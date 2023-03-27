Liverpool have been an ever-present of the Premier League, but which of their kits have been the best?

In all honesty, the Reds have had more howlers than most big clubs when it comes to kit design, with several shocking away pieces down the years.

However, this has been compensated for with some really nice kits, some due to the design and some to the sponsor, of which Liverpool have had several iconic ones.

With this in mind, here are the top 10 Liverpool kits of the Premier League era, from "worst" to best.

10 Away kit 2008-09

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 14: Fabio Aurelio of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his team mates during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 14, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

A rare grey away kit and even rarer, a nice grey away kit. The Reds donned this underrated piece in a season that saw them push Manchester United all the way in the Premier League, finishing just four points behind them.

The chequered design and colour scheme were quite trendy, and it is best remembered as the kit worn for their stunning 4-1 win at Old Trafford. Goals came from the usual suspects, Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard, and the obscure pairing of Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena.

9 Away kit 1992-93

Ronny Rosenthal

A jersey that will forever be associated with Ronny Rosenthal’s infamous open goal miss at Villa Park.

It was the first away kit worn by Liverpool in the Premier League era but had actually been worn prior to the dawn of the new league. The design has become the retro jersey enthusiast’s dream, with the Adidas stripes coming down like a sash.

8 Away kit 2007-08

SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 19: Robbie Fowler of Liverpool scores an equalising goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premiership match between Sheffield United and Liverpool at Bramall Lane on August 19, 2006 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s primary away colour throughout their history has been yellow, with it becoming a part of their 1970s and 1980s success, particularly when facing off with both United and Arsenal in big league and club clashes.

Adidas pulled out a cracker and a near-tribute to their previous glory days with this piece, the red stripes being an added touch of class to the classic yellow canvas.

7 Away kit 1995-96

11 May 1996: Stan Collymore (left) of Liverpool and Gary Pallister (right) of Manchester United jostle each other for the ball during the F A Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester United won the match 1-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Liverpool jerseys in the 1990s often became famous or infamous for one moment, and like Rosenthal in 1992/93, this was for all the wrong reasons.

The Reds, or the “Spice Boys” as they became known wore this kit for the 1996 FA Cup final, which they lost to United. Their cream white Armani suits did become more rememberable it must be said, and a bit of love should be shown for this chessboard-like kit, which is super trendy.

6 Home kit 1994-96

3 Apr 1996: Stan Collymore of Liverpool battles for the ball with Les Ferdinand of Newcastle United during their FA Premiership game at Anfield, Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK/Allsport

Another banger from Adidas, who have been Liverpool’s sponsor on two separate occasions in the Premier League era. This was their final kit from their first run before Reebok took over the reins.

The jersey is a Premier League Years favourite, with Stan Collymore wearing it for the winning goal in the 4-3 game with Newcastle, which remains the best league game in the last 30 years.

The collar is slightly questionable simply due to its sheer size, but you can’t argue it is iconic.

5 Home kit 1993-95

28 FEB 1995: IAN RUSH OF LIVERPOOL CELEBRATES HIS GOAL, SECOND FOR LIVERPOOL WIMBLEDON V LIVERPOOL. IN THE FA CUP FIFTH ROUND REPLAY AT SELHURST PARK Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT

Another iconic home kit for the Reds, and one that saw the debut of “God”, also known as Robbie Fowler.

The Ms. World sash of the previous design was replaced with two sets of the Adidas three stripes on either side, with the crest and log in the middle, which was ahead of its time back in the early 1990s.

4 Home kit 2018-19

The Reds’ return to the top of European football coincided with an even more significant return, that of the collar to their New Balance home kit.

The jersey is just very classy, which was very fitting for the football played by Jurgen Klopp’s team that season. A 6th European Cup made up for missing out on the league title by one point despite claiming 97 points. They looked good in doing it.

3 Home kit 1992-93

1993: The Liverpool wall (from left to right) Rob Jones, Mike Marsh, Stig Bjornebye, Steve McManaman and Jamie Redknapp during an FA Carling Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Manchester United won the match2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Anton Want/Allsport

For this kit, see its away counterpart which has already been discussed.

It’s the same design, but the red makes it even better, obviously. Two great kits this season for the Reds but the kick off of the Premier League was the beginning of Liverpool’s true decline, as they struggled to compete with Sir Alex Ferguson’s United.

2 Home kit 2017-18

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 4, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

New Balance had a mixed bag of home and away jerseys in their five years as the Reds’ kit manufacturer, with this home kit being in the good pile.

It’s rather simple in design but looks slick, especially with the gold Liver bird. It also coincided with Klopp’s team kicking into gear, the summer signing of Mo Salah and January signing of Virgil van Dijk changing the fortunes of the club near overnight.

1 Home kit 2008-10

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Fernando Torres of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Steven Gerrard (R) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on April 8, 2009 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sometimes the best jerseys are the most simple and obvious. Liverpool wear all red, so there’s not too much you can do without it leading to blatant overkill.

This jersey was just that, with Adidas making a simple but slick and smooth jersey, their three lines blending it perfectly as they always have with their kits.

It also helped that Gerrard and Torres were at the peak of their powers in this kit, with a 4-0 win against Real Madrid coming to mind whenever you see this piece.

For reasons like this, it is Liverpool’s best kit of the Premier League era.