone Pro Bowl of his career.

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the NFL in 1995 with the Carolina Panthers , and, as such, have one of the shortest histories in the league.

Naturally, that means there are fewer all-time franchise greats to choose from for this list of the best Jaguars wide receivers of all time. That said, there are still some excellent pass-catchers here.

Right now, there are three distinct tiers of Jaguars wide receivers on this list. There is the unquestioned franchise GOAT at the top, three solid choices in the middle, and one player at the end who had to make the list because we had five spots available.

However, what makes that fifth spot interesting is that it is currently so soft that one of today’s Jacksonville WRs currently catching balls from Trevor Lawrence could easily make this list in the near future.

Christian Kirk is already off to a nice start. Gabe Davis could be that guy. Or maybe it is 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. , who, if he’s as good as advertised, could easily shoot up to as high as No. 2 in just a couple of seasons.

For now, though, here are the five best Jaguars wide receivers of all time.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Jacksonville Jaguars St. Louis Rams legendary receiver Torry Holt caught 51 passes for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final year of his NFL career.

1 Jimmy Smith

Despite his struggles off the field, Jimmy Smith was always exceptional for the Jaguars between the lines

USA TODAY Sports

If Jimmy Smith had a cooler name, it stands to reason that he would be thought of as a greater NFL wideout than he is now. As it stands, Smith is easily the best Jaguars wide receiver of all time. And while not a Hall of Famer, he is undoubtedly one of the best (eligible) players not in Canton.

Smith did have a fascinating career, both for good and bad reasons.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1992, the Jackson State WR broke his leg as a rookie, missed a season after a botched appendicitis surgery, and then was out of the league for a year following a contract dispute.

Signing with the Jaguars in 1995 would send his career on an entirely different trajectory, but the drama continued. He landed in the NFL substance abuse program in 2001 and was suspended four games for violating those rules in 2003. His legal issues related to drugs and alcohol continued after his career, but the WR is now sober, according to profiles by several media outlets.

On the field, though, Smith was nothing short of incredible for the Jags. His first season — which was the team’s first season as well — was a wash from a WR perspective, but he was the team’s top kick returner with 540 yards and a return touchdown.

After that, Smith ripped off a run of seven straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons and nine such seasons in 10 years. The only sub-1,000-yard campaign came in his suspension season, although he still managed 805 yards.

Smith ultimately made five consecutive Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pro squads. And in 11 seasons in Duval County, he registered 862 receptions, 1,2287 receiving yards, and 67 touchdowns. Those are tops in franchise history, and all those numbers are almost or more than double the second-place Jags player.

2 Keenan McCardell

The "Thunder" to Jimmy Smith's "Lightning," Keenan McCardell was a punishing wideout

Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The Jaguars made the playoffs in their second season as a franchise in 1996, which started a run of four straight postseason berths under coach Tom Coughlin.

The success of those teams was in no small part related to quarterback Mark Brunell having Keenan McCardell show up to create one of the most feared WR tandems of the era with Jimmy Smith.

McCardell was about the same size as Smith at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds to Smith’s 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, but the two played very different games. The silky-smooth and speedy Smith was dubbed “Lightning” by teammates and fans, while the bruising, punishing McCardell was nicknamed “Thunder.”

Playing in Duval for six seasons, McCardell racked up 499 catches for 6,393 yards and 30 touchdowns. He went for 1,100 yards or more four times and never produced less than 800 yards. In his first Jaguars season, he made one of his two career Pro Bowls.

McCardell left in 2001, but to this day, he is second overall in receptions and yards and third in TDs, only behind Smith and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

3 Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson put up excellent numbers in just 43 games for the Jaguars

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

While they didn’t have the production or a cool nickname like the “Marks Brothers” — Mark Duper and Mark Clayton of 1980s Miami Dolphins fame — Allen Robinson and Allen Hurd were a solid WR duo for a four-year stretch from 2014 to 2017. And of these two, Robinson was the better pass-catcher.

Robinson started his career in Jacksonville as a second-round pick out of Penn State but only spent four seasons with the team. And in his final season, he only played one game after suffering a torn ACL.

However, Robinson had one of the best WR seasons in team history as an NFL sophomore in 2015. That year, he went for 80 catches, 1,400 yards, and 14 touchdowns. That last total led the entire league (both for receiving and total TDs), earning Robinson the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.

4 Allen Hurns

The other Allen was no slouch either, despite the fact the Jaguars QBs struggled to make the team a winner

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alongside Robinson for those four Jaguars seasons was Allen Hurns. The “other” Allen was an undrafted rookie out of Miami in the same year Robinson came to town. He immediately made a mark, though, with 677 yards as a rookie, and also had his best season in 2015, with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Amazingly, despite 2,431 receiving yards between the team’s top two wideouts, the Jaguars finished 3-13 that season with Blake Bortles under center as a rookie.

Ultimately, Hurns put up 189 receptions, 2,669 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns in Jacksonville. That ranks him ninth, sixth, and fifth in team history, right behind Robinson in all those categories.

5 Cecil Shorts

Cecil Shorts went from DIII to a solid NFL career, which is an impressive feat

Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

We probably should have named this article “Ranking the Top 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receivers of All Time, Plus 1 Other Guy.”

It’s not that there is a lack of options for the fifth spot, it’s just that none of them are good choices. So, with apologies to Reggie Williams, DJ Chark, Kellan Cole, Marquis Lee, and a host of others, let’s talk about what landed Cecil Shorts on this list.

Shorts played at a dominant Division III school, Mount Union, before the Jaguars selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The not-so-short 6-foot, 211-pound pass-catcher started slowly with the big jump in competition but got up to speed nicely in his second season, recording 55 catches for a career-high 979 yards and seven touchdowns.

When Shorts left for the Houston Texans in 2015, he had 176 receptions, 2,343 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. Yardage-wise, that puts him No. 9 overall in franchise history and fourth among Jaguars wide receivers behind only Smith, McCardell, Robinson, and Hurns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.