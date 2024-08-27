Key Takeaways Tim Brown is the Raiders' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Fred Biletnikoff was a standout wide receiver at the college level and was strong at the professional level as well.

Cliff Branch's speed translated well to the NFL, and he helped the Raiders to multiple Super Bowl wins.

The Las Vegas Raiders . The Silver and Black. The outlaw pirate ship of the NFL . Al Davis’ iconic franchise can go by many monikers (in many cities), and one you can add is the home of great wide receivers.

Over the years, the Raiders have had a lot of great players come through their doors on both sides of football. The most heralded of the bunch are mostly quarterbacks and guys who played in the trenches.

However, the Raiders have a sneaky good history of WRs as well, with some seminal figures having played for the team, including the greatest of all time. So, let’s dive right into this list of the best Raiders wide receivers in history.

1 Tim Brown

For almost two decades, Tim Brown was the wide receiver the Raiders relied on most

Tim Brown made history at Notre Dame, becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy, and followed that up with a 17-year NFL career, during which he became the best Raiders wide receiver of all time.

Brown was the No. 6 overall pick of the 1988 NFL Draft and had a Pro Bowl season out of the gates, recording 43 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He also led the league in kick returns (41), kick return yards (1,089), kick return touchdowns (one), yards per return (26.8), and all-purpose yards (2,317).

However, it was the return game that presented Brown with a major setback. He tore ligaments in his knee while returning a punt in Week 1 of the 1989 campaign, and it took him two full seasons to return to full strength.

Finally back to being himself in 1991, Brown returned to the Pro Bowl, although it was more so on the strength of his return game. Two years later, Brown fully established himself as a WR1, gaining 1,180 yards to make another Pro Bowl, the first of seven in a nine-year period. In that stretch, he would go over 1,000 yards eight times and lead the league in receptions with 104 in 1997.

Brown was released following the 2003 season and signed for one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . He left the Raiders with 1,070 catches, 14,734 receiving yards, and 99 receiving touchdowns, all franchise records that still stand today.

2 Fred Biletnikoff

If you recognize the name Fred Biletnikoff, it is probably because he was so good at Florida State in the 1960s that the award for the best wide receiver in college football is now known as the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

The Pennsylvania native wasn’t too shabby in pro football, either. He was a second-round pick in the 1965 AFL Draft and played all 14 of his AFL/NFL seasons with the Raiders. He caught 598 balls in that time for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns while making six Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro squads.

Biletnikoff retired nearly five decades ago, yet the numbers he put up still hold up even with the proliferation of the passing game these days. He is still second to Tim Brown in every major receiving category.

3 Cliff Branch

In true Raiders fashion, the team drafted a WR who was less than a half-second slower than Usain Bolt

In the least surprising news ever, there is a player on the best Raiders wide receivers of all time list who was also a bona fide track star. In addition to playing football at Colorado, Cliff Branch was also a sprinter, competing in the 100- and 200-meter events, which are the crown jewels of track and field speed races.

In 1972, Branch set an NCAA 100m record, running a 10.0-second race. For context, Usain Bolt’s world record in that event is 9.58 seconds.

As the Raiders were wont to do in the Al Davis days, they took a flyer on Branch as a fourth-round pick in 1972. During his first two NFL seasons, Branch had just 22 catches for 331 yards combined. However, he had a massive breakout in Year 3, as many star WRs do, and he led the league in receiving yards (1,092) and receiving touchdowns (13).

From 1974 to 1977, Branch made four straight Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro squads in four seasons. Most importantly, he was a key piece of the Raiders teams that won Super Bowls in the 1976, 1980, and 1983 seasons.

Branch retired following the 1985 season after 14 years with the Raiders and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

4 Jerry Rice

The GOAT didn't exactly GOAT on the east side of the Bay, but Jerry Rice was sneaky good in Oakland

Jerry Rice is the greatest receiver in NFL history by any measure, but of course, every fan thinks of him as a San Francisco 49ers legend. Rice played 16 seasons on the west side of San Francisco Bay before moving to the East Bay for three-plus seasons in Oakland.

And the thing is, like Joe Montana on the Kansas City Chiefs or Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards, most people — either consciously or unconsciously — tend to forget Rice made that move.

However, despite being 39 when he got to Oakland, Rice was pretty good for the Raiders. He had over 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons and even made the Pro Bowl and earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod in his second.

All told, in 54 games, played mostly in his 40s, Rice had 243 catches for 3,286 yards and 18 touchdowns. That’s why he’s the best to ever do it.

5 Amari Cooper

For a short stretch, Amari Cooper was one of the best young WRs in the game while with the Raiders

In more recent times, Amari Cooper rapidly moved up the list of the best Raiders wide receivers of all time despite only spending three and a half seasons in Oakland.

The No. 4 overall pick out of Alabama in 2015, Cooper was excellent as a rookie, catching 72 balls for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl that year and finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Todd Gurley and Jameis Winston.

Cooper is still 17th in Raiders history in touchdowns with 19 and fifteenth in yards and receptions at 3,183 and 225, respectively. He also made the Pro Bowl in three of the four years he was in the Bay Area.

The former Crimson Tide wideout was ultimately traded to the Dallas Cowboys . It was partly because he wanted more money than the Raiders wanted to give him, but Cooper did struggle with drops at times early in his career. Still, the talent and production were both pretty impressive in such a short period of time.

