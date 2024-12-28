The greatest and most entertaining league in the world, the Premier League is blessed with some outstanding talent. With the current Ballon d'Or winner Rodri playing in the league, fans have the chance to see the best players around each week, as well as the world's best teams.

The Premier League is stacked with world-class individuals, particularly left-footed players who are beginning to dominate. With the three current top scorers in the division being left-footed, including Cole Palmer and Mo Salah, players who are left-footed are taking over. Often being more aesthetically pleasing to the eye, these players are what supporters pay their money to see.

With this in mind, we will be taking a look at the best left-footed players in the Premier League right now.

Ranking Factors

Output this season

Overall ability

10 Phil Foden

Club: Man City

The 2023/24 Premier League player of the season, Phil Foden, is certainly one of the best players around. Despite a very slow start to this campaign, his ability cannot be in question.

A very silky player who can glide past opponents, and rarely loses the ball, the Man City ace has developed into one of the most important players at his club. Adding a lot of goals and assists to his game, especially last season, the England man was a regular starter during the European Championships due to his performance during the season.

Although he has performed to a much lower standard this season, scoring just once so far, he has started to show glimpses of the player he was last season and is undoubtedly one of the Premier League's best left-footed players.

9 Bryan Mbeumo

Club: Brentford

After Ivan Toney's ban last season, and then his departure in the summer, many thought that Brentford could be in serious trouble, and may struggle to score goals, but that has not been the case. Much due to the form of Bryan Mbeumo, the Bees have had one of the best home records in the Premier League, and the Cameroonian has been at the heart of that.

With 10 goals so far this season, the winger has stepped up to become one of the most deadly wingers around. Very direct, and rarely giving full-backs a moment to rest, Mbeumo is very technically secure and is an equally deadly finisher. Cutting in off the right-hand side, Mbeumo has formed a great partnership with Yoanne Wissa to help propel his side up the table.

Linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and still only 25 years old, Mbeumo may be moving to a Champions League side in the near future.

8 Dejan Kulusevski

Club: Tottenham

Formerly a technical winger who has never scored more than eight goals in a Premier League season, Dejan Kulusevski has been a completely different player this season.

Pushed back into a deeper midfield role by Ange Postecoglou, Kulusevski has dictated a lot of Spurs' good work this campaign and has been one of the most improved players around. Contributing five goals and three assists already this year, his output has improved despite dropping deeper.

In a season where Tottenham have been quite underwhelming, Kulusevski has shone. The 24-year-old Sweden midfielder has revitalised his playing style and is almost impossible to rob the ball off, which has made him one of the most important players at his club.

7 Josko Gvardiol

Club: Man City

Arriving at Man City at the start of 2023/24, Josko Gvardiol had a slow start to life in Manchester, but after settling in, has become one of the league's best defenders.

Capable of playing at centre-back and left-back, the Croatian was a key part of the Man City side who won their fourth Premier League title in a row last season. The most impressive thing about the defender is not just his defending, but also his attacking output. With eight goals in his last 24 Premier League games, the full-back is one of City's best attackers and is a constant threat.

Despite being left-footed, Gvardiol is yet to score a goal with his left foot and is always a threat when City go forward. Whether it be from a set-piece or open play, the former RB Leipzig man is always in the right place and is fantastic in front of goal, as well as defensively.

6 Gabriel

Club: Arsenal

One of Mikel Arteta's first signings at Arsenal, Gabriel has stuck with the Arsenal project from the start, as the Gunners have become very competitive at the top of the Premier League.

A fantastic defender who has formed a formidable partnership with William Saliba, the Brazilian is a match for any forward. Comfortable on the ball and always looking to play forward, the defender has helped Arsenal become one of the best Premier League teams. The Gunners are masters at set pieces, and Gabriel is a key part of that, regularly getting on the end of corners and scoring goals.

An attacking threat, but primarily an elite defender, the Arsenal defence is one of the best in the world, and Gabriel is a major reason for that.

5 Martin Odegaard

Club: Arsenal

Perhaps the best testimony to Martin Odegaard's ability was how much he was missed whilst he was injured earlier in the season. During his absence, the Gunners struggled to create chances and score goals, but since his return, they have hit their stride again. The Norweigan midfielder is technically elite, gliding past defenders and playing killer passes to forward players, as he aims to guide his team to a first title in over 20 years.

Odegaard has stepped up as a leader on the pitch, both vocally and through his performances. A constant creative source, the former Real Madrid talent causes opponents all sorts of problems, and is able to unlock defences on his own. One of Mikel Arteta's most important players, when Odegaard plays well, the whole team usually plays well.

4 Erling Haaland

Club: Man City

A phenomenon up front for Man City, Erling Haaland seems to break new records with every goal he scores. After a ridiculously quick start to this season, the goals have dried up slightly for the Norweigan, but his goal return remains ridiculous.

With 76 goals in 84 Premier League games, Haaland is one of the best strikers in the league's history. He has all the attributes that a team would want in a striker: fast, strong, and deadly in front of goal and his record throughout his whole career has been sublime.

With seven goals in his first three games this season, Haaland hit the ground running and continued to show the world why he is one of the best strikers around. The goals have been harder to come by in recent weeks, but his ability is so great that his return to goalscoring is inevitable, and only a matter of time.

3 Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

Arsenal's talisman, the academy graduate has become one of the best players in the world, improving every year under Mikel Arteta.

Strong with both feet, the England forward can cut in from the right or continue down the line to put in a cross for a teammate. Taking on the responsibility of being one of his team's best players, Saka is regularly doubled up on opponents, which he usually has an answer for.

Capable of delivering the perfect cross from set-pieces, and being a fantastic finisher, there is little that the winger cannot do. A fan favourite at the Emirates, Saka is one of the Premier League's best players. With 10 assists already this season, the winger could be set to break Thierry Henry's record for most in a season, although his recent injury could derail that dream.

2 Cole Palmer

Club: Chelsea

When Chelsea signed Cole Palmer from Man City in 2023, no one, not even Cole Palmer could have predicted how good he was going to be. Rarely given a chance by Pep Guardiola, the winger opted to leave in favour of more game time, and he took this opportunity with open arms. Scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 games during his first season, the England international was incredible. At the heart of everything good Chelsea did during a difficult campaign, Palmer cemented himself as arguably the best player in the league.

After such a good first season, there were question marks over whether he could do it again, and with 12 goals and six assists so far this year, it is safe to say he could. Playing the game at his own pace, always seeming relaxed, Palmer has become the face of Stamford Bridge and is helping the Blues push for the league title.

1 Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

We are running out of superlatives to describe Mo Salah, who continues to be at the heart of everything good about Liverpool this season. Since arriving in the Premier League, Salah has been out of this world, and the best in the league during that time.

This season, after Jurgen Klopp's departure and with his contract running out, there were question marks over what would happen to Salah, but he has answered emphatically. Leading the way for goals and assists, no one has been on his level this year, as the Reds sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Strong, quick, direct and lethal in front of goal, the Egyptian is outstanding. Set to win a lot of awards this year, he is certainly the best left-footed player in the league, and also the best player overall.

All statistics via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28.12.2024.