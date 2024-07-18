Highlights Running back LaDainian Tomlinson made five Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams with the Chargers and was named NFL MVP in 2006.

Junior Seau was a tackling machine and is considered the best defensive player in franchise history.

Longtime Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts was integral in ushering in a passing game revolution.

The then-San Diego Chargers were a charter member of the AFL, starting their pro football journey in 1960.

They entered the NFL at the merger in 1970, moved to Los Angeles in 2017, and are one of 12 current teams to have never won a Super Bowl.

Success came early for the Chargers, winning an AFL Championship in the league’s fourth season in 1963 on the backs of two Hall of Famers, quarterback Sid Gilman and wide receiver Lance Alworth. These two were close but didn’t quite make this list of the best Chargers players of all time.

While the Chargers have been in LA for several years now, most still remember them as the San Diego franchise that always had exciting players but never seemed to win when it counted most.

Maybe this move up the Pacific Coast will ultimately change the franchise’s legacy, but for now, let’s look back at some of those “Super” Chargers that made this team so fun to watch over the years.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Los Angeles Chargers Does anyone remember wide receiver Wes Welker beginning his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers?

1 LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson's skill at running, catching, and even throwing made him the most dominant running back of his era

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

There have been plenty of transcendent running backs over the years, from Jim Brown to Walter Payton to Barry Sanders. Each of those players was perfect for his era, and the next name on this timeline of great backs is LaDainian Tomlinson.

Tomlinson was a TCU Horned Frog before the Chargers selected him fifth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, a draft where San Diego traded out of the No. 1 spot (where Michael Vick was taken) to go back to No. 5 and take this seeming consolation prize.

However, “L.T.” was second fiddle to no one. At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Tomlinson could do it all. He had the speed to get around the outside and the strength to pound it up the middle. He also had hands as incredible as his feet, which made him an excellent pass-catcher. Believe it or not, Tomlinson could even throw in a pinch.

With 1,236 rushing and 367 receiving yards in 2001, Tomlinson finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to the Chicago Bears’ Anthony Thomas (yes, that happened). From there, Tomlinson went on to become the best running back of his generation for the next six seasons until Adrian Peterson entered the league in 2007 to eventually take his crown.

Tomlinson ultimately played nine seasons for the Chargers before a forgettable two-year stint with the New York Jets. During his time in San Diego, the Texas native had 12,490 rushing yards, 138 rushing touchdowns, 4,772 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, and seven passing touchdowns.

In addition to his ROY award, Tomlinson earned five trips to the Pro Bowl and six All-Pro selections. He also won NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and the coveted Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2006.

2 Junior Seau

Chargers linebacker Junior Seau is simply the best defensive player in team history without a doubt

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

On the defensive side of the ball, there has never been a better Chargers player than linebacker Junior Seau.

The USC LB and No. 5 pick in the 1990 draft played 13 seasons of his incredible 20-year NFL career with the Chargers and made all 12 of his Pro Bowls and all six of his First-Team All-Pro squads in that jersey.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder was as smart on the field as he was athletic and was a tackling machine. He had over 100 tackles in eight of those 13 seasons in San Diego and 95 or more in three more. In 1994, the first year the NFL kept a record of solo tackles, Seau led the league with 124.

Throughout his Chargers career, Seau stuffed the stat sheet with 1,480 tackles, 47.0 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, and 15 interceptions.

Seau went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, but sadly, it was posthumously. The great linebacker took his own life in 2012, which seemed to be related to CTE brain damage, which doctors diagnosed him with after his death.

3 Dan Fouts

Dan Fouts was the perfect quarterback to help his head coach, Don Coryell, usher in the modern NFL passing game

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

With apologies to Philip Rivers’ long and illustrious Chargers career, the best quarterback in franchise history is Dan Fouts.

Sometimes, a coach and a quarterback match up so perfectly that they revolutionize the NFL. From Hank Stram and Len Dawson to Bill Walsh and Joe Montana to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, these duos often change the game.

The Chargers drafted Fouts out of Oregon in the third round of the 1973 NFL Draft. While he started the majority of his first six seasons in the league, neither his game nor his stats were anything all that special.

Then, in 1978, the 1-3 Chargers fired head coach Tommy Prothro and hired Don Coryell, the coach the St. Louis Cardinals had let go at the end of the previous season. Coryell returned to the scene of his biggest professional success, coaching the San Diego State Aztecs from 1961 to 1972, and gave the NFL one more shot. This time, he did it his way and installed what would come to be known as the “Air Coryell” offense.

The “Air Coryell” attack was a vertical passing, spread offense that deviated from the traditional TE, two WR, two RB pro sets of the late '70s. And it was perfect for a QB who loved to air it out like Fouts.

After never eclipsing 3,000 passing yards in a season, Fouts threw for 4,082 yards in 1979, 4,715 in 1980, 4,802 in 1981, and 2,883 in the strike-shortened 1982 season, leading the NFL in passing yards each year.

He also led the league in passing attempts and completions in '80 and '81, completion percentage in '79, and passing touchdowns in '81 and '82. Plus, he threw for the most yards per game in the NFL every year from 1979 to 1985, except for 1984.

Fouts helped change football as we know it and picked up six Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro selections, and an Offensive Player of the Year Award for it, which is why he is in the Hall of Fame and at No. 3 on the best Chargers of all time list.

4 Antonio Gates

Antonio Gates was an undrafted college basketball player who became arguably the best tight end of all time

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chargers are famous for one position, it would be the tight end spot. Over the course of the franchise’s history, San Diego and later Los Angeles were home to two of the best to ever play in the NFL.

While Kellen Winslow Sr. was revolutionary, Antonio Gates was the better player overall, which is why he comes in at No. 4 on the list of best players in Chargers history.

Gates took one of the most interesting routes to the NFL of anyone in modern football. He initially went to Michigan State to play basketball and football, but then-Spartans head football coach Nick Saban wouldn’t allow him to play both. He then transferred to Eastern Michigan, then to College of the Sequoias JUCO, and finally to Kent State, where he only played hoops.

As a 6-foot-4, 255-pound power forward, Gates didn’t have an NBA future, so he entered the 2003 NFL Draft, and the Chargers ultimately signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Gates then went on to become one of the best UDFAs in league history, catching 955 balls for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns, good for third, third, and first, respectively, in NFL history.

The Chargers Hall of Fame TE made eight Pro Bowl appearances and earned three first-team All-Pro nods in his illustrious 16-year career in San Diego (14 seasons) and LA (two seasons).

5 Kellen Winslow Sr.

As part of 'Air Coryell,' Kellen Winslow Sr. revolutionized the tight end position

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

To revolutionize passing in the NFL, Dan Fouts had to have players to throw to, and wide receiver Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow Sr. were those guys. While both are in the Hall of Fame alongside Fouts, it is Winslow who edges out Joiner for the final spot on this list.

Winslow was not only a great tight end in his own right, but he is a big reason that TEs like Antonio Gates became the norm in the NFL just a decade after he retired.

Prior to Winslow joining the “Air Coryell” offense, tight ends were relegated to the end of the offensive line, most often functioning as a third offensive tackle and occasional pass-catcher.

Coryell was the first head coach to move his TE all over the field like a chess piece, which he could do because Winslow, the 1979 No. 13 overall pick out of Missouri, was so athletic and skilled, even at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds. He often lined up in the slot or even at wideout, which was a wild concept back in the 1980s.

As Coryell’s move tight end, Winslow compiled 541 catches for 6,741 yards and 45 touchdowns. He made five Pro Bowl appearances and three First-Team All-Pro squads. Unfortunately for Winslow and the Chargers, though, he had to retire after nine seasons at 30 due to knee injuries.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.