In modern-day football, the role of the winger is as versatile as ever. Long gone are the days when left-wingers were left-footed, and right-wingers were right-footed, with them tasked to primarily whip in crosses and create for their striking teammates.

Now, the position is occupied by star players, many of whom hold a huge stature in football today, who possess the ability to be able to burst down the flanks with pace down the outside, and just as easily, switch feet, and cut inside. They also shoot - and score - a lot more often. This unpredictability can be a nightmare for opposing defences, but ignites the entertainment factor for the fans in the stadium, and those watching at home.

Many of these tricky players can be deployed on either flank, but for the sake of this list, GIVEMESPORT has identified those players who are specialists at the left-wing position, as labelled by Transfermarkt. They have further been ranked based on the following criteria:

Ranking Factors

Goals - how many times a player has scored over the last 12 months.

- how many times a player has scored over the last 12 months. Assists - how many goals a player has contributed to over the last 12 months

- how many goals a player has contributed to over the last 12 months Notable moments - performing on the biggest stages under the brightest lights.

- performing on the biggest stages under the brightest lights. Importance to their respective team - how their individual play has helped the team in the standings.

10 Anthony Gordon

Newcastle and England

Since making the switch from Everton to Newcastle in the 2023 January transfer window, Anthony Gordon has transformed into a real Premier League star in the season following a win with England at the Under-21 European Championships, a tournament where he also picked up the Player of the Tournament award.

Last season with the Magpies, the 23-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions for the club, in which he registered 12 goals and 11 assists, helping Newcastle to the quarter-finals of both the League Cup and FA Cup. This saw him hailed as one of the most improved stars in the Premier League last season.

As a result of his performances, in which he looked electric at times flying down the left flank, he was named in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, though he would only make one substitute appearance, coming on in the 90th minute in the Three Lions' 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

9 Jamie Gittens

Borussia Dortmund and England U21

Jamie Gittens is still just 20 years old but has already begun to set the European stage alight. The Borussia Dortmund winger, who spent the early parts of his youth career with Reading and Manchester City, headed to Germany to develop further, and as other England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham did before him, he has made a name in front of the Yellow Wall.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Gittens made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, including against AC Milan in the Champions League, and assisting eight times. But through the first half of the 2024/25 season, he has added more goalscoring to his game, having notched nine goals and four assists in 22 outings, the second-most in his team.

Four of those goals have come in European competition, with him even scoring against Real Madrid. The England U21 international is definitely a player to earmark for this season and beyond.

8 Bradley Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain and France

Since Kylian Mbappe departed from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Bradley Barcola has emerged from his French compatriot's shadows and has subsequently seen regular playing time for the Ligue 1 side.

Getting off to a rampant start this season, the 22-year-old has already scored 10 goals in just 15 league appearances, while also providing two assists. This is already double his goalscoring output last season, where he scored five goals in 42 games in all competitions, though he added nine assists.

He has also shown himself to have blistering pace, as exemplified by his clocking a maximum speed of 35.3 km/h this season, second behind only Abde Ezzalzouli of Spanish side Real Betis (35.5 km/h) in Europe.

7 Luis Diaz

Liverpool and Colombia

Luis Diaz has been one of the most improved players under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot. But before the Dutchman's arrival in the summer, the Colombian winger registered 18 goal involvements in the 2023-24 campaign and was part of a Reds squad which lifted the League Cup.

He has dealt with some injury concerns of late, but when fit, Liverpool's front-three attack looks much more formidable, and this season, he has already fired in nine goals. He also registered his first Liverpool hat-trick, doing so in the Champions League in their 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

With Liverpool currently leading the title race, and in contention to lift the Champions League, Diaz could yet play a huge role in the club potentially lifting even more silverware.

6 Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea

Heung-Min Son has been an integral part of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for the last decade, having moved to north London in 2015. The ever-likeable South Korea international took over the captaincy of the club last summer in the wake of former teammate, Harry Kane's departure.

In his first season as skipper, the seven-time Asian Player of the Year tallied 17 goals and 10 assists in just 35 league appearances, helping Spurs climb to fifth in the table, and securing Europa League football for this season. Despite having dealt with a few injury concerns in the early parts of the 2024/25 season, Son has made 18 appearances thus far, scoring six goals and adding six assists.

5 Rafael Leao

AC Milan and Portugal

Rafael Leao's breakout season in football didn't come until the 2021/22 campaign, in which he helped AC Milan clinch their first Serie A title since 2011. Since then, though, the Portuguese winger has not looked back and has emerged as a star.

Leao finished the 2023/24 campaign having featured 47 times, in which he found the back of the net 15 times while assisting his teammates an additional 14 times. He even expressed that he could do more in the goalscoring department, but that he more often than not chooses to pass the ball to his teammates when those opportunities present themselves.

This has proven to be the case again this season when, through his first 21 games of the 2024/25 season, he has recorded six goals and six assists in what has been a healthy return for the side who are just about keeping afloat with their nearest competition in the league.

4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli and Georgia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been so impressive for Napoli, that he has drawn comparisons to the late great Diego Maradona, and earned the nickname 'Kvara-donna'.

One of the best dribblers of a football today, he has registered a 47% take-on success rate. The 23-year-old's performances for Georgia at Euro 2024, in which he scored a fine goal against Portugal and led his country to the round of 16, inspired not just those in and around Georgia, but fans from different nations all across Europe.

An exciting playmaker, Kvaratskhelia made waves around Serie A after providing 19 goal contributions in 34 appearances from the left flank, and his five goals and three assists already this season has Napoli firmly in the title race.

3 Raphinha

Barcelona and Brazil

Raphinha was named one of the vice-captains for Barcelona this season, in a surprise selection, as voted for by the squad themselves.

The 2024/25 season marks the Brazilian's third year with the team, having moved over from Leeds United, the season in which his 11 goals were just enough to help them survive being relegated. In his first two terms with the Catalan side, he made 88 appearances, scoring 20 goals.

But under the guidance of new manager Hansi Flick, Raphinha has made an emphatic start to the 2024/25 campaign, having already registered 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances in all competitions. Furthermore, he is La Liga's second-leading scorer with 11 goals, behind Barcelona teammate, Robert Lewandowski (16 goals).

2 Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao and Spain

Nico Williams has enjoyed a wonderful 18 months for both club and country, culminating in a Euro 2024 winners medal, having netted twice, including scoring in the final to help clinch victory for Spain.

Plying his trade for Atheltic Bilbao, the 22-year-old led La Liga in assists last season, cashing in 14 assists, and 19 overall in 37 appearances in all competitions, cementing his place on the list of the best crossers in world football in 2024. He also added eight goals. This helped Bilbao finish fifth in the table - their highest finish in La Liga since the 2015-16 season.

This season, he has so far picked up where he left off, with seven goal contributions in his first 22 outings, helping Bilbao keep chase on the 'big three' Spanish clubs in La Liga.

1 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior might just be one of the best wingers in world football, period. It's scarcely hard to believe that the Brazilian is still just 24 years old, with him having slowly become a mainstay of Real Madrid's set-up since he joined the team for £38 million in 2016.

In a team not short of star power by any means, it is Vinicus Jr's name who shines one of the brightest, with his 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions last season crucial in helping Los Blancos win the La Liga title, the Supercopa de Espana, and the Champions League - his second overall.

This season, in light of a Ballon d'Or snub, he has so far recorded 22 goal involvements in a mere 20 outings in all competitions, flying down the wing with dazzling feet, while he has just been named The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 19/12/2024.