Highlights Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already the best player in Kansas City Chiefs history.

Travis Kelce has become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Len Dawson is the only QB not named Patrick Mahomes to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the premier franchise in the NFL these days with three Super Bowl victories since 2019. They are also the team that played in (and lost) the very first Super Bowl.

In both eras, and in between, KC has had some great players, and we’ll rank them here on this list of the five best Chiefs players of all time.

Lamar Hunt founded the AFL’s Dallas Texans in 1960, but sharing the Cotton Bowl with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys was an untenable situation. So, Hunt moved the team to Kansas City in 1963, and three years later they were playing in that inaugural Super Bowl, a term Hunt created.

Since then, there have been ups and downs on the Missouri side of KC, but through it all, the Hunt family has done a solid job of stewarding the organization, finding great players and coaches throughout the years.

One interesting thing to consider about Chiefs history is that while there are a lot of former players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, many of them only played briefly in KC. This includes names like Joe Montana, Marcus Allen, Warren Moon, Willie Roaf, and Darrelle Revis, whose names will appear elsewhere on other franchises’ best players lists.

Plenty of Hall of Famers and surefire future Hall of Famers have played all or most of their careers in Kansas City, though, and we’ll discuss the best of the best below.

1 Patrick Mahomes

It's amazingly only taken Patrick Mahomes seven seasons to become the best Chiefs player of all time

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, it’s only been seven seasons since the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he’s already the best player in team history with a real chance to etch his name among the greatest the league has ever seen.

In 2017, with a solidly above-average Alex Smith in place, Andy Reid and the Chiefs traded their 2017 first- (27) and third-round (91) picks along with their 2018 first to the Buffalo Bills in order to move up 17 spots and grab Texas Tech’s Mahomes.

The son of former MLB relief pitcher Pat Mahomes, Patrick was considered talented but unpolished coming out of college. However, while he sat one season on the bench behind Smith — who went 10-6 and got the Chiefs to the playoffs — everyone in KC could see he was special.

Mahomes became the starter in 2018 and won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Awards while leading his team to the AFC Championship Game. His first Super Bowl win followed, and since then, the Chiefs lost a Super Bowl, lost an AFC Championship, and won two more championships.

While picking up three rings, Mahomes has compiled 28,424 passing yards, 219 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions during the regular season. He’s led the league in passing TDs twice and passing yards once. The QB is also a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time NFL MVP, and a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Maybe most impressively, Mahomes has accomplished all this in a golden generation of quarterbacks. Whether he’s come up against Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or any of the other excellent up-and-comers in the league today, Mahomes has prevailed almost every time, especially in the biggest spots.

2 Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce may not quite be the best tight end of all time yet, but by the time he's done, he likely will be

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Like peanut butter and jelly or Bert and Ernie, you can’t talk about Patrick Mahomes without also mentioning Travis Kelce. All the great QBs in NFL history have a great pass-catching partner, and Mahomes’ is Kelce.

Kelce is the prototypical modern NFL tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds with 4.61 speed, quick feet, and oily hips, he is too big for defensive backs and too athletic for linebackers to cover him. He is money in the red zone and can stretch the field or get you a tough first down.

In his 11-season pro career, all with the Chiefs, the former Cincinnati Bearcats TE has 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 76 receiving touchdowns. Kelce also has nine Pro Bowl appearances and has made four First-Team All-Pro squads to go along with his three Super Bowl rings.

While Kelce doesn’t have any of the all-time NFL tight end records yet, he's shown little sign of slowing down, and there is a chance he will own them all by the time his career is in the books.

3 Len Dawson

Len Dawson bounced around the NFL before finding a home with the Chiefs and becoming an all-time great

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before there was Patrick Mahomes (and Matt Cassell, Trent Green, Joe Montana, Steve DeBerg, etc.) under center for the Chiefs, there was Len Dawson.

Dawson was the fifth overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Purdue. However, after spending three years with the Steelers and two with the Cleveland Browns yet failing to lock down a starting spot, Dawson was released from the NFL.

After that disappointment, the QB signed with the AFL’s Texans and set out on his path to becoming one of the three best players in Chiefs history.

In his one and only season in Dallas in 1962, Dawson led the league in completion percentage (61.0%), passing touchdowns (29), and quarterback rating (93.3) on his way to his first of seven Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro squads. He finished second in both AFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year voting to the Bills’ Cookie Gilchrist.

Dawson’s specialty was his accuracy, leading his league eight times in 14 years in completion percentage. He also finished first in passing touchdowns four times and QB rating six times.

The Chiefs won a ton with Dawson at the helm as well. He had a 93-56-9 regular-season record as a starter and won three AFL championships before the merger (1962, 1966, 1969).

After the last two of those, the Chiefs played the NFL champs in the newly-minted Super Bowl and while Dawson lost the first to the Green Bay Packers, he won Super Bowl 4 over the Minnesota Vikings, earning MVP honors in the victory.

4 Derrick Thomas

Derrick Thomas terrorized QBs to become the best defensive player in Chiefs history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chiefs' offense has received most of the press through the years, there have been some pretty good defenses in KC and some great players, none better than pass-rushing outside linebacker Derrick Thomas.

Thomas played for the Chiefs during the Marty Schottenheimer years when the team won a lot but could never get over the hump to win it all. In 1989 — Schottenheimer’s first season — Kansas City picked Thomas fourth overall out of Alabama.

Thomas rewarded that selection with 10.0 sacks his first year, along with a Pro Bowl appearance and the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. The next season, he led the league with 20.0 sacks and made the second of his nine Pro Bowls and earned the first of his two First-Team All-Pro accolades.

With 126.5 career sacks and 41 forced fumbles, he is the Chiefs' career leader in both statistical categories to this day. Thomas made the Hall of Fame posthumously in 2009, nine years after he tragically died at age 33 from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident.

5 Will Shields

The Chiefs have had some great offensive linemen through the years, but Will Shields is the best

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

With all those great QBs — and some excellent running backs like Christian Okoye, Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, and Jamal Charles to boot — it’s no surprise the franchise has had some incredible offensive linemen. The best of those to play his whole career in Kansas City is guard Will Shields.

A third-round pick in 1993 out of Nebraska, Shields made 12 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams (two First-Team and four Second-Team) in his 14 years playing right guard for the Chiefs.

Shields’ 224 games played for the organization is the most in Chiefs history, 41 more than second-place Len Dawson. He also blocked for two 1,000-plus-yard rushers in Holmes and Johnson, as well as four 3,000-plus-yard QBs in Joe Montana, Steve Bono, Elvis Grbac, and Trent Green.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.