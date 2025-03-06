This upcoming weekend at UFC 313, reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will make the fourth defence of his title against arguably the toughest challenger of his reign to date, Magomed Ankalaev.

The quick surge to greatness from ‘Poatan’ since his move up to 205lbs has been truly special, but given how easily he has walked through some of his opponents, the light heavyweight division has recently been undermined, despite traditionally being one of the most stacked divisions in MMA history.

Ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated showdown, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 best light heavyweights in UFC history. Pereira naturally makes the cut - as does divisional standout Jon Jones - but the weight class has been blessed with a vast array of top-class over the years and all have held championship gold.

10 Lyoto Machida

UFC record: 16-8

Despite not being one of the biggest or most popular fighters throughout the UFC’s history, Lyoto Machida is a pioneer of the sport and one of the best light heavyweights ever. ‘The Dragon’ was one of the first MMA fighters to adopt a karate style and be able to use it effectively enough to win him a UFC title. At the peak of his powers, the Brazilian looked unbeatable and secured wins over some of the greats of MMA, such as Dan Henderson and Tito Ortiz, as well as producing one of the best KOs in the promotion’s history when he famously crane-kicked the legendary Randy Couture.

Lyoto Machida's professional MMA record 38 Fights 26 Wins 12 Losses By Knockout 11 4 By Submission 2 2 By Decision 13 6

Related Top 10 Brazilian UFC Fighters of all Time (Ranked) Ahead of the UFC's return to Brazil for UFC 301, the top 10 Brazilian fighters in the promotion's history have been ranked.

9 Vitor Belfort

UFC record: 15-10-1 (NC)

Vitor Belfort was known for hopping between weight classes throughout his UFC career, but it goes without saying that the best version of ‘The Phenom’ came at 205lbs. Despite Belfort’s reign with the light heavyweight title only lasting seven months, he racked up one hell of a resume for himself in the division, defeating legendary names such as Wanderlei Silva, Randy Couture and Dan Henderson. What makes Belfort’s achievements in the light heavyweight division so impressive was his longevity whilst maintaining a brutal and unforgiving style. The Brazilian possessed huge KO power and was involved in many insane brawls throughout his career, which makes his accomplishments stand out even more.

Vitor Belfort's professional MMA record 41 Fights 26 Wins 14 Losses By Knockout 18 7 By Submission 3 2 By Decision 5 5 No Contests 1

8 Tito Ortiz

UFC record: 15-11-1

There are several fighters who are responsible for the UFC gaining popularity during their early years and one man who carried the promotion to prominance was Tito Ortiz. In the early 2000s, when ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ was coming up, he had everyone’s attention and that was due to his ruthless and dominant style where he would go into the Octagon and take his opponents down at will and unleash devastating ground and pound. During the peak of his career, he defended the UFC light heavyweight title five consecutive times, which still to this day remains the second most consecutive defences in the division’s history.

Tito Ortiz's professional MMA record 34 Fights 21 Wins 12 Losses By Knockout 10 5 By Submission 5 2 By Decision 6 5 Draws 1

7 Glover Teixeira

UFC record: 16-7

Glover Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title win at UFC 267 back in 2021 is one of the most heartwarming moments in recent MMA history. The reason why this was so special to many is because the Brazilian’s journey in the promotion finally paid off after years of ups and downs to the point of securing title glory at the age of 42. Despite having to wait for his chance at the top, Teixeira is most definitely one of the most well-rounded fighters ever and, on his day, would have given anyone in the weight class a tough fight. His slick and powerful boxing combined with his world-class jiu-jitsu skills made him a force to be reckoned with and saw him defeat many famous names over the years, such as Jan Blachowicz, Rashad Evans and Rampage Jackson.

Glover Teixeira's professional MMA record 42 Fights 33 Wins 9 Losses By Knockout 18 3 By Submission 10 1 By Decision 5 5

Related 10 Greatest Submission Artists in UFC History [Ranked] Including the likes of Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz, GIVEMESPORT ranks the greatest submission artists in UFC history.

6 Alex Pereira

UFC record: 9-1

Despite still being relatively young in his MMA career, Alex Pereira has carved a pretty insane resume for himself in such a short period of time to the point where, with a few more title defences to his name, he could be considered one of the best fighters ever. ‘Poatan’ made the jump to 205lbs, which is his natural weight class, in 2023 and has completely destroyed everyone in his path since. The Brazilian powerhouse is a KO machine, possessing freak power in his punches and kicks, which can put anyone’s lights out at any time. If ‘Poatan’ can get past the toughest test of his career to date at UFC 313, he will move closer to legendary status in the promotion.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 06/03/25) 14 Fights 12 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 10 1 By Submission 0 1 By Decision 2 0

5 Frank Shamrock

UFC record: 5-0