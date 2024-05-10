Highlights Tony Hinchcliffe delivered a pun-filled comedy set nailing Tom Brady & Kevin Hart, stealing the show in a night of comedy.

Dana White crushed a comedic set in just 60 seconds at the Tom Brady roast, joking about Tom's time in Boston.

Kim Kardashian had a rough night with crowd booing, becoming the target of harsh jokes at the Tom Brady roast.

An early contender for the best sports related broadcast of the year, Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady delivered an unforgettable night of entertainment. Throughout the three-hour live event, some of the most prominent personalities in the world of stand-up comedy took the stage alongside NFL legends in a pay tribute to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

From those who helped Brady throughout his NFL career, to some of comedy's finest, everyone got their chance at lambasting the GOAT.

Related Bill Belichick’s Performance on the Brady Roast Proves He Shouldn't Return to Coaching The energy of Don Rickles was laced between every joke, leading to the popular notion that Belichick would be better served as a media member.

The Best Jokes From The Roast of Tom Brady

No one held back on the GOAT

LISA O'CONNOR/GETTY IMAGES

Tony Hinchcliffe

Known for his upbeat tempo and punny stylings, Tony Hinchcliffe delivered arguably the best comedic set of the entire night. In his opening moments, he managed to nail both Brady and Kevin Hart with his opening shot:

Tom's afraid of the Giants, which is why Kevin Hart is hosting tonight.

Addressing the failings of the man of the hour, while also nailing his comedic contemporary, no other comic does it quite like Hinchcliffe.

Dana White

Despite being limited to just 60 seconds, the long-time president of the UFC was able to make the most of his time by delivering one of the more memorable sports jokes of the broadcast. Thanks to Brady's lengthy time in Boston, White had to be reminded that he's a west coast guy.

The time constraint proved to be no issue for the veteran fight promoter as he managed to pack a good amount of heat into his limited set.

Kim Kardashian

The fun yet harsh reality of the roast, is that someone must be the butt of the joke. In this case, it just so happened to be none other than Kim Kardashian. Before she could even begin to deliver the first joke, the crowd had already begun to vocalize their opinions.

While she was able to take it in stride, it proved to be a rough night for the pop culture icon. It's hard to point to a highlight moment of a set when the most memorable part of it is the crowd booing.

Ron Burgundy

Regarded by many as one of the most prestigious names in the history of television broadcasting, none other than Ron Burgundy himself showed up to remind Brady that he would always be inferior to Eli Manning.

After having the crowd chant it along with him, he felt the need to restate the claim one last time, just to make sure that Brady got the message. It was a textbook performance by comedy legend, Will Ferrell.

Bill Belichick

The surefire Hall of Fame head coach, and one third of the New England Patriots' dynasty, Bill Belichick, had a few memorable moments throughout the night. However, his best of the night came when he delivered a long overdue shot at the TB12 program.

For those not in the know, Alex Guerrero is the mastermind behind the TB12 program that was heavily touted by Brady throughout his time in New England. Furthermore, Guerrero has been described by Brady to be everything from a nutritionist to a spiritual guide. Clearly, Bill never bought into the hype.

Peyton Manning

The Manning name is synonymous with the trials and tribulations of Brady. While the Sheriff himself, Peyton Manning, never saw much head-to-head success against Brady, he still managed to find a way to beat him off the field.

Of course, we all know Tom has five more Super Bowl rings than I do. He also has more touchdowns than I do. More passing yards. More retirements. More fake hair. More TB12 bankruptcies

Despite being surpassed in nearly every statistical category, it's nice to know that Manning is still finding ways to win against Brady.

Drew Bledsoe

Brady may have taken Drew Bledsoe's job, but it appears that the former No. 1 overall draft pick got the last laugh. Speaking of being the No. 1 overall pick, that was one of two experiences that Bledsoe bragged about to Brady.

At least that's one ring that Bledsoe will always have over Brady.

Julian Edelman

Responsible for one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history, former Patriots' WR and longtime target of Brady, had the easiest joke of the night. Anytime you're talking about "Deflategate," the jokes practically write themselves.

We could have seen this joke coming a mile away, but it's still great that one of the players from the 2015 roster got to make the reference.

Rob Gronkowski

After taking shots all night for not being the brightest bulb in the box, Rob Gronkowski had a bit of a mental slip while trying to read the teleprompter, seemingly proving the naysayers right.

All good jokes contain a bit of truth, but unfortunately for Gronk, this one wasn't scripted.

Kevin Hart

One of the most celebrated comedians of the modern age, Kevin Hart, a Philadelphia native, made sure to take as many stabs at Brady as possible. As he hosted the event throughout the evening, Hart made sure to bring up as many of Brady's shortcomings as possible, even the financial ones.

For a man that's had various scandals to varying degrees throughout his career, the crypto fiasco was a rather embarrassing one for Brady and his fellow investors.

Randy Moss

Arguably the best WR to ever put on a pair of gloves, Randy Moss was the most decorated player to ever catch a pass from Brady. Given the Patriots' various scandals throughout the reign of their dynasty, Moss had good reason to be frustrated with their lack of willingness to win by any means necessary during his tenure.

Considered to be the best QB and WR duo to ever grace the gridiron, it truly is a mystery as to how they never managed to win a championship.

Jeff Ross

None other than the roast master himself, Jeff Ross, in typical fashion, came in guns blazing in the opening minutes of the event. Known for punchlines that are as brutal as they are truthful, Ross' opening material proved to be a bit too much for Brady's taste.

Whether you believe the joke was in poor taste or not, it was right on brand for Ross, and it delivered one of the more viral moments of the night.

Sam Jay

Perfectly highlighting the multiculturalism of Brady, Sam Jay found a way to make a questionable loan from the government sound minute. The only thing better than the young comic's punchline was Brady's reaction.

Luckily for Brady, the PPP loan of $960,000 was ultimately forgiven.

Nikki Glaser

For all the family, finance, and TB12 related jokes that were made, Nikki Glaser arguably had the harshest of them all.

Managing to hit on one of the more forgotten aspects of Brady's life, a time in which he broke up with Bridget Moynahan while she was pregnant in 2006, Glaser's joke perfectly embodied the harsh reality of the roast.

Andrew Schulz

Thankfully for Brady, he was seemingly spared by one of the best tag line comedians in the game today. Opting to roast not just Brady but nearly every member of the dynasty, Andrew Schulz delivered arguably the joke of the night.

Being able to call out both Brady's ongoing divorce, along with the questionable ethics surrounding UFC fighter pay, in one single joke, perfectly highlights the comedic abilities of one of the most popular comics in the world today.

Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer

Co-hosts of the Two Bears, One Cave podcast, Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer managed to supplement their jokes with content by pulling up an old picture of the goat.

Despite being back on the dating market, it's safe to say that Brady won't be uploading this one to his Tinder account.