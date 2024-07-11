Highlights Jamaal Charles racked up 7,260 rushing yards for the Kansas City Chiefs, the most in franchise history.

Priest Holmes was arguably the best running back in the NFL for a short time in the 2000s.

Christian Okoye didn't start playing football until the age of 23, but led the NFL in rushing at age 28.

For newer NFL fans, it may be difficult to imagine the Kansas City Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The two have formed a lasting bond and made for a brand of football that is both entertaining and effective, ensuring that their legacies live on well beyond their careers.

But in reality, the Chiefs are a storied organization that dates back to the 1960s, relocating to Kansas City from Dallas in 1963. They won their first Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 1969 season, becoming just the third franchise to do so, but waited 50 years to see their second.

It’s easy to disregard those who suited up for the organization during this championship drought, especially given the franchise's recent success.

However, these years were responsible for some of the best running back play in Chiefs history. Even though their performances didn’t result in league titles, these five players still deserve credit for their contributions.

1 Jamaal Charles

Charles was a historically efficient rusher

Jamaal Charles ranks first among all running backs in the Super Bowl era with 5.4 yards per carry. His slighter build and reliance on explosiveness stopped him from receiving the workload of some of his peers. However, Charles didn’t need 20 carries a game to make a difference. His combination of speed and vision made him a big play waiting to happen.

Charles, taken by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft, made four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams with the Chiefs and is the franchise’s all-time rushing leader with 7,260 yards. Had his knees held up better, the Texas product would probably have a strong Hall of Fame case.

Unfortunately, by the time his 29th birthday rolled around, Charles had already torn both ACLs and had suffered several other injuries as well.

After nine years with the Chiefs, Charles joined the Denver Broncos in 2017 and finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Charles’ game elucidates the importance of complementary traits. While he was often the fastest player on the field, he was an instinctual runner who maximized yardage with his precise running and knack for finding holes.

2 Priest Holmes

Holmes made the most of his situation in Kansas City

After an up-and-down stint with the Baltimore Ravens to begin his pro career, Priest Holmes signed with the Chiefs in 2001, a decision that would alter the trajectory of his career.

With an elite offensive line, Holmes saw immediate success and was a First-Team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in Kansas City, averaging 1,530 yards per year during that stretch.

He led the league in rushing yards in 2001 and rushing touchdowns in 2002 and 2003. In addition to his rushing, Holmes was a capable pass-catcher, which helped him surpass 2,000 yards from scrimmage in consecutive seasons in '01 and '02.

Holmes was on pace for another historic season in 2004 but only played in eight games, marking the beginning of his decline.

As far as peaks go, Holmes has the best of any Chiefs running back. Three straight First-Team All-Pro selections and consecutive 20-rushing touchdown seasons put him in an exclusive group. However, there is a contingent of fans that point to the offensive line he had during that stretch.

Without multiple Pro Bowl linemen, Holmes' production likely would’ve taken a hit. Even with this caveat, Holmes is a top-two back in franchise history. He only trails Charles in rushing yards with 6,070 but owns the franchise's rushing touchdowns record with 76.

3 Christian Okoye

Okoye’s bruising running style was effective

Christian Okoye’s powerful running style was more reminiscent of a battering ram than a traditional running back. The 253-pounder was nearly impossible to bring down on first contact and wore down defenses as the game progressed. As a runner, Okoye was far from technically sound or instinctual.

He moved to the United States from Nigeria when he was 21 and didn’t begin pursuing football until he was 23. And that inexperience would occasionally show. Still, he was such a physical specimen that he could get away with this lack of refinement. Okoye made two Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Chiefs and led the league in rushing yards in 1989 with a career-high 1,480.

He ranks fourth in Chiefs history in rushing yards with 4,897 and fifth in rushing touchdowns with 40. Had Okoye begun playing football earlier, perhaps he could’ve had a more pronounced impact, but given his late start, it’s hard to be too critical.

4 Larry Johnson

Johnson flourished as a high-usage back

As the man who succeeded Priest Holmes and preceded Jamaal Charles, Larry Johnson was bound to be underappreciated. The 235-pounder was far bigger than the average tailback, making him apt for a workhorse role. Johnson led the league in carries in 2006 with 416 and registered a total of 826 touches in his two Pro Bowl seasons in 2005 and 2006.

Even for a larger back, Johnson’s workload wasn’t sustainable, and his body gradually broke down. After his 2006 All-Pro season in which he tallied 1,789 rushing yards, he failed to top 1,000 yards or 200 carries in a season.

After Charles supplanted Johnson as the featured back in 2009, the Penn State product was released and bounced around the league before retiring after the 2011 season. Johnson’s convoluted legacy as a Chief goes well beyond his on-field performance.

Multiple arrests and a massive contract that Johnson failed to live up to taint what was an impressive career. Regardless, Johnson ranks third in team history in rushing yards with 6,015 and second in rushing touchdowns with 55. He’s a permanent part of Chiefs history, for better or worse.

5 Marcus Allen

Allen joined the Chiefs to close out his Hall of Fame career

If this list were simply ranking the best running backs to ever put on a Chiefs uniform, Marcus Allen would be much higher. But strictly going off his time with Kansas City instead of his career body of work lands him in the fifth spot.

Most fans will remember Allen for his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Raiders, with whom he made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl.

After 11 years wearing black and silver, Allen joined the rival Chiefs in 1993 and finished sixth in the NFL MVP voting after recording 1,002 total yards and 15 touchdowns. Overall, however, Kansas City's version of Allen was more limited than the one they faced in the 1980s.

The speed and quickness were sapped, but he retained enough juice to still be an impactful runner. In five seasons with the Chiefs, Allen logged 3,698 yards and 44 touchdowns. For a running back in his mid-30s, Kansas City got solid value out of the eventual Hall of Famer.

