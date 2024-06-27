Highlights Tyus Jones is an underrated free agent, providing a solution for a reliable point guard position.

The Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs are potential fits for Jones, addressing playmaking and shooting needs.

Miami Heat could benefit from Jones' playmaking if Jimmy Butler stays, improving their offense.

Tyus Jones is one of the most underrated free agents in the upcoming class. The Washington Wizards guard has always been the model of stability, dating all the way back to his days with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jones can provide an excellent solution to any team looking for a reliable option at the point guard position. According to a report by Michael Scotto, there will certainly be teams paying close attention to the soon-to-be free agent this offseason.

Jones was making around $14 million during this past season with the Wizards. One would expect a potential increase to the price tag he commands for next season. The question becomes: who pays him?

Orlando Magic

Jones would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Magic

The Orlando Magic have been linked to a lot of high-profile free agents leading up to the offseason. Perhaps after they acquire someone like Paul George or Klay Thompson, they can turn their attention to addressing one of their team's biggest issues: playmaking.

Jones' Playmaking Stats From 2023-24 APG 7.3 TOV 1.0 AST% 34.6

The Magic ranked 22nd this past regular season in offensive rating. They were 13th out of the 16 teams once the NBA playoffs rolled around.

The core of the team is strong with budding superstar Paolo Banchero and great supporting pieces like Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and others. However, their offense simply lacks creativity as it stands, making it easy to scheme against once the postseason rolls around.

The Magic's calling card is their defense. They were third in the regular season and first in the postseason regarding their defensive rating.

Bringing in a playmaker of Jones' caliber could help bolster the offense to keep up with their elite defense. They should also have some tradable contracts that can be thrown together in a potential sign-and-trade.

San Antonio Spurs

A family reunion in Texas

The San Antonio Spurs already employ one Jones brother. Why not add another? All jokes aside, the fit with the Spurs makes sense. It seems whenever a discussion related to point guards comes up, the Spurs are always in the mix. To be fair, they should be.

The Spurs have a very clear need for the position and if they decide to make some magic happen on draft night, moving up in the draft by using their two lottery picks, they may still have a vacancy at that position that will need to be filled.

The Spurs are reportedly looking to offload Keldon Johnson, making the partnership for a sign-and-trade mutually beneficial for both sides.

Jones' Scoring Stats From 2023-24 PPG 12.0 FG% 48.9 3P% 41.4 TS% 57.8

On top of being a reliable playmaker who can consistently feed Victor Wembanyama, Jones can add the shooting threat that is desired around the French Phenom as well. Jones is coming off career-highs in not only his points per game, but also his field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and true shooting percentage.

One would imagine those numbers would be sustainable playing alongside the offensive threat of Wembanyama. This would be a great fallback option for the Spurs if they fail to land a star point guard on the trade market and the desire to acquire a proven guard over a draftee exists.

Miami Heat

If the rumored demise of the Heat is premature, they should be all in

A lot of what happens to the Miami Heat this offseason will be dictated by the situation revolving around Jimmy Butler. The Heat opened a lot of eyes about potential turmoil in Miami after their season ended and Butler was not around to participate.

If the rumors are louder than the actual turmoil transpiring internally and Miami intends to do what they always do, compete, Jones makes a lot of sense for the team.

Heat's Team Stats In 2023-24 Category Regular Season Playoffs Offensive Rating 21st 15th Defensive Rating 5th 12th Net Rating 17th 16th APG 18th 11th

The Heat had a rough outing in the playoffs, getting trounced by the Boston Celtics in five games. Throughout the regular season and postseason, their need for more playmaking on the roster was evident.

If Butler stays put and the Heat look to position themselves for a playoff run, adding a lead guard like Jones to help the cohesive flow of their offense would go a long way. The Heat are also not lacking in contracts to send back in a potential sign-and-trade. This potential move could smooth a lot over for them.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.