Highlights Lawrence Taylor is the most decorated defensive player in NFL history, with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Super Bowl titles, and even an NFL MVP win.

Ray Lewis stands out with two DPOY wins, two Super Bowls, 13 Pro Bowls, and 10 All-Pro selections.

Derrick Brooks excelled at coverage and run defense to make 11 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams.

Of all the assigned positions in football, it’s fair to say that none are as versatile as linebackers.

Due to the wide range of responsibilities bestowed on the position, great linebacker play can come in many different forms. From pure pass rushers to coverage savants, here are the 10 best linebackers in NFL history.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Defensive Tackles in NFL History While many DTs are focused on plugging the run, these all-around players changed the game with their multi-faceted skill set.

1 Lawrence Taylor

LT had one of the most decorated careers in league history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence Taylor is one of the most decorated players in league history. From Defensive Player of the Year awards to Super Bowl victories to even an NFL MVP trophy, the New York Giants legend has it all.

He’s one of only two defensive players to win MVP and one of only three to win three DPOYs. When it comes to accomplishments, LT is truly in a league of his own.

In his first 10 seasons in the NFL, Taylor made 10 Pro Bowls and 10 All-Pro teams, won the 1986 MVP, and won two Super Bowl titles. Had Taylor taken better care of his body, he may have been able to maintain this level of play for longer.

But even with his final Pro Bowl coming at age 31, Taylor, who racked up 142.0 career sacks, is widely regarded as the greatest defensive player of all time and one of the best football players overall, regardless of position.

2 Dick Butkus

Butkus was known for being a heavy hitter

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most ferocious players of his time, legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus instilled fear in the hearts of his opponents.

When going for tackles, the University of Illinois alum wasn’t looking to simply bring down his opponents; he wanted to eviscerate them with a range of moves that would almost certainly warrant a 15-yard penalty and maybe even an ejection today.

In addition to his work as a heavy hitter, Butkus was an athletic linebacker who added value in coverage.

Butkus made eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams during his nine-year career. Unfortunately, the NFL didn’t adopt the DPOY award until late in his career, but considering his multiple top-five finishes in MVP voting, he likely would’ve obtained more than the two he earned in 1969 and 1970.

Few players have embodied the toughness and physicality that has defined the Bears better than Butkus did in his heyday. He was one of the most notorious players of his time and remains a big part of football history decades later.

3 Ray Lewis

Lewis and Ed Reed formed the league's most fearsome duo

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the various rule changes that protect offensive players, it feels as though the viscous, punishing linebacker is somewhat of a dying breed.

It’s been more than a decade since the great Ray Lewis retired, and although there have been several high-quality linebackers to play in the NFL, few have invoked fear the way Lewis did during his prime with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lewis had legitimate sideline-to-sideline speed, which made him a tackling machine, leading the league in total and solo tackles three times and racking up more than 2,000 during his 17-year career.

In total, Lewis won two DPOYs, two Super Bowls, and a Super Bowl MVP, in addition to his 13 Pro Bowl selections and 10 All-Pro teams.

4 Jack Lambert

Lambert was a focal point of Pittsburgh's dynasty



© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 1970s dynasty the Pittsburgh Steelers put together featured several Hall of Fame players on the defensive side of the football. But perhaps outside of Mean Joe Greene, it’s hard to think of one more important than linebacker Jack Lambert.

The Kent State alum was known for his intuitive play style and seemed to diagnose plays before they developed. He was also a sound tackle and always took good angles on ball carriers.

Although intelligence may have been Lambert’s greatest strength, he was an extremely intimidating player, and his intensity and appearance gave him the reputation of a madman. Lambert, who took home one DPOY trophy in 1976, made nine Pro Bowls, eight All-Pro teams, and won four titles, is one of the most memorable and impactful players in franchise history.

5 Derrick Brooks

Brooks was one of the best off-ball linebackers ever

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Brooks is one of the more fascinating players on this list because his designated position doesn’t reflect what he was asked to do during his 14-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many of the top outside linebackers of this generation are players like Khalil Mack, T.J. Watt, and Von Miller, all of whom excel as pass rushers. Brooks, however, only accumulated 13.5 sacks in his career.

However, he wasn’t supposed to get after the quarterback. He played in a 4-3 scheme and operated primarily as a coverage linebacker and that is what made him a Hall of Famer. He was fast enough to cover running backs and physical enough to take on bigger tight ends.

Brooks was also a tremendous run defender. Although pass-rushing linebackers have become the new meta in the NFL, his career underscores the value of an outside linebacker who can do everything else.

Brooks ultimately made 11 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams and still holds multiple franchise records.

6 Mike Singletary

Singletary personified toughness and tenacity

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The 1985 Bears are arguably the greatest team in NFL history, and, unlike today, where historically great teams are led mainly by quarterbacks, Chicago was spearheaded by a linebacker in Mike Singletary.

Singletary was an all-encompassing player with the skill, intensity, and passion to be a defensive leader. Singletary won Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and went on to win the award again three seasons later.

By the end of his 12-year career, Singletary had proven to be the Bears' best linebacker since at least Dick Butkus and possibly ever. He made 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams and was the leader of one of the NFL’s greatest teams.

7 Jack Ham

Ham possessed rare athleticism for the position

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Ham, who played alongside Lambert during the '70s Steelers dynasty, was considered one of the fastest linebackers of his time. His first step could rival that of skill position players, which allowed him to shoot through gaps and close in on unsuspecting receivers.

Ham’s burst, paired with his processing, made him invaluable to the Steelers’ defensive effort. He made eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams and won four Super Bowls.

If there’s anything working against Ham, it’s that he wasn’t a stand-alone act. Despite being one of the best linebackers in NFL history, most didn’t even view Ham as the best on his team, thanks to Lambert. One would think he would’ve been successful anywhere, but it’s fair to say he benefited from his surrounding talent.

8 Bill George

George is one of the more underrated linebackers in NFL history

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary and Butkus seem to get most of the shine when talking about Bears linebackers, but there is an argument to be made for another Chicago linebacker being in the top 10. Bill George, who was taken in the second round of the 1951 NFL Draft, started his career on the defensive line and later became a middle linebacker.

George was one of the first linebackers to consistently drop back in coverage and has been credited by some for creating the 4-3 defense. Although that distinction may be up for debate, George’s dominance is not.

Over the course of his 15-year career, 14 of which were spent in the Windy City, he made eight Pro Bowls and was named a First-Team All-Pro on eight occasions as well. He won a championship in 1963 and retired in 1966.

Whether George gets his deserved acclaim or not from fans today doesn’t change the impact he had on his team and the game of football as a whole.

9 Joe Schmidt

Schmidt helped change the schema for linebackers

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Some consider Bill George the founder of the 4-3 linebacker, or at least the man who popularized it, but Joe Schmidt perfected it. He was the centerpiece of two championship teams for the Detroit Lions in the 1950s and was the quintessential middle linebacker.

He had the speed to drop back in coverage and get after the quarterback, as well as the smarts to command the defense and make adjustments. In 13 seasons with the Lions, Schmidt made 10 Pro Bowls and 10 All-Pro teams.

He played before official tackles were recorded, but he is believed to be one of the best tacklers of his era. Schmidt deserves credit for furthering the development of the position, and his success undoubtedly paved the way for the great inside linebackers that followed him.

10 Bobby Bell

Bell developed into a well-rounded linebacker

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Fans may be accustomed to linebackers with blazing speed, but in the 1960s, that was a rarity, which is why Bobby Bell was such a special player.

He started his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive end before moving to outside linebacker. In the years that followed this switch, Bell became the best outside linebacker in football. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in his first six seasons at the position, winning two AFL championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch.

Bell never fully abandoned his roots as a defensive end and provided value as a pass rusher, but he became a complete player at linebacker. He made nine All-Star Game/Pro Bowl appearances and was an eight-time All-AFL/All-Pro selection.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.