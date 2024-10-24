Key Takeaways Full-backs play diverse tactical roles - from providing attack to acting as central defenders or midfielders.

The top left-backs in world football vary in attributes - from high output to defensive security.

Josko Gvardiol and Theo Hernandez are among the best left-sided full-backs in the world.

With the rise of the inverted full-back and the return to the traditional defensive full-back in football in recent years, complementing the modern marauding iteration of this position, comparing players in this area of the pitch has become significantly more difficult. Depending on the way the coach chooses to deploy them, full-backs come in many different shapes and sizes, tasked with many different tactical roles and responsibilities.

Perhaps the most tactically variable position on the pitch nowadays, some managers like their full-backs to be an extra piece of the attack, providing relentless overlapping runs and influencing the game in the final third. Others prefer their full-backs to essentially operate as a wide auxiliary centre-back, while others have a preference for them acting as central midfielders in possession.

Most coaches like to use a combination of the three, which has resulted in the elite left-backs in world football boasting very different attributes. From the exceptional output and productivity of Alex Grimaldo to the defensive solidity and supreme ability on the ball of Josko Gvardiol, many different, but equally impressive, left-backs have emerged in recent years.

Taking the following ranking factors into consideration when compiling a list, we’ve taken a deep dive into the current crop of left-backs available and made a list of the top 10 – ranked from best to worst.

Ranking Factors

Longevity

Trophies

Goals

Assists

Defensive Ability

Passing Ability

Clean Sheets

Individual Awards

Best Left-Back in World Football Right Now Rank Player Club 1 Theo Hernandez AC Milan 2 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 3 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 4 Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen 5 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan 6 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 7 Andy Robertson Liverpool 8 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain 9 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 10 Destiny Udogie Tottenham

1 Theo Hernandez

AC Milan and France

One of the most eye-catching full-backs in world football, Theo Hernandez has arguably established himself as the best left-back on the planet in recent years. First choice for the French national team, he's become a staple figure in a resurgent Milan side that won Serie A back in 2022 and have been competing for the Italian title for several years now.

Known for his marauding overlapping runs, Hernandez is one of the most productive defenders in Europe, contributing to nine league goals last season. While certainly defensively secure, his composure in his deliveries and cut-backs from wide areas is what sets him apart from most in his position.

So effective as an attacking outlet, Paulo Fonseca, and Stefano Pioli before him, have almost built their attacks around Hernandez's ability to drive in-field and contribute to the forward line's functionality consistently.

2 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City and Croatia

Having developed as a centre-back and deployed as one for Croatia and RB Leipzig, the speed at which Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol has adapted to playing out wide is astonishing. After a somewhat ropey start in a Sky Blue shirt, he's improved to the extent that he's utterly worthy of his prominent place on this list.

Typically astute in defensive situations, and part of one of the most formidable back-lines in the world, it's what the 22-year-old has added in possession and in the final third that has likely surprised many. An expert passer, capable of breaking lines and distributing with accurate long passes, Gvardiol has also developed a knack for scoring spectacular goals, netting seven times since April, some of which were pivotal strikes in ensuring City lifted the Premier League title in May.

3 Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich and Canada

Similarly to Gvardiol, Alphonso Davies transitioned from a different position earlier in his career to becoming one of the most accomplished left-backs in the world. Previously a winger, the Canadian has been repurposed as an explosive full-back and has been ever-present in this role in Bayern's recent Bundesliga dominance and Champions League triumph in 2020.

However, he's perhaps unfairly dismissed as purely being an offensive wing-back who adds significant threat in the final third due to his pace and as a one-on-one specialist due to this acceleration. In actual fact, Davies is one of the most complete full-backs in the game. His passing is expressive and accurate, his defensive positioning is immaculate and his dribbling in tight spaces is reminiscent of an elusive, technically gifted number 10.

4 Alex Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen and Spain

While largely deployed as a wing-back, with a back three behind him, Grimaldo's absurd output throughout his career, and particularly in the last 12 months, means he simply cannot be ignored. Scoring 12 goals and registering 20 assists in all competitions last season represents a truly spectacular return for a full-back, and his contributions aided Bayer Leverkusen in their invincible Bundesliga campaign.

Grimaldo's flair and poise in the final third are superior to most wingers, and his diminutive movement and bursts down the touchline make for a breathtaking watch at times. Xabi Alonso's cultured left-wing-back essentially dominates the entire left-hand side of the pitch by himself.

5 Federico Dimarco

Inter Milan and Italy

Another whose impact in the final third supersedes what most of his fellow full-backs are capable of, Dimarco's emergence as a marauding left-back, has elevated Inter's attacking threat to a different level and subsequently led to Simone Inzaghi's side comfortably winning Serie A last season. His wand of a left foot is the source of a large portion of Inter's chance creation and led to five goals and six assists last season.

Defensively, the Italian has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, dependable when isolated with tricky wingers in wide areas and commanding in aerial battles. Inzaghi's trust in him to fulfill different tactical roles, varying from sitting as a ball recycler and distributor to playing as an advanced outlet hugging the touchline, demonstrates his obscenely high level.

6 Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid and France

The heir to Marcelo's throne, Ferland Mendy, has perhaps gone under the radar since arriving at Real Madrid in 2019. Winning three league titles and two Champions League trophies, the Frenchman's been at the heart of Los Blancos' recent success but hasn't quite received the plaudits he should have merited for his involvement.

His exceptional defensive nous is arguably his most impressive attribute, while his machine-like running style and athleticism allow him to support Real Madrid's attack, and thus means Carlo Ancelotti's narrow formation further up the pitch isn't left without width. To elevate himself to the level just above him, greater productivity in the final third is needed, although Madrid's plethora of attacking quality means he isn't burdened with this responsibility.

7 Andy Robertson

Liverpool and Scotland

Recently surpassing 300 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, £7 million signing Andy Robertson may be one of the great bargains of the modern era. A rip-roaring, effervescent left-back, in the archetypal mould of the generation he grew up in, Robertson's assist record speaks for itself.

Before teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold soared past his record, the Scotsman laid on more goals for his teammates than any other defender in Premier League history. While he may now be past the peak of his powers, Robertson is still a dependable full-back on his day, and amongst the best in the world in his position.

8 Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

Technically clean, the ball sticks to Nuno Mendes' feet like glue, while he's also been named as one of the fastest players in the Champions League. His pristine close control means PSG players feel comfortable feeding him the ball in difficult situations, knowing he'll emerge with it intact.

With the electric Achraf Hakimi operating on the opposite flank, Mendes is often tasked by Luis Enrique to be the more conservative full-back, meaning his output in the final third doesn't look overly impressive, but his stability has ultimately provided the French giants with the platform to secure three successive Ligue 1 titles.

For Portugal this summer in the Euros, given the license to express himself to a great extent under Roberto Martinez, he showcased his exciting offensive abilities, overlapping AC Milan's Raphael Leao to create a dynamic left-hand side for the Navigators.

9 Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal and Italy

Perhaps a surprise inclusion to many, given the relative recency of his ascent to the top of the game, but Riccardo Calafiori has already taken the Premier League by storm. Mostly deployed as a centre-back for former club Bologna, the Italian has adapted seamlessly to being utilised as a left-back under Mikel Arteta.

Comfortable in all areas of the pitch, whether he's inverting into midfield, isolated one-on-one with a tricky winger or getting to the byline and clipping in a cross, Calafiori's all-action, boisterous personality is reflected in his playing style. A small sample size and the lack of silverware on his CV is all that is preventing the 22-year-old from rising up this list and breaching the established upper echelons of talent in this position.

10 Destiny Udogie

Tottenham and Italy

Spending two seasons on loan at Udinese before being blooded into Ange Postecoglou's set-up was perhaps the smartest way to integrate Destiny Udogie into the Premier League limelight. Still raw in certain aspects of his game, the 21-year-old has both the athletic capabilities and the intelligence to find himself higher up this list as he continues his gradual development.

Instructed to step into midfield regularly, Udogie's composure on the ball allows him to progress at a high volume, supporting Tottenham's lone six. Competent defending in his box, and recovering when the ball is played in behind Spurs' high line, the Italian has all the attributes to reach the summit of the game.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.