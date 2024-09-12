Key Takeaways Asuka is considered the greatest Japanese wrestler in WWE history due to her impressive list of accomplishments and ongoing success.

Shinsuke Nakamura, with multiple championship wins in WWE, showcases his influence on the company despite excelling in Japan.

Aja Kong's dominance in the ring and pioneering presentation of Joshi wrestling makes her a standout performer with a lasting impact.

Japanese professional wrestling has had an incredible influence on the industry as a whole, with elements of the ‘Strong Style’ and ‘King’s Road’ styles still being implemented by stars across the board on the independents up to WWE. Whilst the biggest names in the history of wrestling in Japan would spend the majority of their career in the country, like Mitsuharu Misawa, Giant Baba and Jumbo Tsuruta, there have been performers who have made the move over to the United States to ply their trade in the West. A lot of Japanese legends would find success with World Championship Wrestling/WCW in the mid-90s, but there were younger stars that would head to the then-WWF/now-WWE and become vastly influential to future generations of men and women in the company. Here, we’ll be ranking the top seven Japanese Superstars that have ever performed in WWE, taking into account several different factors to determine who is/isn’t the best ever.

Ranking Factors

At least three matches in WWE: The wrestlers we have chosen have to have had at least three matches in their career with the company, so the likes of Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger (who wrestled at one NXT show) and Kota Ibushi (who wrestled at the Cruiserweight Classic) are not eligible.

The wrestlers we have chosen have to have had at least three matches in their career with the company, so the likes of Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger (who wrestled at one NXT show) and Kota Ibushi (who wrestled at the Cruiserweight Classic) are not eligible. Quality of Matches: The quality of the matches that each of the performers on our ranking have had has also been taken into consideration

The quality of the matches that each of the performers on our ranking have had has also been taken into consideration Cagematch Rating: The Cagematch rating of each name has been taken into consideration to get a gauge of how the fan base feels about that particular wrestler.

Rank Wrestler Cagematch Rating 1 Asuka 9.4 2 Antonio Inoki 9.17 3 Shinsuke Nakamura 9.07 4 Bull Nakano 8.92 5 Meiko Satomura 9.5 6 Aja Kong 9.5 7 Taka Michinoku 7.85

7 Taka Michinoku

Career Span: 1992-Present

WWE

Despite being turned into an inappropriate stereotype and caricature in his later tenure for the company, Taka Michinoku was first brought into WWE as one of the top stars in Light Heavyweight/Cruiserweight wrestlers in the world. Most will remember Taka as a member of Kai En Tai alongside Funaki and Dick Togo, but his true accolades saw him win 23 Championship in his native Japan as well as becoming the Light Heavyweight Champion in 1997 during a tournament to bring it back to the company after being vacated. Michinoku held the belt for 314 days overall, and his skill in the ring makes him one of the most underrated stars of the mid-90s.

Championship Highlights Title Reigns IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion 2x Independent World Junior Heavyweight Champion 3x Tohoku Junior Heavyweight Champion 1x WWF Light Heavyweight Champion 1x

Related 7 Best WrestleMania Opening Matches in WWE History [Ranked] Here are our pickings and ranking for the greatest ever WrestleMania opening matches in WWE history.

6 Aja Kong

Career Span: 1986-Present

WWE

Aja Kong has been a staple of Japanese pro wrestling for many years, and she continues to perform around the world at the age of 53. Kong was first introduced to WWE fans in 1995, where she would feud with Alundra Blayze/Medusa over the WWF Women’s Championship in some of the best WWE New Generation era matches. Whilst only having three matches for the company, she is still recognised as one of the performers who completely changed the game when it came to the presentation of Joshi wrestling, being a dominant force that relied on her dominance and stature to win over 33 titles across her sensational in-ring career (so far).

Championship Highlights Title Reigns AJW Champion 1x WWWA World Tag Team Champion 4x AAAW Single Champion 3x

Related 25 Greatest WWE Superstars in History [Ranked] WWE have had some unbelievable Superstars over the years, ranging from The Undertaker to John Cena. Here are GIVEMESPORT's greatest 25.

5 Meiko Satomura

Career Span: 1995-Present

WWE

Meiko Satomura is another legendary Japanese wrestler, with the former NXT UK Women’s Champion having performed across the globe for nearly 30 years. Satomura started her career with the Gaea Japan promotion, and her ability would see her make her way through the likes of Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling (the company she formed), World Wonder Ring STARDOM and WCW before making her way to WWE as part of the Mae Young Classic in 2018. Set to retire from in-ring competition in 2025, Satomura remains a living legend in the sport and continues to train the next generation of stars coming out of Japan with Sendai Girls.

Championship Highlights Title Reigns AAAW Single Champion 2x Progress World Women's Champion 1x World Of Stardom Champion 1x NXT UK Women's Champion 1x

Related 25 Best WWE Matches of All Time (Ranked) WWE history is filled with some of the best matches and rivalries of all time. However, some of them have raised the standards as well.

4 Bull Nakano

Career Span: 1983-1997 (plus some sporadic one-off appearances in the 2010s)

WWE

Bull Nakano, alongside Alundra Blayze, was one of the most influential WWF performers from the mid-90s. Before the company decided to end the Women’s division due to Blayze leaving to join WCW, Nakano would shine as one of the top stars on the Women’s roster after becoming a Japanese wrestling legend with the All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling promotion. Nakano would end up joining Blayze/Medusa in WCW in late 1995 through 1996, but her three-month run on the WWF Women’s roster is where she would prove to be most influential to the Western audience, with the likes of Paige/Saraya adopting the Bull’s Angelito as her submission finisher.

Championship Highlights Title Reigns AJW Champion 1x CMLL World Women's Champion 1x All Pacific Champion 1x WWF Women's Champion 1x

3 Shinsuke Nakamura

Career Span: 2002-Present

WWE

Despite the fact that his best performances took place in Japan as part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster, Shinsuke Nakamura’s career with WWE has been impressive. Winning the Royal Rumble in 2018, and being a two-time NXT Champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, two-time WWE United States Champion and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion is a strong resume. Nakamura has had some one-off matches that are well worth watching back now. If Nakamura were to be booked better by the company and the fire he used to have in NJPW were to return, he could be another invaluable member of the roster on the upper echelons of the card.

Championship Highlights Title Reigns IWGP Heavyweight Champion 3x IWGP Intercontinental Champion 5x IWGP 3rd Belt Champion 1x NXT Champion 2x WWE Intercontinental Champion 2x WWE United States Champion 2x WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion 1x

2 Antonio Inoki

Career Span: 1960-1998

WWE

Choosing between the final two names was very difficult, but it is Japanese wrestling icon Antonio Inoki that comes in at second. In terms of Japanese wrestling, Inoki is about as influential and important as they come (alongside Rikodozan). Inoki created the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion, which continues to produce some of the world’s greatest stars today. On top of that, Inoki held over 20 titles during his phenomenal career, which technically includes the WWE Championship, but that is not recognised officially by the company. The Japanese legend performed in a couple of Battle Royals for WWF, but he was also the WWF Martial Arts Champion in the mid 80s. Inoki was introduced into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, and his influence and stamp on the worlds of Pro Wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts remain at the forefront of both sports.

Championship Highlights Title Reigns IWGP Heavyweight Champion 1x All Asia Tag Team Champion 4x UWA World Heavyweight Champion 1 WWF Heavyweight Champion (not official) 1x WWWF/WWF World Martial Arts Heavyweight Champion 2x

1 Asuka

Career Span: 2004-Present

WWE

Inoki is of course a legend, yes, but in terms of what was achieved in WWE, it is really difficult not to give the nod to Asuka as the greatest Japanese wrestler in WWE history. The three-time WWE Women's Champion, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, former NXT Women's Champion, 2020 Women's Money In The Bank Winner and 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Winner’s achievements in the company cannot be understated; she has been a powerhouse performer since her NXT debut in 2016 and is nowhere near done in the ring at the age of 42. There is an argument for Asuka/formerly Kana being the greatest Joshi wrestler of all time, and that is just considering what she accomplished in Japan itself, so her career in WWE so far is a testament to just how good she really is. Currently injured, Asuka is hopefully expected to be back by at least WrestleMania in 2025, and the likely match against Kairi Sane at 'Mania that is being rumoured would be a massive moment for both women as well as the history of Joshi women.

Championship Highlights Title Reigns Smash Diva Champion 2x JWP Openweight Champion 1x Wave Tag Team Champion 2x WWE Women's Champion 3x WWE SmackDown Women's Champion 1x WWE Women's Tag Team Champion 4x NXT Women's Champion 1x

All information via Cagematch, correct as of 11/09/2024