Highlights The evolution of the left-back position has seen some true greats of the game emerge over the years.

Milan's Paolo Maldini, one of the trailblazers of the position, features on the list following a glittering career at Milan.

Modern greats such as Ashley Cole, Roberto Carlos and Marcelo also feature after trophy-laden careers.

In football’s tactical innovations, no position has experienced such a makeover in the last few decades as the full-back. A role that used to be as simplistic as its name now has players affecting the game further forward than ever before.

Centre-backs like Paolo Maldini have shuffled out wide adeptly, with a re-emerging trend showing in the Premier League’s elite, such as Arsenal and Manchester City. Whilst the Brazilian duo of Marcelo and Roberto Carlos have been the modern benchmark for the high-flying full-back on the left hand side. All will feature, but where? As GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 left-backs in football history, with a couple of key factors being taken into account, including:

League honours

Individual awards

Longevity

Clean sheets

Assists

10 Best Left-Backs in Football History Rank Player 1 Paolo Maldini 2 Paul Breitner 3 Giacinto Facchetti 4 Ruud Krol 5 Roberto Carlos 6 Marcelo 7 Ashley Cole 8 Antonio Cabrini 9 Denis Irwin 10 Andy Robertson

10 Andrew Robertson

Clubs played for: Queen's Park, Dundee United, Hull City, Liverpool

Since signing from Hull City for a modest fee of £8 million, Robertson has catapulted himself into the group of the finest defenders in world football during his seven years at Liverpool. With only five players making more Liverpool appearances under Jurgen Klopp, Robertson's consistency has proven invaluable, helping the Reds win the Champions League, Club World Cup and the Premier League title in 2020.

The Scottish captain's renowned reliability and dynamism as a full-back, along with his ability to contribute both in attack and defence, makes him one of the most dependable players to grace his position.

Andrew Robertson's Premier League Record Appearances 275 Assists 59 Clean Sheets 78

9 Denis Irwin

Clubs played for: Leeds United, Oldham Athletic, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Like Robertson, being a lynchpin of one of the most successful sides in club football holds significant weight. The same applies to Denis Irwin and his 12-year stay at Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

Irwin amassed 682 appearances in a club career that marked him as the most successful Irish footballer in history with 19 trophies, the same as clubmate Roy Keane, including a historic treble in 1998-99. The Irishman played with an efficiency unique to his generation, famed for his two-footedness and coined ‘Eight Out of Ten Denis’, his consistency was unmatched. Irwin also earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions and is an inductee of the English Football Hall of Fame.

Denis Irwin's Premier League Record Appearances 328 Assists 25 Premier League medals 7 (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001)

8 Antonio Cabrini

Clubs played for: Cremonese, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna

"Antonio Cabrini was one of my points of reference; he was fantastic and, at the time, he was a modern full-back with his intelligence and his ability to make attacking runs up the flank."

Those were the words of the great Paolo Maldini on Antonio Cabrini, one of the great Italian defenders to emerge out of his generation. The mercurial defender was part of a formidable period of Italian football for club and country, specifically with Juventus, as he hoovered up European and domestic honours.

For Italy, despite being the first player to miss a penalty in a World Cup final, Cabrini is regarded as one of the best to don the Azzurri shirt. The recipient of the FIFA Young Player Award at the 1978 finals, Cabrini was part of the winning team in the 1982 edition in Spain, starting in the final against West Germany.

Antonio Cabrini's Career Record Appearances 545 Assists 17 Notable Honours European Cup (1985), Cup Winners' Cup (1984), FIFA World Cup (1982), UEFA Cup (1977)

7 Ashley Cole

Clubs played for: Arsenal, Crystal Palace (loan) Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy, Derby County

There are not many who can cross the London divide and remain respected by Chelsea and Arsenal fans, but Ashley Cole can. He spent seven seasons as an Arsenal first-team player, during which time he established himself as the league’s best full-back, particularly in the club’s "Invincibles" season in 2003-04. A couple of years later, he made the controversial switch to Chelsea and extended his recognition to the rest of the world.

In west London, he expanded his illustrious trophy cabinet with two European titles: the Champions League in 2012, and the Europa League the season after. Blessed with physical gifts, Cole was a defensive menace for any wide player in world football.

Ashley Cole's Premier League Record Appearances 385 Assists 31 Clean Sheets 147 Honours Premier League (2002, 2004, 2010)

6 Marcelo

Clubs played for: Fluminense, Real Madrid, Olympiacos

Since his debut in 2005, Marcelo has been the epitome of the modern full-back. Despite his slight defensive deficiencies, he possesses a creative arsenal that places him among the most proficient technicians in football history. Marcelo marauded infield for Real Madrid with a touch and low centre of gravity that never looked out of place in advanced areas.

His 156 goal contributions in 641 games back up any statement on Marcelo's abilities. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sidekick, Marcelo’s part in multiple dominant iterations of Los Blancos earned him a regular spot in FIFA FIFPro World XIs, and he is still going at Fluminense.

Marcelo's Career Record Appearances 641 Goals 50 Assists 106 European Honours UEFA Champions League (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

5 Roberto Carlos

Clubs played for: Uniao Sao Joao Esporte Clube, Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anji, Odisha

Before Marcelo, there was Roberto Carlos. A bullet of a footballer with frightening speed and a hammer-like left foot, the Brazilian felt like a player made in a video game. The collection of tapes showing his free-kick prowess, for which he is well-known, including his renowned 'banana strike' from 40 yards against France in 1997, doesn’t do justice to how complete of a player he was.

A trophy-laden career for various clubs and his country, Brazil, as well as the longevity to boast, only Cafu (142) and Dani Alves (126) achieved more caps for Selecao than Carlos (125). Carlos could perhaps have translated his game to the modern-day as well as any other left-back from years gone by.

Roberto Carlos' Career Record Career Appearances 756 Career Goals 97 Career Assists 145 International Honuors World Cup (2002) Copa América (1997, 1999)

4 Ruud Krol

Clubs played for: Ajax, Vancouver Whitecaps, Napoli, Cannes

Ruud Krol is one of the early products of Dutch football innovations. A player who could play anywhere expertly, the Ajax legend exuded confidence and composure with and without the ball. One of the stars of the Amsterdam club's superior reign in the 1970s, Krol went on to win three European Cups in a row.

He is seen as a person who encapsulated Dutch football better than most. Internationally, Krol played 83 times for the Netherlands, including in the World Cup finals of 1974 and 1978, captaining his country in the latter against Argentina.

Ruud Krol's Career Record Career Appearances 584 Career Assists 57 League Honours Eredivisie (1970, 1972, 1973, 1977, 1979, 1980) European Honours European Cup (1971, 1972, 1973)

3 Giacinto Facchetti

Clubs played for: Inter Milan

As stylish defenders go, Facchetti was seen as the embodiment of them. His hair was slicked back, his shirt neatly tucked in and barely breaking a sweat as his lanky 6ft3 frame cantered through the pitch whilst equally laid back off it. A one-club man who made 476 appearances for Inter Milan, Facchetti has often been cited as a player ahead of his time and one to be remembered for decades to come.

Inter retired their No. 3 shirt in honour of Facchetti. As well as being a key figure in Italy’s 1968 European Championship-winning side based on the ‘Catenaccio’ style of defensive graft, he was a runner-up in the 1965 Ballon d'Or to Eusebio.

Giacinto Facchetti's Career Record Appearances 637 Goals 76 Assists 3 International Honours European Championships (1968)

2 Paul Breitner

Clubs played for: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Eintracht Braunschweig

Another Ballon d'Or runner-up, Breitner is considered an on-and off-field revolutionary and one of the understated stars in the West Germany side that dominated international football in the early 1970s. Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer are acknowledged as two of the greatest players of their generation and Breitner was up there with them.

A dashing player, at full-back or occasionally in midfield, Breitner peaked early while at Bayern Munich in his first spell and then at Real Madrid, where he was at the very apex of the game. A regular in World XIs as well as being voted German Footballer of the Year in 1981.

Paul Breitner's Career Record Appearances 489 Goals 131 League Honoyrs Bundesliga (1972, 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981) LaLiga (1975, 1976) International Honours World Cup (1974) European Championships (1972)

1 Paolo Maldini

Clubs played for: AC Milan

As far as the ranking factors go, there is only one clear winner. Paolo Maldini is regarded as not only the best left-back of all time but also the flag-bearer for defenders in general. The Italian’s glittering honours list places him as one of the most decorated players to play the beautiful game.

A perfect figure of consistency, Maldini's career spans a remarkable 25 years, which makes him the holder of a cluster of records and the best left-back in football history. To be among the greatest players to ever come from Italy is an achievement in itself with the abundance of talent the nation has produced.

Paolo Maldini's Career Record Appearances 901 Individual awards Ballon d'Or: third place (1994, 2003) European Honours Champions League (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007) League Honours Serie A (1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004)

