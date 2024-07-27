Highlights Some of the best players in football history have played in La Liga.

Lionel Messi takes top spot, edging out Cristiano Ronaldo.

Every player in the list played for either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

La Liga may have lost some of its shine in recent years, with the Premier League now clearly the most appealing league in the world to general football fans. However, over the years there's no doubt that Spain's top flight has boasted better players than England's.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane strutted their stuff in La Liga and never gave the Premier League a go, while Barcelona's midfield legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta spent the entirety of their careers in Europe at the Nou Camp. All five men feature high up in our list of the 11 greatest La Liga players of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: La Liga is the most successful league in Ballon d'Or history, with the award being won by a player playing in La Liga a record 24 times.

11 Raul

Real Madrid

When Raul left Real Madrid in 2010, he departed as the club's all-time top scorer as well as the player with the most appearances in the club's history. Raul retains the latter record, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have since both netted more goals for the club than the legendary former No.7.

Raul is Madrid through and through, having been born there and swapped Atletico Madrid's academy for Real's in 1992. He went on to turn out for the C Team and the B Team, before a 16-year spell in the first team, during which he won La Liga six times and the Champions League three times.

10 Ronaldinho

Barcelona

One of the most popular players of his generation, Ronaldinho routinely lit up football matches during his five-year spell at Barcelona. Famously a party boy, the Brazilian's peak did not last as long as others in this list, but at his best he was breathtakingly good.

Manchester United thought they were signing Ronaldinho in 2003 but he opted for the sun of Catalonia instead and United ended up with Cristiano Ronaldo as a consolation prize. Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 as well as FIFA's World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005.

9 Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Only Raul has made more appearances for Los Blancos than Iker Casillas, whose Bernabeu career also spanned 16 years. Casillas was the best goalkeeper in the world for much of his time at Madrid, and he might have ended up overtaking Raul's appearance tally were it not for his fall-out with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and endured a difficult relationship with Casillas, favouring Diego Lopez over him for a significant period during his three-year spell in charge. That was never going to affect the reputation of Casillas with Real Madrid's fans and he remains the greatest goalkeeper in La Liga history.

8 Sergio Ramos

Sevilla and Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos established himself as the best centre-back in the world during his time at Real Madrid, winning five La Liga titles and four European Cups during his spell with Los Merengues.

Ramos, who started his La Liga career at Sevilla and also spent the 2023-24 season back at his boyhood club, is known by a lot of fans for his poor disciplinary record, having been sent off 24 times during his Real Madrid career, but that does not take anything away from just how good a player he was.

7 Paco Gento

Racing Santander and Real Madrid

Left winger Paco Gento began his career in the 1950s, spending a year at Racing Santander before embarking on a near-two-decade career at Real Madrid. Gento, who passed away aged 88 in 2022, holds the record for most La Liga titles with six, while he also holds the record for the most European Cup final appearances with eight.

Gento won six of those - another record, but this time it is one he has to share, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez. Gento was voted by IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) as the greatest Spanish footballer and 30th greatest footballer of the 20th century.

6 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid

Regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, it might surprise some readers to see Zinedine Zidane only rank sixth in this list. However, when you see who ranks ahead of him, you might not have too many complaints.

Zidane was an exceptional footballer but it must be remembered that he only actually spent the final five years at Real Madrid, having spent the first 12 years of his career in France and Italy. Zidane's most memorable moment in a white shirt came in the 2002 Champions League final, when he scored a stunning winning goal against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow.

5 Alfredo Di Stefano

Real Madrid and Espanyol

A lot of football fans will never have seen footage of Alfredo Di Stefano playing, but all supporters are aware of just how revelant a name his is to the sport of football. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Raul have scored more goals for Madrid than the great Di Stefano.

Di Stefano won the Ballon d'Or twice during his time at Madrid, and on a team level he won eight La Liga titles and five European Cups. In 1989, Di Stefano was awarded the 'Super Ballon d'Or', an award given by France Football to the best player from the previous 30 years.

4 Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta, like Xavi and Lionel Messi, who are also in this list, is synonymous with Barcelona. The Spaniard is, of course, best known for his winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, but he earned his coin at Barcelona and was supreme for them over a 16-year spell in the first team.

Iniesta finished as the runner-up to Messi in the 2010 Ballon d'Or and finished third two years later after helping Spain to their third success major tournament triumph. Iniesta made over 600 appearances for Barcelona, winning La Liga nine times as well as four European Cups.

3 Xavi

Barcelona

Many football fans would have Xavi and Iniesta the other way around, and it is clearly a subjective matter, but someone has to come out on top in this rigid list and Xavi gets the nod here.

Xavi made close to 800 appearances for the Blaugrana and he has a similar trophy haul to Iniesta, winning the same amount of La Liga titles and European Cups as his partner in crime. For the best part of two decades, Xavi was Barcelona's midfield metronome and formed one third of the best midfield trios of all time alongside Iniesta and holding midfielder Sergio Busquets.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

The top two in this list is not up for debate, although the order might be. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will go down as two of the greatest players ever, and in most people's eyes they are the two greatest players ever.

Ronaldo earned the nickname Mr Champions League for his heroics as Real Madrid won four European Cups in five years between 2014 and 2018, and he scored countless goals in the competition's knockout stage. Ronaldo is the most popular sportsman on the planet, but there's a player who is even better than him.

1 Lionel Messi

Barcelona

To say Messi has a God-given talent and Ronaldo got to where he did by grafting would be reductive - you don't achieve what Messi has achieved without possessing an incredible will, and you don't do what Ronaldo has done without also being blessed with incredible natural ability.

Of the two, Messi has the edge. The pair won the same amount of European Cups as each other during their time in La Liga, while Messi won more Spanish league titles. Remarkably, Messi won six Ballon d'Ors at Barcelona to the four Ronaldo won at Madrid.