Summary John Cena excels in promos, delivering iconic moments in feuds with Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and AJ Styles.

Cena showed his range by engaging in impromptu rap battles and even delivering his first heel promo in 2025.

Cena's verbal smackdowns on opponents like The Rock and Roman Reigns showcased his elite mic skills.

The WWE is a company that thrives on moments. Whether that is an event, a match, a move or a promo, it is the moments that stand the test of time and reel people in every week. A company that has produced some of the sports' most larger-than-life personas, whether that is 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin or CM Punk, they've never been short in the moment's department.

Most notably, the WWE has been the home to some of professional wrestling's most memorable moments on a microphone. From Austin 3:16 to Dusty Rhodes' Hard Times, one WWE Superstar who has performed some of WWE's best promos is John Cena.

John Cena is arguably one of WWE's greatest superstars of all time. With a career that spans over two decades, the Champ reached heights that no one in the WWE Universe could have predicted. With countless title wins under his belt, his in-ring success is just as impressive as the success he has when holding a mic. Whether it is as a face or as a heel, the 16-time World Champion knows how to sell a match or kick-start a feud, with these promos being just ten of Cena's many fantastic speeches.

Related 10 Best John Cena Matches in WWE History (Ranked) John Cena has put on a show throughout his career, but which of the many matches he has competed in are the best?

10 Destroying Dolph Ziggler

The Champ didn't mince his words

Promo On Show Date Dolph Ziggler WWE Raw December 31, 2012

At the end of 2012, Dolph Ziggler and John Cena were embroiled in a feud over the Money in the Bank briefcase. With the Showoff retaining his briefcase at TLC, Cena appeared on the New Year's Eve episode of Raw to air his thoughts. Ziggler, who was paired with Big E and AJ Lee at the time, took issue with the Champ being voted WWE Superstar of the year by the WWE Universe. A move that meant he ended the segment covered in what was meant to be poo, this only occurred after what was a verbal smackdown for the ages.

“The Dolph Ziggler story goes like this: first you were a caddy, then you were a cheerleader, then you had blonde hair, then you had brown hair, now you have blonde hair, then you had a large girlfriend, now you’ve got a small girlfriend, now you’ve got a large man…”

9 Roast of The Miz

The A-Lister was a bootleg of everyone else, according to Cena

Promo On Show Date The Miz SmackDown Live February 28, 2017

The 2010s were a mixed bag of success for the WWE. With the company reaching the heights of the Summer of Punk, they also achieved equally as impressive lows. However, during this period, SmackDown Live provided the WWE Universe with a lot of joy. A roster that had AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, it was the war of words between Cena and The Miz that raised eyebrows.

The A-Lister wasn't new to causing a scene on SmackDown Live, having been involved in an infamous spat with Bryan on an episode of Talking Smack. However, on this particular show, as Cena and Nikki Bella were building their feud with Miz and Maryse, the future Hall of Famer dropped some harsh truths.

"You're a dude named Mike who shortened his last name on The Real World, tried to bootleg the Rock's electricity to get put on the WWE. When you got here, you straight stole Chris Jericho's personality. You stole Ric Flair's figure-four leg lock. You stole Daniel Bryan's offense and his personality."

8 The Humbling of AJ Styles

Another SmackDown Live great

Promo On Show Date AJ Styles SmackDown Live January 24, 2017

The Champ was clearly feeling himself in 2017, as a month before his infamous rampage of The Miz, the 16-time World Champion was running his mouth on AJ Styles. When the Phenomenal One made his iconic debut in the WWE, a list of potential dream matches was endless. However, the one that stuck out the most was Styles against Cena.

A feud that went on to produce some of the greatest encounters of each wrestler's careers, their battles on the mic were just as good. Two of WWE's finest competitors, the Champ wasn't shy about letting Styles know about his star-power.

"Dude, you've been hot for six months. I held this place down for well over a decade ... regardless of how good you think you are, you are not on my level. You ain't even on the level below me."

7 Cena's Impromptu Rap Battle

The Champ is just as funny as he is intense

Promo On Show Date A fan Sunday Night Heat October 19, 2003

Before John Cena had a legion of fans all over the globe as the leader of the Cenation, he was cutting his cloth as the Doctor of Thuganomics. An entertaining WWE Superstar who would cut promos in the style of a rap battle, it was a role that saved his career. A legend who got his big break facing off against Kurt Angle, this memorable promo came before one of his many encounters with the Olympian.

Building to No Mercy in 2003, Cena appeared on Sunday Night Heat. Videoed walking into the arena, he clocked eyes with a fan, and an intense rap battle ensued. Letting the fan go first, the Champ clocked back hilariously.

"That freestyle was whack, I couldn't wait for it to end. I got no wife, but you got a boyfriend."

6 Championship Ceremony with Randy Orton

Despite arriving in the WWE together, the duo had bad blood during this segment

Promo On Show Date Randy Orton WWE Raw December 9, 2013

2013 is best remembered for the Yes Movement. A moment in time where the WWE Universe stood up against unfavourable booking and made it known they wanted Daniel Bryan to lead the charge, Cena wasn't scared to raise his voice in support of the future WrestleMania main eventer.

Despite Bryan's popularity, Cena was the World Heavyweight Champion and Randy Orton was the WWE Champion. Feuding over both titles before TLC in 2013, the pair had a war of words during a championship ascension ceremony. Implying Orton hadn't earned his success, unlike Bryan, who he referenced, Cena began to unload on the Viper in passionate fashion.

"But you want these championships because you're selfish, because you feel you deserve it. And maybe, just maybe, if you hold on to this, you can finally walk around the rest of the superstars and say 'Hey guys, look! I'm finally what I was supposed to be ten years ago.' "

5 Taking it to the Beast Incarnate

Cena was not scared of Brock Lesnar

Promo On Show Date Brock Lesnar WWE Raw August 11, 2014

Following Brock Lesnar's jaw-dropping return to the WWE in 2012, it is suprising to realise WWE's two biggest stars only faced off three times. With their bout at 2012's Extreme Rules arguably being their best encounter, the duo's match at SummerSlam was just as good. The Beast Incarnate arrived at the Party of the Summer and squashed WWE's biggest star in convincing fashion.

A performance fitting for a star, it might have been a performance that was motivated by Cena's own words. Taking to Raw to rundown his SummerSlam opponent, the Champ was intent on winning and made it known he would do whatever possible to leave as champion.

"Sunday, I conquer the conquerer. This Sunday, I am the one who beats the one. This Sunday, the Champ is here."

4 The Rock's Wrist Mistake

Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect was quick to call his opponent out

Promo On Show Date The Rock WWE Raw February 27, 2012

In 2012, WrestleMania played host to the 'Once in a Lifetime' bout between The Rock and John Cena. What went on to become the first of two WrestleMania main eventing matches, the pair embarked on numerous heated promos. Despite not needing to sell the match, with the star-power surrounding their names being more than enough, it was clear that real-life feelings were motivating the duo.

In one instance, it was revealed that during one of the People's Champions promos, he had written notes on his wrist in order to stay on track. Making sure this didn't go unnoticed, the Champ cut a promo on the Brahma Bull, commenting on the infamous wrist notes.

"I don't need words like respect and loyalty to trend worldwide, just like I don't need my notes for my promo on my wrist."

3 The Summer of Punk

A season remembered for CM Punk, Cena did have his moment