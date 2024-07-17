Highlights Marcus Allen is the Raiders' all-time leader in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Mark van Eeghen won a pair of Super Bowls with the Raiders and left the organization as its all-time leading rusher.

Clem Daniels joined the Raiders in 1961 and was the AFL's all-time leading rusher.

The team currently known as the Las Vegas Raiders has been on the receiving end of some of the most unlucky (perhaps unfortunate depending on who you ask) events in NFL history.

From Franco Harris' famed Immaculate Reception that jumpstarted the Pittsburgh Steelers' dynasty to the infamous "Tuck Rule Game" that launched Tom Brady’s career, it’s safe to say the Raiders have had their share of misfortune.

With that being said, the Raiders are far from a tragic organization that is defined by its failures. Instead, they were a model franchise in the 20th century and won three Super Bowls. Even though the team has regressed in recent decades, no one can take away its history and the great players that were a part of it.

The Raiders have employed several high-profile running backs over the years, specifically ones who embrace physicality and versatility.

1 Marcus Allen

Allen was an all-time great Raider talent

It’s a crying shame that Marcus Allen finished his career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was the most gifted runner in franchise history and thought to be a Raider for life during his time in Los Angeles.

Allen, who was taken by the Raiders out of USC with the 10th overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, made five Pro Bowls in his first six seasons, including 1985, when he led the league in rushing yards with 1,759.

Surprisingly, he only eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards three times in his career and failed to do so after his fourth season. This would’ve been a great blemish on his resume had he not provided so much value as a receiver. Allen caught 587 passes in his career and 446 with the Raiders.

The San Diego native did a little bit of everything with Los Angeles. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1982, a Super Bowl in the 1983 season, and NFL MVP in 1985. Unfortunately, things soured between Allen and owner Al Davis, leading to the two sides parting ways after the 1992 season.

Playing for the rival Chiefs certainly hurt Allen’s standing with the Raiders and something that some fans still hold against him to this day. But nothing can take away from his franchise records of 8,545 rushing yards and 79 rushing touchdowns. Factor in his pass-catching ability, and Allen is miles ahead of every other Raiders running back.

2 Mark van Eeghen

The two-time Super Bowl winner prided himself on his physicality

Drafted in the third round in 1974, Mark van Eeghen became the Raiders featured back in 1976 after sitting behind fellow Colgate alumnus Marv Hubbard.

He immediately thrived in his new role and registered three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He was a punishing runner, but he was an equally willing blocker, opening up lanes in the run game and taking on blitzers on passing downs.

Although he didn’t make a Pro Bowl either season, van Eeghen was a key contributor to both of the Super Bowl-winning teams in 1976 and 1980 and rushed for a total of 153 yards in his two Super Bowl appearances.

He left Oakland following the 1981 season as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 5,907 yards and was eventually passed by Allen.

3 Clem Daniels

Daniels was the franchise’s first big-time rusher

It can be argued that Clem Daniels began the lineage of Raiders power running backs, joining the franchise in 1961, only one season after the team was founded. The Prairie View A&M product spent his first two years with the Raiders getting his feet wet before finally earning the full-time starting nod in 1963.

That season, Daniels led the AFL in rushing yards with 1,099 and yards from scrimmage with 1,784. In addition to his running, Daniels was a prominent part of the Raiders passing game and had a penchant for making plays after the catch. He finished his career with 16.3 yards per reception, a figure that would be considered impressive by wide receiver standards, let alone for a running back.

This versatility allowed Daniels to finish in the top five in yards from scrimmage in five consecutive years, and he was easily one of the best backs in the league. He ran for 5,103 yards, the most in AFL history, and 30 touchdowns with the Raiders and paved the way for future greats.

4 Josh Jacobs

Jacobs showed glimpses of greatness with the Raiders

The Raiders selected Josh Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and immediately inserted him into the starting lineup. Despite lacking elite speed and athleticism, he was successful from day one and ran for 1,150 yards in 13 games.

The Alabama product’s decisive and patient running style led to an outstanding 2022 season that saw him lead the league in rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053), resulting in a First-Team All-Pro selection. However, Jacobs’ middling athleticism and playmaking ability made him reliant on offensive line play.

He wasn't able to bounce runs to the outside if a defensive lineman had shot the A- or B-gap, nor was he physical enough to break tackles from multiple defenders consistently. Jacobs would occasionally sit and wait on a running lane that would never open, resulting in a minimal gain.

Jacobs perfectly exemplified a back who was richer in football IQ and instincts than raw physical ability. In his five seasons with the Raiders, he logged 5,545 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns and made two Pro Bowls before leaving for the Green Bay Packers in free agency in 2024.

5 Marv Hubbard

Hubbard personified toughness in a way that few others have

Fullback Marv Hubbard was a tone-setter in Oakland and used his hard-nosed running style to wear down defenses. Head coach John Madden took note of Hubbard’s tenacious running and made it a point to get him involved early.

How Madden saw it, Hubbard’s usage would call for heavier sets from the opposition and soften them up, opening up opportunities for Ken Stabler and the passing attack.

This strategy paid dividends and helped the Raiders make the postseason in Hubbard’s final years with the franchise in the mid-1970s. In addition to the early touches, the Colgate alum’s toughness also came in handy in late-game situations. As a downhill runner, he would often be used to chew the clock in the final minutes of games.

Hubbard made three Pro Bowls with the Raiders and ran for 4,544 yards and 23 touchdowns with the team. While he wasn’t a part of the Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning team, as he sat out the entire 1976 season due to injury, he helped get the franchise on the right track and was awarded a ring by the franchise anyway.

