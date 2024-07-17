Highlights Minor offseason moves can reshape teams: Think Naji Marshall to the Mavericks or Malik Monk's extension with the Kings.

Underrated signings still happening: Gary Trent Jr. to the Bucks on a one-year deal is a crafty move for impactful players.

Free agents like Spencer Dinwiddie or Gordon Hayward could thrive with teams like the Grizzlies or Nuggets looking for a boost.

The NBA offseason is always a fun ride for basketball fans. There is so much player movement going on in the modern era that it is sometimes tough to keep up with everything going on.

Everyone will know about the big changes that happened this offseason, like Paul George joining the Philadelphia 76ers or Mikal Bridges being traded to the New York Knicks .

However, how many people are really in tune with all the minor moves that could prove major down the line? The addition of a player like Naji Marshall to the Dallas Mavericks or the Sacramento Kings locking up Malik Monk to an affordable extension are some of the more underrated moves of the offseason.

The craziest part of all this is that there are still a handful of free agents out on the open market who could be impactful players in the 2024-25 season. Look no further than the Milwaukee Bucks signing Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year contract as a great example of the kind of sneaky good additions that can still be made at this point of the season.

Even midway through July, there are still opportunities available. The following players can offer a positive boost to their next destination, and they will likely come at a bargain of a price.

5 Spencer Dinwiddie

Best Fit: Memphis Grizzlies

Spencer Dinwiddie and the Memphis Grizzlies certainly have one thing in common: they both had a tough 2023-24 season.

Spencer Dinwiddie – 2023-24 Stats PPG 10.5 RPG 2.7 APG 4.7 FG% 39.2 3P% 33.7

Dinwiddie spent a large part of this past season with the Brooklyn Nets , struggling with his efficiency as a starting guard for a terrible team. He was traded before the 2023-24 trade deadline to the Toronto Raptors , who bought out the rest of his contract.

The 31-year-old guard got an opportunity to join the L.A. Lakers in hopes of adding some punch to a team that was looking to make a push in the playoffs. Dinwiddie's time in Los Angeles was brutal.

Despite getting the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis , Dinwiddie continued to struggle with his efficiency. He averaged 6.8 points in 24.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The three-point percentage is not too bad, but overall, it was an underwhelming experience for him with the Lakers. He struggled even worse in the playoffs, failing to make much of an impact in the 14.6 minutes per game that he played.

The Grizzlies had an equally frustrating season. After being a perennial playoff team over the past few seasons, they became well acquainted with the hospital ward.

Memphis struggled with injuries all season long, and it resulted in them missing the playoffs. They capitalized on the opportunity to select in the lottery by filling their need for a starting center with the selection of Zach Edey .

The team will hope to re-establish themselves as playoff contenders in the upcoming season. They still lack guard depth, other than a 35-year-old Derrick Rose .

Dinwiddie has been a productive player in the past. The Grizzlies could take a chance on adding him to the roster, should they believe that 2023-24 was more of an outlier than the new norm for Dinwiddie.

4 Gordon Hayward

Best Fit: Denver Nuggets

Another player who had a tough 2023-24 season was Gordon Hayward . He was finally freed from the Charlotte Hornets , only to end up on an Oklahoma City Thunder team where he did not make much of an impact.

Gordon Hayward – 2023-24 Stats Category Hornets Thunder PPG 14.5 5.3 RPG 4.7 2.5 APG 4.6 1.6 FG% 46.8 45.3 3P% 36.1 51.7 MPG 31.9 17.2

Thunder general manager Sam Presti openly talked about regretting the move to acquire Hayward. He barely saw the court during the team's playoff run this season. The Thunder were eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by the eventual Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks .

Another team that was sent packing in the second round of the playoffs was the Denver Nuggets . They got bounced in seven games by the Minnesota Timberwolves .

The Nuggets saw their lack of depth exposed in a big way during the postseason. That situation has not gotten any better for them. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the team to join the Orlando Magic in free agency.

Denver has failed to make many considerable moves this offseason to address the issues that their roster has. Serious doubts are being raised about how the Nuggets stack up against the rest of the Western Conference contenders, who have all improved.

Hayward could provide some much-needed bench scoring for the team. If anyone is going to get the best out of him at this point of Hayward's career, it would be Nikola Jokic .

3 Precious Achiuwa

Best Fit: New York Knicks

It feels surprising that this deal has not gotten done yet. The Knicks are lacking some serious depth at the big man position after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder.

Precious Achiuwa – 2023-24 Stats PPG 7.6 RPG 6.6 SPG 0.6 BPG 0.9 FG% 50.1

Precious Achiuwa is not a perfect player, by any means, but he is by far and away the best free agent big man that is still available. On top of that, he is already familiar with the Knicks' system offensively and defensively.

The Knicks have reportedly been looking for options on the trade market to address the needs in the frontcourt. If nothing comes of their pursuits there, it makes a lot of sense for Achiuwa and the Knicks to reunite for next season.

New York is all-in on a championship push in the upcoming season. They are among the betting favorites to win next year's NBA title. As great as their offseason has been, it does not feel quite done just yet.

The Villanova Knicks should be a fun team to watch next year, but more dominoes need to fall into place before the season tips off. Adding a talented rebounder and defender like Achiuwa would be a very easy choice to make for New York.

2 Isaac Okoro

Best Fit: Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro showed some extremely positive signs of growth this past season. It remains surprising to see him still, technically, available as a restricted free agent.

Isaac Okoro – 2023-24 Stats PPG 9.4 RPG 3.0 SPG 0.8 FG% 49.0 3P% 39.1

Okoro has always been a talented perimeter defender for the Cleveland Cavaliers . However, the waiting process for Okoro always involved the anticipation of his offense catching up with his defense.

The 2023-24 season was a promising one in that regard. Okoro can still be inconsistent when it comes to the offensive side of the basketball court, but he displayed some considerable improvement as a three-point shooter.

Okoro shot the highest three-point percentage of his young career this past season. What makes that even more impressive is that he did it at an increased volume.

Okoro bumped up his three-point attempts from 2.3 per game in 2022-23 to 3.1 in the 2023-24 season. His percentage jumped up from 36.3 percent to 39.1 from beyond the arc.

There does not appear to be a rabid market for his services heading into the next season. This could mean that the Cavaliers have an opportunity to lock him up on a very team-friendly contract.

Unless a team emerges to potentially come together on a sign-and-trade for Okoro, it feels quite likely at this point that he will once again be suiting up for the Cavaliers in the upcoming season.

1 Tyus Jones

Best Fit: Orlando Magic

As mentioned previously, the Magic did a fantastic job by locking up Caldwell-Pope to a three-year deal in Orlando. Perhaps the two-time NBA champion felt like a bit of a consolation prize to the likes of George or Klay Thompson , but he should fit like a glove with the Magic.

There is still another need for the Magic that will likely need to be addressed before next season: playmaking. It just so happens there is still a really talented playmaker available on the free agent market.

Tyus Jones – 2023-24 Stats PPG 12.0 APG 7.3 TOV 1.0 FG% 48.9 3P% 41.4

Tyus Jones was a fantastic starting point guard for the Washington Wizards this past season. His assist to turnover ratio was as impressive as ever, operating as a very fundamentally-sound facilitator.

Jones also impressed as a three-point shooter in the 2023-24 season. The 41.4 percent that he shot from beyond the arc was the highest mark of his career.

The Wizards are heading towards a major youth movement and would likely be easy partners for a potential sign-and-trade. There should be little reason as to why the Magic should not capitalize on that opportunity.

Orlando ranked 22nd in the league during the regular season in offensive rating. They also ranked 28th overall for assists per game. The Magic may have an elite defensive unit, with the third-best defensive rating during the regular season, but their offense lacks some major creativity.

Caldwell-Pope should help improve those numbers in the 2024-25 season. Jones could elevate them far past their imaginations as a reliable, steady presence at the backup point guard position.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.