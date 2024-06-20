Highlights Liverpool's history of defensive greats is almost unmatched in football.

Defensive stars including Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson helped Liverpool dominate the 1980s.

Recent heroes Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson also feature in the top 10.

Liverpool have a rich history that was mainly formed from the 1960s onwards, when Bill Shankly took over as manager, building the foundations of success that would go on throughout the 1970s and '80s. Over the years, Liverpool have had many great defensive players, including the likes of Alan Hansen and Virgil van Dijk. Although it might come as a surprise to some that Trent Alexander-Arnold does not feature in the rankings. There’s no denying his talent, but he’s more of an attacking wing-back, or midfielder, as he has been deployed by England manager Gareth Southgate, than an out-and-out defender.

No place either for Liverpool great Emlyn Hughes, who was hugely successful with the club in the 1970s, who although was able to play at the back, was better known as a midfielder. Much praise has been heaped on van Dijk in recent years, with some calling him the best defender in Premier League history, but is he the best in Liverpool’s history? Although it’s a difficult task, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the best Liverpool defenders of all-time.

3:13 Related 20 Greatest Players In Liverpool History (Ranked) The 20 greatest players in Liverpool history have been named, including Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The rankings have considered the following factors :

Team Trophies

Importance to Their Teams

Longevity and Popularity

10 Greatest Liverpool Defenders in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Nation Time at club 1 Alan Hansen Scotland 1977 - 1991 2 Phil Thompson England 1971 - 1984 3 Phil Neal England 1974 - 1985 4 Alan Kennedy England 1978 - 1986 5 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 2018 - present 6 Tommy Smith England 1962 - 1978 7 Mark Lawrenson Ireland 1981 - 1988 8 Andy Robertson Scotland 2017 - present 9 Sami Hyypia Finland 1999 - 2009 10 Jamie Carragher England 1996 - 2013

10 Jamie Carragher

Liverpool career: 1996 - 2013

A home-grown player, Carragher grew up watching Everton but quickly became an integral part of the Liverpool side for the best part of 15 years. Able to play at full back or centre back, and earlier in his career in midfield as well. While a Premier League title remained elusive for the Scouser, he was part of the team that carried out one of the greatest comebacks in European football history, when they overturned a three-goal deficit against AC Milan to win the 2005 Champions League Final.

Related Jamie Carragher's Toughest Opponents 11 The former Liverpool favourite discusses some of the most formidable opponents he came up against during his 17-year career.

Jamie Carragher Liverpool appearances 739 Liverpool goals 4 English titles - European Cups 2005 UEFA Cups 2001 FA Cups 2001, 2006 League Cups 2001, 2003, 2012

9 Sami Hyypia

Liverpool career: 1999 - 2009

The big Finnish centre-back was an extremely popular figure at Anfield at a time when the club came back to win honours in the early 2000s, captaining the Reds to a treble of FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup wins in 2001. He needed to be a rock at the back given Liverpool's attacking, free-flowing and young team of the time. He was also something of a mentor to Steven Gerrard, being club captain before the youngster took the armband from the big Finland international.

Related Where Liverpool's 2005 Champions League Winning Squad Are Now Fast-forward 19 years, what are the 14 Liverpool players that were involved in that memorable night up to nowadays?

Sami Hyypia Liverpool appearances 464 Liverpool goals 35 English titles - European Cups 2005 UEFA Cups 2001 FA Cups 2001, 2006 League Cups 2001, 2003

8 Andy Robertson

Liverpool career: 2017 - present

Andrew Robertson joins a long line of Liverpool defenders who have won both the English title and the Champions League. The Soct was a key part of the side that broke the Premier League dominance of Manchester City when they won the 2020 Premier League title. At his peak, the Scot was considered one of the best left-backs in world football. Equipped with the kind of work rate and stamina that would have thrilled Liverpool managers of the past no end, Robertson is just as comfortable making a lung-busting run into the opponent's penalty area as he is stopping them at the other end of the field of play.

Andy Robertson Liverpool appearances 297 Liverpool goals 11 English titles 2020 European Cups 2019 UEFA Cups - FA Cups 2022 League Cups 2022, 2024

7 Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool career: 1981 - 1988

With the ability to superbly time a tackle and to play at either left-back or centre-half, Mark Lawrenson slotted into the Liverpool team alongside Alan Hansen effortlessly after Phil Thompson suffered an injury. He became a key part of the side that won three English titles in a row between 1982 and 1984. The ban on English clubs in European competition after the Heysel Stadium disaster meant Lawrenson didn't play European football for the last three years of his time at Anfield, but his dominance in the 1980s in a red jersey more than justifies his place in these rankings.

Mark Lawrenson Liverpool appearances 347 Liverpool goals 19 English titles 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988 European Cups 1984 UEFA Cups - FA Cups 1986 League Cups 1982, 1983, 1984

6 Tommy Smith

Liverpool career: 1962 - 1978

As Bill Shankly once said, Tommy Smith wasn't born, he was quarried, as reported in the Daily Mail. A renowned hard man, with the ability to put the fear of God into opponents, Smith played predominately at centre-back, but would also play right-back for Liverpool. His uncompromising and utterly committed nature was well known throughout England and beyond, although this somewhat overshadowed his ability to be able to play out from the back. He skippered the club to the title and UEFA Cup, then in 1977, when it appeared his Liverpool career was over, he helped Liverpool secure yet another title and also scored the second goal in Rome as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach, winning the European Cup for the first time in their history

Tommy Smith Liverpool appearances 625 Liverpool goals 47 English titles 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977 European Cups 1977, 1978 UEFA Cups 1973, 1976 FA Cups 1965, 1974 League Cups -

5 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool career: 2018 - present

Many fans of a certain age might be surprised to not see the Dutchman at the top of the rankings but competition is fierce when there are so many whose trophy cabinets are stuffed full of medals and trophies. Van Dijk was of course a vital part of the Liverpool team that won the 2020 Premier League, the club's first English title for 30 years, a statistic which would be unthinkable back in the club's heydays of the 1970s and 1980s. Strong and good on the ball, van Dijk is armed with all the attributes of the modern defender and having also won the Champions League, when he helped keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Spurs in 2019, he joined many of fellow Liverpool defending legends who have won the biggest prizes in club football.

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool appearances 270 Liverpool goals 12 English titles 2020 European Cups 2019 UEFA Cups - FA Cups 2022 League Cups 2022, 2024

4 Alan Kennedy

Liverpool career: 1978 - 1986

A talented left-back, Kennedy was heavily involved in the starting XI at Liverpool during the late 1970s and 1980s. Perhaps best known for two hugely decisive moments that wrote his name into the history books of the club - firstly, scoring the winner and only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Real Madrid at the Parc de Princes in Paris in the 1981 European Cup Final, while also scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1984 final of the same tournament in the shoot-out against Roma, he is a certified club legend.

Alan Kennedy Liverpool appearances 359 Liverpool goals 20 English titles 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984 European Cups 1981, 1984 UEFA Cups - FA Cups - League Cups 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984

3 Phil Neal

Liverpool career: 1974 - 1985

Phil Neal was another hugely decorated Liverpool defender, with four European Cup winners medals to his name. In the 10 years between 1975 and 1985, the full-back didn't fail to play less than 40 leagues a season for the Reds. A very capable penalty taker, Neal scored from the spot in the 1977 European Cup Final, as well as in normal time and in the penalty shoot-out win against Roma in Rome in the 1984 final. Racking up 50 international caps, Neal was part of England's 1982 England World Cup squad and has to be included in any all-time best Liverpool player lists.

Phil Neal Liverpool appearances 647 Liverpool goals 59 English titles 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 European Cups 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 UEFA Cups 1976 FA Cups - League Cups 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984

2 Phil Thompson

Liverpool career: 1971 - 1984

Local lad Phil Thompson won everything there was to be won in the game with Liverpool when the club was at its most dominant in England and Europe. Thompson played through the eras of both Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley as managers. He was very capable at playing out from the back, as well as playing week in, week out, free of injuries, he later went on to be both Liverpool and England captain. This was a man who marshaled a Liverpool defence to a clean sheet at the Nou Camp in the semi-final of the 1976 UEFA Cup against a Barcelona side that included the great Johan Cruyff. Thompson went on to form a superb centre-back partnership with Alan Hansen, keeping another famous clean sheet, this time in the one-nil 1978 European Cup Final against Bruges. Quite simply an Anfield legend.

Phil Thompson Liverpool appearances 475 Liverpool goals 13 English titles 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983 European Cups 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 UEFA Cups 1973, 1976 FA Cups 1974 League Cups 1981, 1982, 1983

1 Alan Hansen

Liverpool career: 1977 - 1991

Comfortable on the ball and a great reader of the game, centre-half Hansen won it all and often during his 14 years at Liverpool. He was self-depreciating, too. Describing his partnership with fellow Liverpool great Phil Thompson when interviewed in The Independent, he said, "Neither of us could head it, neither of us could tackle, but we did alright." That's an understatement indeed. The Scot's honours at Anfield include a whopping eight first division titles and three European Cups.

Related 10 Greatest Scottish Players in Football History [Ranked] Scotland have produced some true icons of the game and the very best of them have been ranked.

So often, players from the pre-Premier League era are judged with a set list of criteria that ultimately boils down to whether or not they could really cut it today, in a time when players are faster and supposedly more skillful. Other questions include whether or not they'd have the technical ability to survive in today's game. Well, with Hansen, he had technical ability in spades. Blessed with the ability to see his opponents' next move before they had actually made it, Hansen is hands down Liverpool's best ever defender.

Alan Hansen Liverpool appearances 614 Liverpool goals 14 English titles 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990 European Cups 1978, 1981, 1984 FA Cups 1986, 1989 League Cups 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984

Stats via Transfermarkt.