Highlights Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have discussed the best left-footed Premier League players of all time.

Ryan Giggs, Mohamed Salah and Gareth Bale were among the 10 names the duo had to put into order.

Gary Lineker stepped in to help decide who the best left-footed player on the list was, as there was disagreement between Shearer and Richards.

Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have ranked the best left-footed players in Premier League history. Gary Lineker was on hand to help the duo come to a final decision as they were given 10 names to choose from, and there were some disagreements on the order.

The two pundits were presented with the names of 10 incredible left-footed players that have appeared in the English top-flight since 1992, and they had to rearrange from best to worst. There's something special about a footballer that favours their left side, as everything looks better on the eye when it comes off.

Among the names provided are some of the greatest players in Premier League history. Shearer and Richards were complimentary of every single one of the players as they named their own rankings and then a collective one at the end on BBC's Match of the Day Top 10 show. There was plenty of joy and laughter along the way, with some serious discussion thrown in for good measure. See the rankings the pair came up with below.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has scored more left-footed Premier League goals than any other player in the division's history with 123

Ryan Giggs tops the list for the Geordie icon

The longest-serving player at one club in Premier League history was Shearer's pick as the best leftie in Premier League history. Ryan Giggs of Manchester United developed from a pacey winger to a controlling central midfielder, all thanks to the ability he had with the ball at his feet, in particular on the left side. The Welshman could slide the ball through the eye of the needle or whip in a deadly cross to the forward's head. He had it all.

Making up the rest of the Newcastle and Blackburn legend's top three are two more recent players in England. The prolific Mohamed Salah - who has broken into the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time - and the magician that was David Silva, claimed second and third respectively.

For being more recent additions to the Premier League, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden made it remarkably high on Shearer's list, with the duo linking up brilliantly at the Etihad. The greatest left-back in the division's history - Ashley Cole - was named just above the Citizens' pair.

Robin van Persie and Robbie Fowler weren't able to threaten the top five names on Shearer's list, but the latter was praised as a better finisher than his ex-England teammate. Shearer said:

Probably the best (finisher). In terms of being natural, he struck me as someone who never really had to work at it. It just sort of happened, whereas I had to work on mine. He was a brilliant finisher.

Two of the best wingers the league has seen in the past 20 years, Arjen Robben (10th) and Gareth Bale (8th) were both low in the pundit's personal rankings. With the star-studded names to select from, it's no knock on the ability of the players, and they both finished higher on Richards' list.

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Left-Footed Premier League Players Rank Player Premier League Clubs 1 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 2 Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 3 David Silva Manchester City 4 Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 5 Erling Haaland Manchester City 6 Phil Foden Manchester City 7 Robin van Persie Arsenal, Manchester United 8 Gareth Bale Tottenham 9 Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers 10 Arjen Robben Chelsea

2:48 Related The 10 Best Premier League Wingers of all Time Ranked From Eden Hazard to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are the 10 best Premier League wingers of all time (ranked).

His former teammate broke into the top three

It may come as a shock to some that Richards - a Manchester City ambassador - placed Foden and Haaland in the final two spots on his list. This shows an unbiased view from the retired defender as the reason given was longevity. The players the pair of 23-year-olds are competing against have much longer bodies of work in the English top-flight, for the most part.

However, he was quick to place two players he used to play alongside in the top three of his list. David Silva had a cultured left foot that could pick out any player in any position on the pitch. The Spaniard was part of the same City squad as Richards in the early 2010s. Meanwhile, the pundit struck up quite the friendship with Salah while the duo were at Fiorentina for the 2014/15 season. The Liverpool hero made it to the summit of his ex-colleague's list, having scored many wonderful goals with his left peg.

Related Best Wingers in Premier League History Ranked by Richards and Shearer Alan Shearer & Micah Richards have ranked the best wingers to ever play in the Premier League, featuring Mo Salah, Eden Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elsewhere, the man with the most assists in Premier League history, Giggs, slotted in between Silva and Salah as number two and there was room for both Bale and Van Persie in the remainder of Richards' top five.

With his aforementioned brilliance in front of goal, Fowler managed to get in two places higher than he did on Shearer's list, being named as the sixth-best left-footed player in the history of the division by a fellow ex-Man City man.

Ashley Cole had to settle for eighth place, although credit was given to the former defender's incredible all-round ability by the trio of pundits. Another Chelsea alumni - Robben - was named in seventh as the rankings are based solely on contributions in English football, but Richards was quick to heap praise on the ability of the Dutchman:

Arjen Robben was different. He was amazing. What he could do with the ball was not normal.

Micah Richards' Top 10 Left-Footed Premier League Players Rank Player Premier League Clubs 1 Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 2 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 3 David Silva Manchester City 4 Gareth Bale Tottenham 5 Robin van Persie Arsenal, Manchester United 6 Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers 7 Arjen Robben Chelsea 8 Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 9 Erling Haaland Manchester City 10 Phil Foden Manchester City

The casting vote fell at the door of Lineker as to who would come out on top between the two titans - Giggs and Salah - and it was the Liverpool hero that was decided upon as the outright number one on the list, as the presenter explained:

I just look at Salah's numbers, in terms of the goals he scored. I know it's slightly different because Giggs was an out-and-out winger, whereas Mo Salah is a bit of both and plays as a right forward. I am actually going to go with Salah, I love him.

David Silva was the unanimous decision for the bronze medal, while Van Persie was decided on as the fourth-best on the list. Had Bale remained in England rather than moving to Real Madrid, he could have potentially managed to get higher in the rankings than fifth.

Related 12 Best Spanish Players in Premier League History (Ranked) From David Silva to Diego Costa, several Spanish stars have shone in the Premier League over the years.

As the only defender to make the top 10, Cole did well to compete with some of the finest forwards the country has seen. The Englishman finished just outside the top five on the combined list as Haaland, Fowler, Foden and Robben all missed out too.