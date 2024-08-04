Highlights Tyreek Hill wasn't with the Kansas City Chiefs for long, but he's still the best wide receiver in franchise history.

Otis Taylor isn't a household name, but he's Kansas City's all-time leader in total yards for a wideout.

Dwayne Bowe put up solid numbers despite never getting the chance to catch passes from an elite quarterback.

What makes the Kansas City Chiefs interesting, as it pertains to this list, is that the team's two best “receivers” of all time weren’t actually wide receivers at all, those being tight ends Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez. So, who does make the cut for this list at wideout?

Well, there were plenty of players to consider. But honestly, few made a huge impression on the league or even on the franchise. The first one is a recent addition to this list, the second is a Super Bowl champ, and it gets to be pretty slim pickings from there.

In fact, one of the players on the list of the best Chiefs wide receivers of all time barely played the position at all! So, if you’re not excited to read on, hopefully, you are at least intrigued to hear about the best WRs to ever ply their trade in Kansas City.

1 Tyreek Hill

The "Cheetah" didn't play for the Chiefs for all that long, but the speed-burner sure left his mark in KC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best wide receiver in Chiefs history was only with the team for six seasons, but Tyreek Hill made a massive mark in a short time.

Hill was a fifth-round pick out of West Alabama in 2016 despite running a then-record 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Character concerns pushed him down draft boards, and to be fair, some of those concerns have come to fruition in the NFL.

Strictly on the field, though, Hill is electric when he gets the ball in his hands and was incredible in Kansas City. In his six seasons with the Chiefs, he recorded 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns.

During that period, Hill made six Pro Bowls, earned three First-Team All-Pro selections, and won one Super Bowl while playing in two with Patrick Mahomes and company. His most famous game, though, was the “13-Second Game,” an overtime win in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

Down three with 13 seconds on the clock, the Chiefs drove down, tied the game, and won it in overtime. During that game, Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown before Kelce caught the game-winning score.

2 Otis Taylor

You may not know the name well today, but in the 1970s, Otis Taylor was the man for the Chiefs

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

While Tyreek Hill is surely a household name these days, Otis Taylor isn’t. Still, he comes in second on this list of the best wide receivers in Chiefs history. With 7,306 receiving yards in 11 seasons in Kansas City, Taylor is the all-time leading WR for the team, although he is well behind Kelce and Gonzalez in total yards.

Taylor played from 1965 to 1975 after beginning his professional career as a fourth-round pick out of Prairie View A&M in the 1965 AFL Draft. He was also a 15th-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft but chose to join the Chiefs.

That was a decision that paid off for KC, as Taylor posted 59 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season. He also led the league with 22.8 yards per reception that campaign. The WR would go on to lead his respective league in receiving touchdowns (11) in 1967 and receiving yards (1,110) in 1971.

With the Chiefs, Taylor led the team in receiving in seven seasons, and like Hill, he played in two Super Bowls and won one while catching passes from Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson.

3 Dante Hall

A wide receiver in name only, the "X-Factor" was one of the most exciting players to ever put on a Chiefs jersey

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is where we’re going to get weird with the best Chiefs receivers of all time list. The next receiver on the list played for Kansas City for seven seasons and made 145 grabs for 1,615 yards and caught nine touchdowns.

So, how did Dante Hall make this list? Because while wide receiver was his official position on the roster, he was also one of the best kick returners in NFL history.

“The Human Joystick” was a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M in the 2000 NFL Draft and played in just five games as a rookie. However, his kick and punt return skills stood out, and in his sophomore season, he played 13 games, returning 75 total balls.

In 2002, Hall made his first of two Pro Bowls and earned Second-Team All-Pro as he had over 1,700 yards in total returns and took two punts and three kicks back to the house. A year later, he added a First-Team All-Pro nod to his resume while taking four returns to the end zone and leading the league in all-purpose yards with 2,446.

With 12,397 total punt and kick return yards, Hall is sixth-best all-time in that category, and his six kick return and six punt return TDs are good for fourth and ninth in league history, respectively.

4 Dwayne Bowe

Dwayne Bowe was good and may have been even better if he ever got to play with a star quarterback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The last two players on the Chiefs' best wide receivers of all-time list come down to two LSU WRs who couldn’t have been more different. The first is Dwayne Bowe, a physical, 6-foot-2, 221-pound pass-catcher who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Bowe played eight seasons in Arrowhead, making 532 receptions for 7,155 yards and scoring 44 touchdowns. His best season came in 2010 when he led the league with 15 scores and had a career-high 1,162 receiving yards. He made his one and only Pro Bowl that season and also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors behind First-Team selections Andre Johnson, Roddy White, and Reggie Wayne.

Kansas City was in a transitional period while Bowe was on the team. He played for four different head coaches in Herm Edwards, Todd Haley, Romeo Crennel, and Andy Reid, and worked with a ton of different QBs, including Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Tyler Thigpen, Quinn Gray, Matt Cassell, Tyler Palko, Kyle Orton, Brady Quinn, Chase Daniel, and Alex Smith.

Despite all the turnover and rough passing partners, Bowe was consistently solid in his career, amassing 7,155 receiving yards and 44 receiving touchdowns in a Chiefs uniform. And as he played in a great generation of wide receivers, he gets a slight nod over the next former LSU Tiger.

5 Carlos Carson

Another solid LSU receiver who played through some tough days in Kansas City

George Rose/Getty Images

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Carlos Carson, a fifth-round pick in the 1980 NFL Draft, is a polar opposite WR from Dwayne Bowe. Still, this former Bayou Bengal was also solid through dark days in KC. In nine and a half seasons with the Chiefs, Carson only made the playoffs once, which is one fewer appearance than Bowe.

Still, Carson’s numbers were solid, racking up 352 catches for 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had three 1,000-plus-yard seasons and made the Pro Bowl in both 1983 and 1987.

Like Bowe, Carson played for four head coaches — Marv Levy, John Mackovic, Frank Gansz, and Marty Schottenheimer — and just about as many bad quarterbacks (with apologies to the best QB he played with, Steve DeBerg).

