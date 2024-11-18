British football has had the pleasure of birthing some of the most formidable and talented left-footed players the sport has witnessed in action. Many of England, Wales, and Scotland's heroes have been either reliable left-backs or exhilarating left-footed wingers.

There was nothing quite like watching Gareth Bale race down the wing for the Welsh before firing home a jaw-dropping 25-yard strike. Three Lions supporters felt relieved every time Ashley Cole was named at left-back against some of European football's greats and usually got the better of them.

Here, we rank the top 10 best left-footed British football players in history, including those who worked on their right to improve their all-round game.

Ranking Factors

Ability

Legacy defining moments

Achievements

Importance to their nation

Related 10 Best Right-Footed Players in British Football History [Ranked] Featuring Harry Kane to George Best, here are the 10 greatest right-footed players in British football history.

10 Robbie Fowler

Nation: England

Robbie Fowler is one of the most potent goalscorers in British football history, a proper marksman who wreaked havoc in the box. Until Mohamed Salah dethroned him in April 2023, the Liverpool legend held the record for left-footed goals scored in the English top flight with 105. He was the perfect partner for fellow right-footed attackers such as Michael Owen.

Fowler was a fox in the box, with pace, instinctive finishing, and impressive technical ability that helped him excel at club and international levels. He debuted for England in March 1996 and earned 26 caps, managing seven goals and three assists. If it weren't for the plethora of attacking talent available to the Three Lions at the time, he'd have been more prominent.

Robbie Fowler Statistics British Clubs Liverpool, Man City, Leeds United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers International Caps 26 International Goals 7 International Assists 3

9 Andy Robertson

Nation: Scotland

Liverpool fans know all about Andy Robertson's left foot and just how creative it can be. The Glaswegian is the second-best assisting defender in Premier League history with 59 in 285 games, which includes his start at Hull City. He's also been one of Scotland's most important players in a period in which they qualified for Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

Related 10 Greatest Left-Backs in Premier League History [Ranked] The 10 best left-backs in the history of the Premier League have been ranked in order.

Robertson, the Tartan Army's captain, is reliable defensively and has a relentless work ethic that has helped his nation, including a 2-0 win over newly crowned European champions Spain in 2023. He's established himself as one of Scottish football's all-time greats and one of the best left-backs to grace the Premier League.

Andy Robertson Statistics British Clubs Liverpool, Hull City, Dundee United, Queen's Park International Caps 74 International Goals 3 International Assists 10

8 Jim Baxter

Nation: Scotland

Jim Baxter is another Scotland hero whose stylish and agile exploits at left-half gave him the nickname 'Slim Jim'. The Rangers icon cared for the ball when in possession, boasting exemplary touch, balance and vision. He also riled up the opposition with showboating, including doing Keepie-uppies in a 3-2 win against then-world champions England in 1967.

Sir Alex Ferguson glowingly analysed Baxter's performance in that game by explaining it 'could have been set to music'. Born in Hill of Beath, the tricky left-half's club career includes spells at Ibrox and Nottingham Forest in the English First Division. He was a three-time Scottish title winner and earned 34 caps for the Tartan Army, posting three goals and one assist. His cockiness made for a larger-than-life footballing talent who passed away in April 2001.

Jim Baxter Statistics British Clubs Rangers, Nott Forest, Sunderland, Raith Rovers International Caps 34 International Goals 3 International Assists 1

7 Chris Waddle

Nation: England

Chris Waddle was perhaps the most ambidextrous of the 10 players on this list, but his left foot worked its magic for England. One of British football's finest exports, the Gateshead-born attacking midfielder made a name for himself at Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Marseille and lighting up the Stade Velodrome with quick feet and trickery.

A three-time French title winner, Waddle earned 62 caps for his national team, registering six goals and one assist. He appeared at two World Cups, including Italia 90, where he helped the Three Lions to a third-place finish. He claims he only used his left foot until around 23 years old after working on his right, and his two-footedness made him even more deadly.

Chris Waddle Statistics British Clubs Newcastle, Tottenham, Sheffield Wednesday, Falkirk, Bradford, Sunderland, Burnley, Torquay, Worksop International Caps 62 International Goals 6 International Assists 1

6 Ashley Cole

Nation: England

One of the finest left-backs in European football history, Cole was as accomplished defensively as he was going forward. He gave attackers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, a torrid time with his pace and consistency in one-on-one ground duels.

Related 15 Best Left-Backs in Football History [Ranked] The best left-backs in football history have been ranked in order - Ashley Cole, Marcelo and Paolo Maldini all feature.

Cole's exploits for England came during the golden generation, which should have had a trophy to show for the talent pool available at the time. The Chelsea legend was the nation's go-to left-back, earning 107 caps with seven assists. He was a massive success at club level at Stamford Bridge and his boyhood club, Arsenal, winning 16 major trophies, including three Premier League titles.

Ashley Cole Statistics British Clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Derby County International Caps 107 International Goals 0 International Assists 7

5 Sir Tom Finney

Nation: England

With his versatility and second-to-none all-around game, Sir Tom Finney was a joy to watch with the ball at his feet. A Preston North End icon, he posted 144 goals in 284 games at Deepdale. He could lead the line for his team or play on either wing, displaying his adaptability.

Finney also cemented his legacy as one of the finest players at international level with England. He appeared in three World Cup tournaments and won 76 caps for England, scoring 30 goals and two assists. His clever ball control, speed, and movement gave defenders nightmares.

Sir Tom Finney Statistics British Clubs Preston North End, Lisburn Distillery International Caps 76 International Goals 30 International Assists 2

4 Jimmy Greaves

Nation: England

Jimmy Greaves was one of the purest finishers to wear England colours, a potent goalscorer who made the art of finishing look easy. The Tottenham Hotspur icon was easy on the eye with his pace and mesmerising dribbling abilities that left the opposition dumbfounded. He played in several attacking positions on both wings, up top and as a second striker.

Related 12 Greatest English Attackers in Football History [Ranked] Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make the cut as the best England attackers of all time are ranked.

Greaves became Spurs' all-time top scorer with 226 goals until Harry Kane broke his record in February 2023. He was excellent for the Three Lions, with an outstanding record of bagging 44 goals in 57 caps. The 1966 World Cup winner also flourished in Italy with AC Milan, and many see similarities in Lionel Messi's game to the late former Chelsea striker.

Jimmy Greaves Statistics British Clubs Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham International Caps 57 International Goals 44 International Assists 1

3 John Barnes

Nation: England

England has been spoiled with many entertaining and talented wingers, and John Barnes was among the very best. The Liverpool icon's dribbling, pace and close control were a sight to behold, and his left foot conjured up magical moments. He was a free-flowing left-winger who moved into midfield in the latter stages of his career.

Barnes' natural ability made him a fan favourite at international level, and he earned 79 caps with 11 goals and five assists. He was part of the Three Lions side that made it to the semi-finals of Italia 90'. He was a hero at Anfield, winning the First Division title twice and managing 107 goals and 98 assists in 406 games.

John Barnes Statistics British Clubs Liverpool, Watford, Newcastle, Charlton Athletic International Caps 79 International Goals 11 International Assists 5

2 Ryan Giggs

Nation: Wales

Ryan Giggs is British football's most decorated footballer. The Welsh Wizard had all the talent in the world that made him such a deadly left-winger in a glorious career brimming with memorable moments. His quick feet, tireless work ethic, and clinical finishing helped Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles.

The Cardiffian, who adapted to the times and moved into midfield later in his career, dazzled on the international stage with Wales in a team that perhaps wasn't at his operating level. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 64 caps and deserved to see out his career by appearing in at least one major tournament with the Dragons. His exploits for club and country make him one of the greatest wingers in the sport's history.

Ryan Giggs Statistics British Clubs Manchester United International Caps 64 International Goals 12 International Assists 7

1 Gareth Bale

Nation: Wales

There hasn't been a more talented left-footed player in the British game than Bale, who reached the mountain top of club football with Real Madrid. The former Wales captain was unplayable on his day, winning five UEFA Champions League trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Related 10 Biggest Legends in British Football History [Ranked] Featuring the incredible Harry Kane and the brilliant Sir Alex Ferguson, are the biggest legends in British football history.

Bale was unbelievably quick, had a lethal left-footed strike, and had a box of tricks that had fans constantly creating highlight reels. He was a massive hit for the Welsh, captaining them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and making appearances at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Tottenham hero didn't just lead by example with the armband; he displayed outrageous consistency to become Wales' all-time top scorer and one of their greatest-ever players.

Gareth Bale Statistics British Clubs Tottenham, Southampton International Caps 111 International Goals 40 International Assists 22

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18/11/2024