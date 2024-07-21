Highlights Gene Upshaw was a durable force on the Raiders' offensive line, earning multiple Pro Bowl nods.

Center Jim Otto was a crucial component of the Raiders' success in their early days.

Art Shell was a standout left tackle for the Raiders before twice leading the team as its head coach.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history. Al Davis created more than just a football team, a team, of course, that has also resided in Oakland and Los Angeles. He created a brand that stands for toughness, winning, and a little pinch of outlaw behavior.

That’s why on this list of the best Raiders players of all time, you’ll find that it’s loaded with unheralded tough guys and short on flash and finesse. That’s just the Raiders way, and a lot of players have lived that out over the years.

As a home for wayward NFL players, there are a lot of Raiders enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played only a brief portion of their careers in the Silver & Black. So, while Randy Moss, Warren Sapp, Richard Seymour, Ronnie Lott, and Rod Woodson all played for Al Davis’ team, their names will appear on other franchises’ best players lists.

The players who do make the list embody what it means to be a Raider, and while that’s not always sexy, it’s always pretty cool.

1 Gene Upshaw

Gene Upshaw was a leader and an Iron Man on some of the best offensive lines in league history

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This list of the best Raiders players of all time is heavy on linemen. Throughout the years, the now-Las Vegas-based franchise has boasted some of the best lines in the game, starting with their first Super Bowl team in 1967.

Prior to that year, the Raiders took a young left guard out of Texas A&M-Kingsville at No. 17 overall in the first round. That man was Gene Upshaw.

Upshaw started Week 1 as a rookie and went on to play 203 straight games for the Silver and Black, not missing a start until his final season in 1981. In those 14 seasons, Upshaw made seven Pro Bowl teams and earned five First-Team All-Pro nods.

In his decade and a half with the Raiders, his team made three Super Bowls and won two. And as part of one of the greatest O-line units of all time — including two players who you will read about below — Upshaw blocked for All-Pro QB Daryle Lamonica, Hall of Famer Kenny Stabler, and two-time Super Bowl champ Jim Plunkett.

All this led to Upshaw becoming the first full-time guard inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And while some of his teammates were hell-raisers off the field, Upshaw was a rabble-rouser as well, but in a very different way.

He was heavily involved with the NFLPA during his playing career, and shortly after his retirement, he became the organization’s executive director in 1983, a role which he held until his death in 2008. In that capacity, he fought NFL owners vigorously for player rights, including leading the 1987 strike.

2 Jim Otto

Center Jim Otto did the dirty work that made the Raiders franchise rise to the top in its early days

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Another Raiders offensive lineman to make this list is center Jim Otto. He went to “The U” well before it was cool and joined the Raiders in the 1960 AFL Draft, a draft that involved picking players’ names out of a box, not drafting in order.

No matter how he got to Oakland, the Raiders were sure glad he did. Otto quickly became the best center of his day, racking up 12 Pro Bowls and 10 First-Team All-Pro selections in his 15 seasons playing in The Bay.

In addition to being a fantastic center, Otto was an Iron Man as well. He didn’t miss a game his entire career, starting 210 consecutive games. During that time, the Raiders won an AFL championship and played in a Super Bowl.

From 1970 to 1974, Otto was part of one of the best lines in league history, with Gene Upshaw and the next player on this list, Art Shell, lining up to the left of him.

3 Art Shell

Before becoming Raiders head coach (twice), Art Shell was a pretty terrific left tackle

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The third Hall of Famer who lined up on the left side of the Raiders line in the early 1970s was Art Shell. A third-round pick out of Maryland-Eastern Shore in the 1968 draft, Shell didn’t become the regular starter at left tackle until 1970, but once he did, he was there to stay.

Shell started 169 games in his 15 years with the Raiders, earning eight Pro Bowl nods and making First-Team All-Pro twice. He was also a two-time Super Bowl champion, helping both John Madden and Tom Flores win rings.

While it doesn’t exactly count toward his inclusion as one of the Raiders’ best players of all time, Shell also coached the Silver and Black to a 56-52 record over seven non-consecutive seasons (1989-1994, 2006). This included three trips to the playoffs and the 1990 Coach of the Year Award.

4 Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen carried the Raiders' offense for a time in the 1980s, which is why he is the only skill-position player on this list

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The lone skill player on this list, Marcus Allen ran all over defenses for the 1980s Raiders, racking up yards and awards along the way.

A first-round pick of the LA Raiders in 1982 out of USC, Allen rushed for just 697 yards as a rookie. But with 401 receiving yards as well, he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 1,098. He also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) and total touchdowns (14) on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Allen would go on to make five of his six career Pro Bowls with the Raiders and both of his First-Team All-Pro squads. In 1983, he helped the Raiders reach the Super Bowl, and took home Super Bowl MVP honors in the win, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-9 blowout of the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

The former Trojan also won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Award in 1985, rushing for a league-leading 1,759 yards and going for 2,314 yards from scrimmage.

While it never resulted in winning the big one, most Raiders fans will fondly remember Allen’s final years in the Silver and Black, when he became one half of arguably the most electric backfield in NFL history from 1987 to 1990.

That’s when Allen and Bo Jackson made up an incredible thunder-and-lightning combination that propelled the team to an AFC Championship Game appearance in 1990.

5 Howie Long

The best Raiders defensive player of all time is also one of the best 3-4 DEs in league history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Offense dominates his list of the greatest Raiders players of all time, but the franchise has had some incredible defenses and defensive players over the years. The best of these played from 1981 to 1993 and made the Hall of Fame: Howie Long.

Long came into the NFL from Villanova, a school known better for its basketball than its football, as a third-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Long played defensive end in the Raiders' 3-4 defense, creating havoc inside and picking up more sacks than most players at the position. He had 91.5 sacks in 13 seasons, including three consecutive years (1983-85) with double-digit QB takedowns.

In ’85, he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary.

Long ultimately won one Super Bowl and made the Hall of Fame in 2000. Since his playing career ended, Long has become a successful actor and NFL pundit, and two of his sons have played in the league.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.